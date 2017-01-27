CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 12, 2026, 16:36 IST

The CBSE class 10 and 12 results have been released on  April 15 and May 13 2026 respectively.  Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results through the link on the official website. Get latest updates on the CBSE board result 2026 here.

CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online
CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LINK Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE class 10 and Class 12 exam results on April 15, 2026 and May 13, 2026 respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board exams will be able to check the result through the link available on the official website.

Check CBSE 10th Result Direct Link 2026

DigiLocker CBSE Board 10th Result Link

Umang CBSE Board 10th Result Link

The link to check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th results 2026 is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID. The details will be provided on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is out on digilocker and official website. 

CBSE Result 2026 - Dates & Highlights

Exam Name

CBSE Board Exam 2026

Board name

Central Board of Secondary Education

CBSE result website 2026

cbseresults.nic.in

Result credentials

Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID

CBSE Board exam result date 2026

Class 10: April 15, 2026

Class 12: May 13 , 2026

Result status

Class 10: RELEASED

Class 12: RELEASED

CBSE 10th Result 2026

CBSE board class 10 result 2026 was announced on April 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board class 10 exams can check the results using their roll number and other details. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. A date and time for the announcement of the result will be 

CBSE 12th Result 2026

CBSE class 12 science, commerce and arts stream results has been announced by board officials on 13 May 2026. Board officials announced the class 12 results simultaneously for all three streams. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Students are also provided with the link on this page to check the results.

CBSE Board Result 2026: Official Website

CBSE board class 10 and class 12 results has been announced on the official website of the board. The list of websites for students to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results is given below

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • umang.gov.in 

How to check CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2026?

CBSE board 10th and 12th results has been announced by board officials. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and other details. Follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the marksheets. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the CBSE 10th/ 12th roll number

Step 4: The CBSE mark sheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online mark sheet for further reference

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

CBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 is also be available via the DigiLocker App. To check the results on the app candidates need to login with their credentials. Check the steps given here to check the results on the DigiLocker app. 

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website

Step 2: Login using the credentials

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result tab

Step 4: Click on the result link and login

Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet for reference

Source - DigiLocker

Details Mentioned on CBSE Marksheet 2026

CBE 10th and 12th results will be announced online. When downloading the scorecard students are required to check through the details mentioned on the scorecard. The CBSE marksheets will include the following details.

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • subject/ stream
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks secured
  • Total marks
  • Minimum passing marks
  • Grade
  • Rank
  • Percentage
  • Qualifying status

CBSE Result 2026 Statistics

The CBSE board has announced the class 10 and class 12 results online. Along with the results, CBSE will also issue the details of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the board exams.The following is the statistics for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 for the past 10 years.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Overall Performance Statistics 

Year Total Registered Total Appeared Total Passed Overall Pass %
2015 977,923 962,122 788,822 82.00%
2016 1,008,164 992,656 824,355 83.05%
2017 1,061,029 1,046,678 837,229 79.98%
2018 1,119,248 1,106,772 918,763 83.01%
2019 1,218,393 1,205,484 1,005,427 83.40%
2020 1,203,595 1,192,961 1,059,080 88.78%
2021 1,369,745 1,304,561 1,296,318 99.37%
2022 1,444,341 1,435,366 1,330,662 92.71%
2023 1,680,256 1,660,511 1,450,174 87.33%
2024 1,633,730 1,621,224 1,426,420 87.98%
2025 1,704,367 1,692,794 1,496,307 88.39%
2026 1,780,365 1,768,968 1,507,109 85.20%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 : Overall Performance Statistics

Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass %
2015 1367412 1365488 1328935 97.32%
2016 1491293 1489021 1431861 96.21%
2017 1668567 1660123 1509383 93.12%
2018 1638464 1625967 1408594 86.70%
2019 1774299 1761078 1604428 91.10%
2020 1885885 1873015 1713121 91.46%
2021 2113767 2097128 2076997 99.04%
2022 2109208 2093978 1976668 94.40%
2023 2184117 2165805 2016779 93.12%
2024 2251812 2238827 2095467 93.60%
2025 2385079 2371939 2221636 93.66%

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages 

Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass %

Transgender Pass %
2015 87.56% 77.77% N/A
2016 88.58% 78.85% N/A
2017 N/A N/A N/A
2018 88.31% 78.99% N/A
2019 88.70% 79.40% 83.33%
2020 92.15% 86.19% 66.67%
2021 99.67% 99.13% 100.00%
2022 94.54% 91.25% 100.00%
2023 90.68% 84.67% 60.00%
2024 91.52% 85.12% 50.00%
2025 91.64% 85.70% 100.00%
2026 88.86% 82.13% 100.00%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages

Year Boys Pass % Girls Pass %

Transgender Pass %
2015 96.98% 97.82% Not Available
2016 96.11% 96.36% Not Available
2017 93.51% 92.55% 75.00%
2018 85.32% 88.67% 83.33%
2019 90.14% 92.45% 94.74%
2020 90.14% 93.31% 78.95%
2021 98.89% 99.24% 100.00%
2022 93.80% 95.21% 90.00%
2023 92.27% 94.25% 90.00%
2024 92.71% 94.75% 91.30%
2025 92.63% 95.00% 95.00%

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics

Year Number of Candidates Placed in Compartment

Percentage of Total
2015 97,404 9.95%
2016 96,697 9.55%
2017 103,855 9.65%
2018 91,818 8.30%
2019 99,207 8.23%
2020 87,651 7.35%
2021 6,149 0.47%
2022 67,743 4.72%
2023 125,705 7.57%
2024 122,170 7.54%
2025 129,095 7.63%
2026 163,800 9.26%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics

Year No. of Candidates in Compartment Percentage
2015 41,812 3.06%
2016 Not Available Not Available
2017 113597 6.85%
2018 186067 11.45%
2019 138705 7.88%
2020 150198 8.02%
2021 17,636 0.84%
2022 107689 5.14%
2023 134774 6.22%
2024 132337 5.91%
2025 141353 5.96%

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions

Year Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3
2015 Thiruvananthapuram (95.41%) Chennai (91.14%) Delhi (86.13%)
2016 Thiruvananthapuram (97.61%) Chennai (92.63%) Delhi (87.01%)
2017 Thiruvananthapuram (95.64%) Chennai (92.64%) Delhi (88.37%)
2018 Thiruvananthapuram (97.32%) Chennai (93.87%) Delhi (89.00%)
2019 Trivandrum (98.20%) Chennai (92.93%) Delhi (91.87%)
2020 Trivandrum (97.67%) Bengaluru (97.05%)

Chennai (96.17%)
2021 (No regional rankings published) - -
2022 Trivandrum (98.83%) Bengaluru (98.16%)

Chennai (97.79%)
2023 Trivandrum (99.91%) Bengaluru (98.64%)

Chennai (97.40%)
2024 Trivandrum (99.91%) Vijayawada (99.04%)

Chennai (98.47%)
2025 Vijayawada (99.60%) Trivandrum (99.32%)

Chennai (97.39%)
2026 Trivandrum (95.62%) Chennai (93.84%)

Bengaluru (93.19%)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions

Year Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3
2015 Thiruvananthapuram (99.77%) Chennai (99.03%)

Allahabad (98.46%)
2016 Thiruvananthapuram (99.87%) Chennai (99.69%)

Panchkula (98.04%)
2017 Trivandrum (99.85%) Chennai (99.62%) Patna (98.66%)
2018 Thiruvananthapuram (99.60%) Chennai (97.37%) Ajmer (91.86%)
2019 Trivandrum (99.85%) Chennai (99.00%) Ajmer (95.89%)
2020 Trivandrum (Implied Rank 1) Chennai (98.95%)

Bengaluru (98.23%)
2021 Trivandrum (99.99%) Bengaluru (99.96%)

Chennai (99.94%)
2022 Trivandrum (99.68%) Bengaluru (99.22%)

Chennai (98.97%)
2023 Not Available Not Available Not Available
2024 Trivandrum (99.75%) Vijaywada (99.60%)

Chennai (99.30%)
2025 Trivandrum (99.79%) Vijaywada (99.79%)

Bengaluru (98.90%)

Candidates can check the previous year data given below 

Resource / Functionary Name

Number of Resources / Persons deputed

Total Schools

X - 26,676

XII - 19,300

Regular Students registered (Class X & XII)

Class X - 24,11,538

Class XII - 17,87,079

Total Students - 41,98,617

Students whose examination was conducted (Class X & XII)

Students - 27,29,10,105

Examination Centres fixed in 2025

Class X - 7837

Class XII - 7330

Centre Superintendents

7837

Deputy Centre Superintendents

7837

Classrooms used for the Examination

Approx. - 11,37,125

Invigilators

Approx. - 22,75,250

Subjects whose examinations were conducted (X & XII)

Class X - 83

Class XII - 120

Total Subjects - 203

Question Papers / Sets prepared in 203 subjects

4500+

Questions prepared for different sets of 203 subjects

About 2 Lakh

Evaluation Centres

About 5000

Centre Nodal Supervisors

About 5000

Answer Sheets evaluated

Class X - 14049901

Class XII - 9466638

Total - 2,35,16,539

Evaluators used for evaluation

Class X - 96461

Class XII - 71483

Total - 1,67,944

Assistant Head Examiners used in the evaluation

27990

Head Examiners used in the evaluation

6997

Coordinators used in the evaluation

About 4665

Observers

About 1,00,000

Computer Teachers

About 13,995

CBSE 10th Statistics 2025: Total number of Schools and Exam centers (Full Subjects)

Year

Number of Schools

Number of Exam Centers

2024

25724

7603

2025

26675

7837

CBSE Class 10 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

Year

Registered

Appeared

passed

Pass%

Increase in pass%

2024

2251812

2238827

2095467

93.60

0.06 %

2025

2385079

2371939

2221636

93.66

Class 10 Statistics 2025: Gender wise

GENDER

2024

2025

Girls

94.75

95.00

Boys

92.71

92.63

Transgender

91.30

95.00

Source: CBSE 10th Statistics 2025

CBSE Class 12 Statistics: Total number of Schools and Exam Centers (Full Subjects)

Year

Number of Schools

Number of Exam Centers

2024

18417

7126

2025

19299

7330

CBSE Class 12 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

Year

Registered

Appeared

Passed

Pass %

Increase in Pass %

2024

1633730

1621224

1426420

87.98

0.41 %

2025

1704367

1692794

1496307

88.39

Source: CBSE Official Statistics 2025

What After CBSE Board Result 2026

CBSE board class 10 and class 12 board results has been announced online.  After the announcement of the CBSE board 10th and 12th results, the board will provide the details of the rechecking and revaluation process and the compartment exams. The provision for candidates to submit their CBSE 10th and 12th answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation will be given by the board shortly. Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment exams must submit their applications through the online link. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and wish to improve their exam scores must submit their applications as per the schedule. 

CBSE Board Rechecking/ Revaluation 2026

CBSE board class 10 and class 12 answer sheet rechecking and revaluation will be conducted shortly. The answer sheet rechecking and revaluation applications will be available on the official website of the board. Those who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors must submit the applications within the given deadline.

CBSE Board Result 2026 Compartment Exams

CBSE board will be conducting the compartment exams for candidates after the announcement of the board results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams but were unable to score the minimum required marks need to visit the official website and apply for the compartment exams. The CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam schedule will be released shortly after the results are announced. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jan 27, 2017, 15:41 IST

FAQs

  • When is the CBSE Board Result 2026 Expected?
    +
    CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 board result 2026 on 15 April and 13 May 2026 respectively. Students who appeared for the CBSE exams can check the exam details here.
  • How to check CBSE Result 2026?
    +
    The CBSE board class 10 and 12 result is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number and other details
  • Will the CBSE Result be available at the schools?
    +
    The schools will provide the original certificates after the announcement of the results. The certificates will however be issued by the board. Notification regarding the same will be announced by the board after the announcement of the result.
  • What if I Fail CBSE board Exam?
    +
    In case a candidate fails a paper or a class, they can always appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July-August. The board will notify students of the compartment exams after the announcement of the results.

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