How to Use Active Learning Techniques in College?

Active learning involves methods where students engage directly with the material through activities like discussion, problem-solving, and reflection, rather than passively receiving information. Incorporating these techniques can transform your college experience from just taking notes to deeply understanding and applying knowledge.

What is Active Learning?

Active learning is a powerful approach where the responsibility for learning is placed on the learner. It requires students to do meaningful activities and think about what they are doing. This contrasts sharply with passive learning, like simply listening to a lecture.

The core principle is that doing and thinking about the work leads to better retention and higher-order thinking skills, such as analysis, synthesis, and evaluation.