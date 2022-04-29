CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023 (Standard & Basic): Download the Revised Curriculum in PDF

Download the new CBSE Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Maths for the academic session 2022-2023 in PDF here. Check the Maths course structure and question paper design for the annual examination 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 is provided here for students to know the latest course structure that has been assigned as per the annual assessment scheme. The board has terminated the term-wise assessment policy for the new academic session. Students must go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus to know the chapters and topics to be covered during the year. The syllabus can also b downloaded in PDF so that students may use this anytime and anywhere at their convenience.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Course Structure Class 10th

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II ALGEBRA 20 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV GEOMETRY 15 V TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI MENSURATION 10 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILTY 11 Total 80

UNIT I: NUMBER SYSTEMS

1. REAL NUMBER (15 Periods)

Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic - statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of √2, √3, √5

UNIT II: ALGEBRA

1. POLYNOMIALS (8 Periods)

Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.

2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES (15)

Periods Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency.

Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically - by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.

3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS (15)

Periods Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula.

Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.

4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS (10 Periods)

Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first n terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.

UNIT III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Coordinate Geometry (15 Periods)

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).

UNIT IV: GEOMETRY

1. TRIANGLES (15 Periods)

Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

(Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

2. CIRCLES (10 Periods)

Tangent to a circle at, point of contact

(Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.

UNIT V: TRIGONOMETRY

1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY (10 Periods)

Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric ratios of 300 , 450 and 600. Relationships between the ratios.

2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES (15 Periods)

Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given.

3. HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES: Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression. (10 Periods)

Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation / depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.

UNIT VI: MENSURATION

1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES (12 Periods)

Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter / circumference of the above said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.

2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES (12 Periods)

Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.

UNIT VII: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

1. STATISTICS (18 Periods)

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).

2. PROBABILITY (10 Periods)

Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.

Internal Assessment (for both Maths Standard and Maths Basic)

Components Marks Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment (5+5) 10 Portfolio 05 Lab Practical (Lab activities to be done from the prescribed books) 05 Total 20

Question Paper Design - Maths (Standard)

Mathematics-Standard QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS – X (2022-23) Time - 3 Hours Max. Marks - 80 S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage (approx.) 1. Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 43 54 2. Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 19 24 3. Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 18 22 Total 80 100

Question Paper Design - Maths (Basic)

Mathematics-Basic QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS – X (2022-23) Time - 3 Hours Max. Marks - 80 S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage (approx.) 1. Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 60 75 2. Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 12 15 3. Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 08 10 Total 80 100

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

Mathematics - Textbook for class X - NCERT Publication Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class X - CBSE Publication Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication Mathematics exemplar problems for class X, NCERT publication.

