For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted with a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

For 2 marks- One pre-board exam will be conducted with a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.