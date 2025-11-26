Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025, Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 26, 2025, 15:36 IST

 HBSE Syllabus 2025-26 Class 12 - The HBSE political science syllabus has been released by the Haryana board on the official website. Candidates can download the political science syllabus PDF free from below. The syllabus contains all the important details related to the HBSE Class 12th board exams. For more, check the article below.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
HBSE class 12th political science syllabus download PDF
HBSE class 12th political science syllabus download PDF

 Political Science explores the social frameworks and approaches employed in governing a state. The Senior Secondary Political Science curriculum is structured to help students grasp the fundamental political concepts shaping human society. Below are the general examination guidelines, including the units and their corresponding weightage. Students can download a detailed syllabus of political science for the academic year 2025-26 by referring to this article.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus Political Science 2025-26 - Syllabus and Chapter wise divison of marks

Class- 12 

Subject: Political science

 Code: 573

General Instructions For The Exam 

  1. There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus.
  2. The annual examination will be of 80 marks and the internal assessment will be of 20 marks.
  3. For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that will include:
  • For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted with a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  • For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  • For 2 marks- One pre-board exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  • For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).
  • For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  • For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as-

75% to 80% -

01 marks

Above 80% to 85%

02 marks

Above 85% to 90%

03 marks

Above 90% to 95%

04 marks

Above 95% 

05 mark

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Unit Wise Weightage Of Chapters

Sr. No.

Chapter

Marks

 

Politics in India since Independence

 

1

Nation building its challenges

06

2

The era of one-party dominance

03

3

Politics of planned development

04

4

India's External Relations

07

5

Challenge to and Restoration of the Congress system

04

6

The Crisis of Constitutional Order

05

7

Regional aspiration

06

8

Indian politics: recent changes

05

 

Contemporary World Politics

 

1

Collapse of bipolarity

05

2

Alternative Centre of Power

05

3

Contemporary South Asia

05

4

International Organisation

07

5

Security in the Contemporary World

04

6

Environment and Natural Resources

06

7

Globalization

08

Total

80

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Course Structure

Competencies

Marks

Percentage

Knowledge

32

40%

Understanding

24

30%

Application

16

20%

Skill

8

10%

Total

80

100%

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Typology

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective type

1

20

12 Multiple Choice Questions

3 Answer in one word

3 Fill in the blanks

3 Reason- assertion

20

Very Short answer

2

08

The internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

16

Short answer

3

08

The internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

24

Essay type

5

04

Internal options will be given in all the questions

20

Total

40

 

80

HBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus Download PDF

HBSE class 12th syllabus political science pdf  - Download here

HBSE Class 12th Political Science Books 

  1. Politics in India since Independence; BSEH Bhiwani Publication © NCERT
  2. Contemporary world Politics; BSEH Bhiwani Publication © NCERT

Also Check - HBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2026

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News