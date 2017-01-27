CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

The CBSE class 10 and 12 results have been released on April 15 and May 13 2026 respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results through the link on the official website. Get latest updates on the CBSE board result 2026 here.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LINK Here The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE class 10 and Class 12 exam results on April 15, 2026 and May 13, 2026 respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board exams will be able to check the result through the link available on the official website. Check CBSE 10th Result Direct Link 2026 DigiLocker CBSE Board 10th Result Link Umang CBSE Board 10th Result Link The link to check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th results 2026 is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID. The details will be provided on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is out on digilocker and official website.

CBSE Result 2026 - Dates & Highlights Exam Name CBSE Board Exam 2026 Board name Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE result website 2026 cbseresults.nic.in Result credentials Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID CBSE Board exam result date 2026 Class 10: April 15, 2026 Class 12: May 13 , 2026 Result status Class 10: RELEASED Class 12: RELEASED CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE board class 10 result 2026 was announced on April 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board class 10 exams can check the results using their roll number and other details. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. A date and time for the announcement of the result will be CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE class 12 science, commerce and arts stream results has been announced by board officials on 13 May 2026. Board officials announced the class 12 results simultaneously for all three streams. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Students are also provided with the link on this page to check the results.

CBSE Board Result 2026: Official Website CBSE board class 10 and class 12 results has been announced on the official website of the board. The list of websites for students to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results is given below cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in How to check CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2026? CBSE board 10th and 12th results has been announced by board officials. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and other details. Follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the marksheets. Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE Step 2: Click on the CBSE Result link on the homepage Step 3: Login using the CBSE 10th/ 12th roll number Step 4: The CBSE mark sheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online mark sheet for further reference How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Via DigiLocker CBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 is also be available via the DigiLocker App. To check the results on the app candidates need to login with their credentials. Check the steps given here to check the results on the DigiLocker app. Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website Step 2: Login using the credentials Step 3: Click on CBSE Result tab Step 4: Click on the result link and login Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet for reference Source - DigiLocker Details Mentioned on CBSE Marksheet 2026 CBE 10th and 12th results will be announced online. When downloading the scorecard students are required to check through the details mentioned on the scorecard. The CBSE marksheets will include the following details.

Candidate name

Roll number

subject/ stream

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Total marks

Minimum passing marks

Grade

Rank

Percentage

Qualifying status CBSE Result 2026 Statistics The CBSE board has announced the class 10 and class 12 results online. Along with the results, CBSE will also issue the details of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the board exams.The following is the statistics for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 for the past 10 years. CBSE 12th Result 2026 : Overall Performance Statistics Year Total Registered Total Appeared Total Passed Overall Pass % 2015 977,923 962,122 788,822 82.00% 2016 1,008,164 992,656 824,355 83.05% 2017 1,061,029 1,046,678 837,229 79.98% 2018 1,119,248 1,106,772 918,763 83.01% 2019 1,218,393 1,205,484 1,005,427 83.40% 2020 1,203,595 1,192,961 1,059,080 88.78% 2021 1,369,745 1,304,561 1,296,318 99.37% 2022 1,444,341 1,435,366 1,330,662 92.71% 2023 1,680,256 1,660,511 1,450,174 87.33% 2024 1,633,730 1,621,224 1,426,420 87.98% 2025 1,704,367 1,692,794 1,496,307 88.39% 2026 1,780,365 1,768,968 1,507,109 85.20%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 : Overall Performance Statistics Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass % 2015 1367412 1365488 1328935 97.32% 2016 1491293 1489021 1431861 96.21% 2017 1668567 1660123 1509383 93.12% 2018 1638464 1625967 1408594 86.70% 2019 1774299 1761078 1604428 91.10% 2020 1885885 1873015 1713121 91.46% 2021 2113767 2097128 2076997 99.04% 2022 2109208 2093978 1976668 94.40% 2023 2184117 2165805 2016779 93.12% 2024 2251812 2238827 2095467 93.60% 2025 2385079 2371939 2221636 93.66% CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Transgender Pass % 2015 87.56% 77.77% N/A 2016 88.58% 78.85% N/A 2017 N/A N/A N/A 2018 88.31% 78.99% N/A 2019 88.70% 79.40% 83.33% 2020 92.15% 86.19% 66.67% 2021 99.67% 99.13% 100.00% 2022 94.54% 91.25% 100.00% 2023 90.68% 84.67% 60.00% 2024 91.52% 85.12% 50.00% 2025 91.64% 85.70% 100.00% 2026 88.86% 82.13% 100.00%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages Year Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Transgender Pass % 2015 96.98% 97.82% Not Available 2016 96.11% 96.36% Not Available 2017 93.51% 92.55% 75.00% 2018 85.32% 88.67% 83.33% 2019 90.14% 92.45% 94.74% 2020 90.14% 93.31% 78.95% 2021 98.89% 99.24% 100.00% 2022 93.80% 95.21% 90.00% 2023 92.27% 94.25% 90.00% 2024 92.71% 94.75% 91.30% 2025 92.63% 95.00% 95.00% CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics Year Number of Candidates Placed in Compartment Percentage of Total 2015 97,404 9.95% 2016 96,697 9.55% 2017 103,855 9.65% 2018 91,818 8.30% 2019 99,207 8.23% 2020 87,651 7.35% 2021 6,149 0.47% 2022 67,743 4.72% 2023 125,705 7.57% 2024 122,170 7.54% 2025 129,095 7.63% 2026 163,800 9.26%

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics Year No. of Candidates in Compartment Percentage 2015 41,812 3.06% 2016 Not Available Not Available 2017 113597 6.85% 2018 186067 11.45% 2019 138705 7.88% 2020 150198 8.02% 2021 17,636 0.84% 2022 107689 5.14% 2023 134774 6.22% 2024 132337 5.91% 2025 141353 5.96% CBSE 12th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions Year Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 2015 Thiruvananthapuram (95.41%) Chennai (91.14%) Delhi (86.13%) 2016 Thiruvananthapuram (97.61%) Chennai (92.63%) Delhi (87.01%) 2017 Thiruvananthapuram (95.64%) Chennai (92.64%) Delhi (88.37%) 2018 Thiruvananthapuram (97.32%) Chennai (93.87%) Delhi (89.00%) 2019 Trivandrum (98.20%) Chennai (92.93%) Delhi (91.87%) 2020 Trivandrum (97.67%) Bengaluru (97.05%) Chennai (96.17%) 2021 (No regional rankings published) - - 2022 Trivandrum (98.83%) Bengaluru (98.16%) Chennai (97.79%) 2023 Trivandrum (99.91%) Bengaluru (98.64%) Chennai (97.40%) 2024 Trivandrum (99.91%) Vijayawada (99.04%) Chennai (98.47%) 2025 Vijayawada (99.60%) Trivandrum (99.32%) Chennai (97.39%) 2026 Trivandrum (95.62%) Chennai (93.84%) Bengaluru (93.19%)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions Year Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 2015 Thiruvananthapuram (99.77%) Chennai (99.03%) Allahabad (98.46%) 2016 Thiruvananthapuram (99.87%) Chennai (99.69%) Panchkula (98.04%) 2017 Trivandrum (99.85%) Chennai (99.62%) Patna (98.66%) 2018 Thiruvananthapuram (99.60%) Chennai (97.37%) Ajmer (91.86%) 2019 Trivandrum (99.85%) Chennai (99.00%) Ajmer (95.89%) 2020 Trivandrum (Implied Rank 1) Chennai (98.95%) Bengaluru (98.23%) 2021 Trivandrum (99.99%) Bengaluru (99.96%) Chennai (99.94%) 2022 Trivandrum (99.68%) Bengaluru (99.22%) Chennai (98.97%) 2023 Not Available Not Available Not Available 2024 Trivandrum (99.75%) Vijaywada (99.60%) Chennai (99.30%) 2025 Trivandrum (99.79%) Vijaywada (99.79%) Bengaluru (98.90%)

Candidates can check the previous year data given below Resource / Functionary Name Number of Resources / Persons deputed Total Schools X - 26,676 XII - 19,300 Regular Students registered (Class X & XII) Class X - 24,11,538 Class XII - 17,87,079 Total Students - 41,98,617 Students whose examination was conducted (Class X & XII) Students - 27,29,10,105 Examination Centres fixed in 2025 Class X - 7837 Class XII - 7330 Centre Superintendents 7837 Deputy Centre Superintendents 7837 Classrooms used for the Examination Approx. - 11,37,125 Invigilators Approx. - 22,75,250 Subjects whose examinations were conducted (X & XII) Class X - 83 Class XII - 120 Total Subjects - 203 Question Papers / Sets prepared in 203 subjects 4500+ Questions prepared for different sets of 203 subjects About 2 Lakh Evaluation Centres About 5000 Centre Nodal Supervisors About 5000 Answer Sheets evaluated Class X - 14049901 Class XII - 9466638 Total - 2,35,16,539 Evaluators used for evaluation Class X - 96461 Class XII - 71483 Total - 1,67,944 Assistant Head Examiners used in the evaluation 27990 Head Examiners used in the evaluation 6997 Coordinators used in the evaluation About 4665 Observers About 1,00,000 Computer Teachers About 13,995

CBSE 10th Statistics 2025: Total number of Schools and Exam centers (Full Subjects) Year Number of Schools Number of Exam Centers 2024 25724 7603 2025 26675 7837 CBSE Class 10 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects) Year Registered Appeared passed Pass% Increase in pass% 2024 2251812 2238827 2095467 93.60 0.06 % 2025 2385079 2371939 2221636 93.66 Class 10 Statistics 2025: Gender wise GENDER 2024 2025 Girls 94.75 95.00 Boys 92.71 92.63 Transgender 91.30 95.00 Source: CBSE 10th Statistics 2025 CBSE Class 12 Statistics: Total number of Schools and Exam Centers (Full Subjects) Year Number of Schools Number of Exam Centers 2024 18417 7126 2025 19299 7330

CBSE Class 12 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects) Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass % Increase in Pass % 2024 1633730 1621224 1426420 87.98 0.41 % 2025 1704367 1692794 1496307 88.39 Source: CBSE Official Statistics 2025 What After CBSE Board Result 2026 CBSE board class 10 and class 12 board results has been announced online. After the announcement of the CBSE board 10th and 12th results, the board will provide the details of the rechecking and revaluation process and the compartment exams. The provision for candidates to submit their CBSE 10th and 12th answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation will be given by the board shortly. Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment exams must submit their applications through the online link. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and wish to improve their exam scores must submit their applications as per the schedule.