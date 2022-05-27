CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2022-2023: Download to Check Course Structure and Examination Pattern

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2022-23 has been released according to the annual scheme of assessment. Download the syllabus and check course structure along with the examination pattern.

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2022-2023: CBSE students who have entered class 10th in the new session, 2022-23, must be aware of the latest course curriculum and new examination scheme introduced for CBSE 10th class. The board has released the syllabus for the new session according to the annual scheme of assessment. We have provided here the CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2022-23 that will help you know the latest course structure and understand the question paper pattern for the annual board exam. Students must take care of the portions of the textbooks that have been excluded from the latest syllabus. Check and download the CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus below to study the course appropriately.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature (Code No. 184) Course Structure 2022-23:

SECTION - WISE WEIGHTAGE

Section A - Reading Skills (20 marks)

Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (20 Marks)

I. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks)

II. Case-based passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks)

(Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words)

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.

Section B - Grammar and Writing Skills (20 marks)

III. Grammar 10 Marks

Tenses

Modals

Subject – verb concord

Reported speech

o Commands and requests

o Statements

o Questions

o Determiners

The courses at the secondary level seek to cement high professional grasp of grammatical items and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar in context will be assessed through Gap Filling/ Editing/Transformation exercises. Ten out of 12 questions will have to be attempted.

IV. Creative Writing Skills (10 marks)

This section will have short as well as long writing tasks including compositions.

I.Formal Letter based on a given situation in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

II.Writing an Analytical Paragraph (100-120 words) on a given Map / Chart/ Graph/ Cue/ s. One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

Section C - Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading (40 Marks)

V. Reference to the Context

(i) One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.

(ii) One extract out of two from poetry. (5+5 = 10Marks)

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.

VI. Short & Very Long Answer Questions (30 Marks)

(i) Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book. FIRST FLIGHT (4x3=12 marks)

(ii) Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET. (2x3=6 marks)

(iii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (6 marks)

(iv) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. (6 marks)

First Flight

Prose

1. A letter to God

2. Nelson Mandela - Long Walk to Freedom

3. Two Stories About Flying

4. From the Diary of Anne Frank

5. Glimpses of India 6. Mijbil the Otter

7. Madam Rides the Bus

8. The Sermon at Benares

9. The Proposal (Play)

Poems

1. Dust of Snow

2. Fire and Ice

3. A tiger in the Zoo

4. How to Tell Wild Animals

5. The Ball Poem 6. Amanda!

7. The Trees

8. Fog

9. The Tale of Custard the Dragon

10. For Anne Gregory

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

1. A triumph of Surgery

2. The Thief's Story

3. The Midnight Visitor

4. A Question of Trust

5. Footprints Without Feet

6. The making of a Scientist

7. The necklace

8. Bholi

9. The Book That Saved the Earth

3. WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS – II (WORKBOOK FOR CLASS X) – Units 1 to 4 and Units 7 to 11

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Listening and Speaking Competencies (30 Periods)

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks.

It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practiced.

Art-integrated projects based on activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. must be used.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE Code no. (184) CLASS - X (2022-23) - Marks 80

