Political Science explores the social frameworks and approaches employed in governing a state. The Senior Secondary Political Science curriculum is structured to help students grasp the fundamental political concepts shaping human society. Below are the general examination guidelines, including the units and their corresponding weightage. Students can download a detailed syllabus of political science for the academic year 2025-26 by referring to this article.
HBSE Class 12 Syllabus Political Science 2025-26 - Syllabus and Chapter wise divison of marks
Class- 12
Subject: Political science
Code: 573
General Instructions For The Exam
- There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The annual examination will be of 80 marks and the internal assessment will be of 20 marks.
- For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that will include:
- For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted with a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 2 marks- One pre-board exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).
- For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as-
|
75% to 80% -
|
01 marks
|
Above 80% to 85%
|
02 marks
|
Above 85% to 90%
|
03 marks
|
Above 90% to 95%
|
04 marks
|
Above 95%
|
05 mark
HBSE Class 12 Political Science Unit Wise Weightage Of Chapters
|
Sr. No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
|
Politics in India since Independence
|
|
1
|
Nation building its challenges
|
06
|
2
|
The era of one-party dominance
|
03
|
3
|
Politics of planned development
|
04
|
4
|
India's External Relations
|
07
|
5
|
Challenge to and Restoration of the Congress system
|
04
|
6
|
The Crisis of Constitutional Order
|
05
|
7
|
Regional aspiration
|
06
|
8
|
Indian politics: recent changes
|
05
|
|
Contemporary World Politics
|
|
1
|
Collapse of bipolarity
|
05
|
2
|
Alternative Centre of Power
|
05
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
05
|
4
|
International Organisation
|
07
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
04
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
06
|
7
|
Globalization
|
08
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 12 Political Science Course Structure
|
Competencies
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Knowledge
|
32
|
40%
|
Understanding
|
24
|
30%
|
Application
|
16
|
20%
|
Skill
|
8
|
10%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
HBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Typology
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective type
|
1
|
20
|
12 Multiple Choice Questions
3 Answer in one word
3 Fill in the blanks
3 Reason- assertion
|
20
|
Very Short answer
|
2
|
08
|
The internal choice will be given in any 3 questions
|
16
|
Short answer
|
3
|
08
|
The internal choice will be given in any 3 questions
|
24
|
Essay type
|
5
|
04
|
Internal options will be given in all the questions
|
20
|
Total
|
40
|
|
80
HBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus Download PDF
HBSE class 12th syllabus political science pdf - Download here
HBSE Class 12th Political Science Books
- Politics in India since Independence; BSEH Bhiwani Publication © NCERT
- Contemporary world Politics; BSEH Bhiwani Publication © NCERT
Also Check - HBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2026
