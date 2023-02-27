CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 1 0 English Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10th students appeared for their first major paper of the 2022-2023 session board exam today. Check the Detailed CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis 2023, question paper and the answer key here.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10th English Board Exam today, February 27, 2023. The examination was held between 10.30 AM - 1.30 PM. English being the most spoken language in the world opens doors to various professions globally. Thus, it is considered one of the important subjects in class 10. Now, as the exam is over, we bring you the after exam review, paper analysis, and student feedback on the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023. You can also check the complete question paper and official answer key of the CBSE Class 10 English Exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject English (Language & Literature) Date February 27, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy but Lengthy

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Review 2023

Most of the students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 English Exam today, reviewed the paper as moderately difficult and lengthy. As per the general feedback from students, all questions in paper were from the prescribed syllabus and the paper pattern was in line with the latest CBSE sample paper. Literature section was the easiest of all. The Reading section, however, was troublesome for most of the students.

What do Experts have to say about difficulty level of English paper?

CBSE Class 10 English paper was a balanced mix of analysis and application based questions. The paper was a bit lengthy and therefore, time management could have been a challenge for the class 10 students in today’s English exam. Reading section was a little tricky but solvable. Thus, we can consider the general reviews that the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023 was medium.

Type of Questions asked in CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Exam 2023

The CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023 was for 80 marks and had to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into three sections:

Section A: Reading Skills (20 marks)

Section B: Grammar and Writing Skills(20 marks)

Section C: Literature (40 marks)

Download the question paper to check more details:

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE will release the answer key of Class 10 English Paper after the exams for all subjects get over. Till then, you can check your answers with the answer key provided by Jagran Josh. Check correct answers by expert faculty to gauge your performance in the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in June 2023.

