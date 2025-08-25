Top 10 Largest Ganesha Temples in the World

Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, is one of the most widely revered deities in Hinduism. Celebrated as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity, Ganpati temples are found across India and around the world.
Many of these temples are architectural marvels and spiritual havens drawing millions of devotees each year, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival dedicated to him. This article highlights the top 10 largest Ganpati temples globally, known for their grandeur, history, and deep faith.
Top 10 Largest Ganpati Temples in the World
|
Rank
|
Temple Name
|
Location
|
1
|
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple
|
Pune, Maharashtra, India
|
2
|
Siddhivinayak Temple
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|
3
|
Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple
|
Andhra Pradesh, India
|
4
|
Ucchi Pillayar Temple
|
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India
|
5
|
Manakula Vinayagar Temple
|
Puducherry, India
|
6
|
Ganpatipule Temple
|
Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India
|
7
|
Sasive Kalu & Kadale Kalu Ganesha
|
Hampi, Karnataka, India
|
8
|
Sri Varatharajah Selvavinayagar Temple
|
Den Helder, Netherlands
|
9
|
Ganesh Temple of Flushing
|
New York, USA
|
10
|
Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple
|
Singapore
-
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune, houses a gold and glass-adorned 7.5 -foot idol and hundreds of thousands of people visit the temple during Ganesh festival celebrations.
Source: Dagdushethganpati.com
-
One of the richest and most visited, Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has a golden-gilded dome and a spiritual meaning attached to it.
-
In Andhra Pradesh there is Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple also famous because of self-growing idol and ancient legends.
-
Ucchi Pillayar Temple in Tiruchirappalli is a rock-cut dedicated heavy structure on a hilltop and was carved with panoramic views.
-
The Manakula Vinayagar Temple in the state of Puducherry is more than 500 years old and boasts of colorful festivals and culture of south India.
-
Ganpatipule Temple is located on the beach side, a spiritual feeling exists with swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Ganpati.
-
Monolithic Karnataka Hampi contains one of the biggest idols of monolithic Ganesha of 18 three-feet high.
-
Sri Varatharajah Selvavinayagar Temple in the Netherlands is one of the biggest Ganesh shrines outside India.
-
Ganesh Temple of Flushing, NYC, provides the Hindu community of North America, which is now substantial.
-
The Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple in Singapore is a structure whose architecture is marked Dravidian and with large chariot processions.
Source: Shree Ganesh
Not only are they centres of worship but also cultural and historic landmarks of the world and are the largest Ganpati temples in the world. These magnificent temples offer the pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey with strong traditions, structural beauty and festive piety.
A trip to any of these temples is a beautiful experience to the core of the devotion to Lord Ganesha and brings fellowship to millions through his pleasant Sau-pan.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation