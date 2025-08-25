Top 10 Largest Ganesha Temples in the World

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
By Kirti Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 19:07 IST

Explore the top 10 largest Ganpati temples globally, including India's Dagdusheth Halwai and Siddhivinayak Temples, as well as those in the Netherlands, USA, and Singapore. These temples are revered for their grandeur, history, and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and serving as major cultural and architectural landmarks, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, is one of the most widely revered deities in Hinduism. Celebrated as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity, Ganpati temples are found across India and around the world. 

Many of these temples are architectural marvels and spiritual havens drawing millions of devotees each year, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival dedicated to him. This article highlights the top 10 largest Ganpati temples globally, known for their grandeur, history, and deep faith.

Top 10 Largest Ganpati Temples in the World

Rank

Temple Name

Location

1

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple

Pune, Maharashtra, India

2

Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

3

Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple

Andhra Pradesh, India

4

Ucchi Pillayar Temple

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India

5

Manakula Vinayagar Temple

Puducherry, India

6

Ganpatipule Temple

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India

7

Sasive Kalu & Kadale Kalu Ganesha

Hampi, Karnataka, India

8

Sri Varatharajah Selvavinayagar Temple

Den Helder, Netherlands

9

Ganesh Temple of Flushing

New York, USA

10

Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple

Singapore

  • Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune, houses a gold and glass-adorned 7.5 -foot idol and hundreds of thousands of people visit the temple during Ganesh festival celebrations.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune – Official Website

Source: Dagdushethganpati.com

  • One of the richest and most visited, Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has a golden-gilded dome and a spiritual meaning attached to it.

  • In Andhra Pradesh there is Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple also famous because of self-growing idol and ancient legends.

  • Ucchi Pillayar Temple in Tiruchirappalli is a rock-cut dedicated heavy structure on a hilltop and was carved with panoramic views.

  • The Manakula Vinayagar Temple in the state of Puducherry is more than 500 years old and boasts of colorful festivals and culture of south India.

  • Ganpatipule Temple is located on the beach side, a spiritual feeling exists with swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Ganpati.

  • Monolithic Karnataka Hampi contains one of the biggest idols of monolithic Ganesha of 18 three-feet high.

  • Sri Varatharajah Selvavinayagar Temple in the Netherlands is one of the biggest Ganesh shrines outside India.

  • Ganesh Temple of Flushing, NYC, provides the Hindu community of North America, which is now substantial.

  • The Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple in Singapore is a structure whose architecture is marked Dravidian and with large chariot processions.

Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple, Singapore - Lord Ganesha

Source: Shree Ganesh

Not only are they centres of worship but also cultural and historic landmarks of the world and are the largest Ganpati temples in the world. These magnificent temples offer the pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey with strong traditions, structural beauty and festive piety. 

A trip to any of these temples is a beautiful experience to the core of the devotion to Lord Ganesha and brings fellowship to millions through his pleasant Sau-pan.

