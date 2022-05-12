CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Check New Course Structure, Exam Pattern for Annual Assessment

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-23 is available here for download in PDF. Class 10 students must read their course according to this revised syllabus and make sure they do not read the deleted topics.

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-23: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been conducting the board examinations for the previous session, the classes for 10th and 12th standards for the new session have also begun in CBSE schools across the country. The board has also released the rationalised syllabus for classes 9th to 12th. We have provided below the CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Science applicable for the academic session 2022-23. Students must go through this latest syllabus before they start the study of a new chapter as some of the topics have been removed from this new syllabus. Check the complete syllabus below and download the same to refer to as and when required.

CBSE Class 10 Science Course Structure (Annual Examination)

Theory Marks - 80

Unit No. Unit Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, endothermic exothermic reactions, oxidation and reduction.

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General properties, examples and uses, neutralization, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: World of Living

Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Control and co-ordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones.

Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health - need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women’s health.

Heredity and Evolution: Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction: (topics excluded - evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress).

Theme: Natural Phenomena

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required),magnification.

Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index. Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula(Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens.

Human eye: Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses.

Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in dailylife (excluding colour of the sun at sunrise and sunset).

Theme: How Things Work

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Electricity: Electric current, potential difference and electric current. Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.

Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carryingconductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

Theme: Natural Resources

Unit V: Natural Resources

Our environment: Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1. A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator: (Unit-I)

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with: (Unit-I)

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)

b) Zinc metal

c) Solid sodium carbonate

2. Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into: (Unit-I)

A. Combination reaction

B. Decomposition reaction

C. Displacement reaction

D. Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quicklime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions

3. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions: (Unit-I)

i) ZnSO 4 (aq)

ii) FeSO 4 (aq)

iii) CuSO 4 (aq)

iv) Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq)

Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.

4. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. (Unit-IV)

5. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel. (Unit-IV)

6. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata. (Unit- II)

7. Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. (Unit-II)

8. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): (Unit- I)

i) Odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

9. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water. (Unit- I)

10. Determination of the focal length of: (Unit-III)

i) Concave mirror

ii) Convex lens by obtaining the image of a distant object.

11. Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. (Unit - III)

12. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides. (Unit-II)

13. Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. (Unit-III)

14. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication

Note:

Typology of Questions:

VSA including objective type questions, Assertion – Reasoning type questions; SA; LA; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.

An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

(i) Periodic Assessment - 05 marks + 05 marks

(ii) Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) - 05 marks

(iii) Portfolio - 05 marks

