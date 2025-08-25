HSSC CET Result 2025: Check Haryana CET Result Date, Download Scorecard and Merit List PDF

HSSC CET Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Examination for Group C posts on July 26 and 27, 2025, across 1,350 examination centres. In the Haryana CET exam was attempted by approximately 13.47 lakh candidates competing for various government positions in the Haryana Government. As per the media reports, the Haryana CET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the PDF format by the end of August 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The Haryana CET 2025 examination is conducted for the screening purpose of numerous Group C positions in the Haryana Government. The successful candidates will be able to apply for specific vacancies when they are announced. The CET score remains valid for three years, providing qualified candidates with multiple opportunities to secure Group C position jobs is Haryana Government. HSSC released the provisional answer key on July 29, 2025 and allowed candidates to raise objections till August 1, 2025. The final answer key and result will be released after considering all valid objections.

The Haryana CET Result 2025 will be released in the PDF format containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. Check the table below for Haryana CET Result 2025 Key Highlights

यहां देखें: HSSC CET Result 2025

Haryana CET Result Date 2025

HSSC has not released any official date regarding the release of HSSC CET Result 2025; however, multiple sources indicate that the result will likely be published by the end of August 2025. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission typically takes 2-3 weeks after closing the objection window to verify responses, process challenges, and prepare the final result. Candidates are advised to avoid relying on unofficial sources regarding the release of the Haryana CET Result 2025 result declarations and instead candidates must regularly visit the official HSSC, hssc.gov.in for any official updates.

How to Download HSSC CET Result 2025?

After the release of the Haryana CET Result 2025 candidates will be able to download the result pdf from the direct link provided in this article and also candidates will be able to download their HSSC CET Scorecard 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can also follow the step-by-step process listed below to download their HSSC CET Result from the official website.