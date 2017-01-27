CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LINK Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE class 10 and Class 12 exam results on April 15, 2026 and May 13, 2026 respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board exams will be able to check the result through the link available on the official website.
Check CBSE 10th Result Direct Link 2026
DigiLocker CBSE Board 10th Result Link
Umang CBSE Board 10th Result Link
The link to check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th results 2026 is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID. The details will be provided on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is out on digilocker and official website.
CBSE Result 2026 - Dates & Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
CBSE Board Exam 2026
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
CBSE result website 2026
|
cbseresults.nic.in
|
Result credentials
|
Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID
|
CBSE Board exam result date 2026
|
Class 10: April 15, 2026
Class 12: May 13 , 2026
|
Result status
|
Class 10: RELEASED
Class 12: RELEASED
CBSE 10th Result 2026
CBSE board class 10 result 2026 was announced on April 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board class 10 exams can check the results using their roll number and other details. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. A date and time for the announcement of the result will be
CBSE 12th Result 2026
CBSE class 12 science, commerce and arts stream results has been announced by board officials on 13 May 2026. Board officials announced the class 12 results simultaneously for all three streams. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Students are also provided with the link on this page to check the results.
CBSE Board Result 2026: Official Website
CBSE board class 10 and class 12 results has been announced on the official website of the board. The list of websites for students to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results is given below
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
How to check CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2026?
CBSE board 10th and 12th results has been announced by board officials. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and other details. Follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the marksheets.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the CBSE Result link on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the CBSE 10th/ 12th roll number
Step 4: The CBSE mark sheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the online mark sheet for further reference
How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Via DigiLocker
CBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 is also be available via the DigiLocker App. To check the results on the app candidates need to login with their credentials. Check the steps given here to check the results on the DigiLocker app.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website
Step 2: Login using the credentials
Step 3: Click on CBSE Result tab
Step 4: Click on the result link and login
Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet for reference
Source - DigiLocker
Details Mentioned on CBSE Marksheet 2026
CBE 10th and 12th results will be announced online. When downloading the scorecard students are required to check through the details mentioned on the scorecard. The CBSE marksheets will include the following details.
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- subject/ stream
- Subjects appeared
- Marks secured
- Total marks
- Minimum passing marks
- Grade
- Rank
- Percentage
- Qualifying status
CBSE Result 2026 Statistics
The CBSE board has announced the class 10 and class 12 results online. Along with the results, CBSE will also issue the details of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the board exams.The following is the statistics for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 for the past 10 years.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 : Overall Performance Statistics
|Year
|Total Registered
|Total Appeared
|Total Passed
|Overall Pass %
|2015
|977,923
|962,122
|788,822
|82.00%
|2016
|1,008,164
|992,656
|824,355
|83.05%
|2017
|1,061,029
|1,046,678
|837,229
|79.98%
|2018
|1,119,248
|1,106,772
|918,763
|83.01%
|2019
|1,218,393
|1,205,484
|1,005,427
|83.40%
|2020
|1,203,595
|1,192,961
|1,059,080
|88.78%
|2021
|1,369,745
|1,304,561
|1,296,318
|99.37%
|2022
|1,444,341
|1,435,366
|1,330,662
|92.71%
|2023
|1,680,256
|1,660,511
|1,450,174
|87.33%
|2024
|1,633,730
|1,621,224
|1,426,420
|87.98%
|2025
|1,704,367
|1,692,794
|1,496,307
|88.39%
|2026
|1,780,365
|1,768,968
|1,507,109
|85.20%
CBSE 10th Result 2026 : Overall Performance Statistics
|Year
|Registered
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass %
|2015
|1367412
|1365488
|1328935
|97.32%
|2016
|1491293
|1489021
|1431861
|96.21%
|2017
|1668567
|1660123
|1509383
|93.12%
|2018
|1638464
|1625967
|1408594
|86.70%
|2019
|1774299
|1761078
|1604428
|91.10%
|2020
|1885885
|1873015
|1713121
|91.46%
|2021
|2113767
|2097128
|2076997
|99.04%
|2022
|2109208
|2093978
|1976668
|94.40%
|2023
|2184117
|2165805
|2016779
|93.12%
|2024
|2251812
|2238827
|2095467
|93.60%
|2025
|2385079
|2371939
|2221636
|93.66%
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages
|Year
|Girls Pass %
|Boys Pass %
|
Transgender Pass %
|2015
|87.56%
|77.77%
|N/A
|2016
|88.58%
|78.85%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|88.31%
|78.99%
|N/A
|2019
|88.70%
|79.40%
|83.33%
|2020
|92.15%
|86.19%
|66.67%
|2021
|99.67%
|99.13%
|100.00%
|2022
|94.54%
|91.25%
|100.00%
|2023
|90.68%
|84.67%
|60.00%
|2024
|91.52%
|85.12%
|50.00%
|2025
|91.64%
|85.70%
|100.00%
|2026
|88.86%
|82.13%
|100.00%
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Gender-wise Pass Percentages
|Year
|Boys Pass %
|Girls Pass %
|
Transgender Pass %
|2015
|96.98%
|97.82%
|Not Available
|2016
|96.11%
|96.36%
|Not Available
|2017
|93.51%
|92.55%
|75.00%
|2018
|85.32%
|88.67%
|83.33%
|2019
|90.14%
|92.45%
|94.74%
|2020
|90.14%
|93.31%
|78.95%
|2021
|98.89%
|99.24%
|100.00%
|2022
|93.80%
|95.21%
|90.00%
|2023
|92.27%
|94.25%
|90.00%
|2024
|92.71%
|94.75%
|91.30%
|2025
|92.63%
|95.00%
|95.00%
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics
|Year
|Number of Candidates Placed in Compartment
|
Percentage of Total
|2015
|97,404
|9.95%
|2016
|96,697
|9.55%
|2017
|103,855
|9.65%
|2018
|91,818
|8.30%
|2019
|99,207
|8.23%
|2020
|87,651
|7.35%
|2021
|6,149
|0.47%
|2022
|67,743
|4.72%
|2023
|125,705
|7.57%
|2024
|122,170
|7.54%
|2025
|129,095
|7.63%
|2026
|163,800
|9.26%
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Statistics: Compartment/Supplementary Statistics
|Year
|No. of Candidates in Compartment
|Percentage
|2015
|41,812
|3.06%
|2016
|Not Available
|Not Available
|2017
|113597
|6.85%
|2018
|186067
|11.45%
|2019
|138705
|7.88%
|2020
|150198
|8.02%
|2021
|17,636
|0.84%
|2022
|107689
|5.14%
|2023
|134774
|6.22%
|2024
|132337
|5.91%
|2025
|141353
|5.96%
CBSE 12th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions
|Year
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|2015
|Thiruvananthapuram (95.41%)
|Chennai (91.14%)
|Delhi (86.13%)
|2016
|Thiruvananthapuram (97.61%)
|Chennai (92.63%)
|Delhi (87.01%)
|2017
|Thiruvananthapuram (95.64%)
|Chennai (92.64%)
|Delhi (88.37%)
|2018
|Thiruvananthapuram (97.32%)
|Chennai (93.87%)
|Delhi (89.00%)
|2019
|Trivandrum (98.20%)
|Chennai (92.93%)
|Delhi (91.87%)
|2020
|Trivandrum (97.67%)
|Bengaluru (97.05%)
|
Chennai (96.17%)
|2021
|(No regional rankings published)
|-
|-
|2022
|Trivandrum (98.83%)
|Bengaluru (98.16%)
|
Chennai (97.79%)
|2023
|Trivandrum (99.91%)
|Bengaluru (98.64%)
|
Chennai (97.40%)
|2024
|Trivandrum (99.91%)
|Vijayawada (99.04%)
|
Chennai (98.47%)
|2025
|Vijayawada (99.60%)
|Trivandrum (99.32%)
|
Chennai (97.39%)
|2026
|Trivandrum (95.62%)
|Chennai (93.84%)
|
Bengaluru (93.19%)
CBSE 10th Result 2026: Snapshot of the Top 3 Regions
|Year
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|2015
|Thiruvananthapuram (99.77%)
|Chennai (99.03%)
|
Allahabad (98.46%)
|2016
|Thiruvananthapuram (99.87%)
|Chennai (99.69%)
|
Panchkula (98.04%)
|2017
|Trivandrum (99.85%)
|Chennai (99.62%)
|Patna (98.66%)
|2018
|Thiruvananthapuram (99.60%)
|Chennai (97.37%)
|Ajmer (91.86%)
|2019
|Trivandrum (99.85%)
|Chennai (99.00%)
|Ajmer (95.89%)
|2020
|Trivandrum (Implied Rank 1)
|Chennai (98.95%)
|
Bengaluru (98.23%)
|2021
|Trivandrum (99.99%)
|Bengaluru (99.96%)
|
Chennai (99.94%)
|2022
|Trivandrum (99.68%)
|Bengaluru (99.22%)
|
Chennai (98.97%)
|2023
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Not Available
|2024
|Trivandrum (99.75%)
|Vijaywada (99.60%)
|
Chennai (99.30%)
|2025
|Trivandrum (99.79%)
|Vijaywada (99.79%)
|
Bengaluru (98.90%)
Candidates can check the previous year data given below
|
Resource / Functionary Name
|
Number of Resources / Persons deputed
|
Total Schools
|
X - 26,676
XII - 19,300
|
Regular Students registered (Class X & XII)
|
Class X - 24,11,538
Class XII - 17,87,079
Total Students - 41,98,617
|
Students whose examination was conducted (Class X & XII)
|
Students - 27,29,10,105
|
Examination Centres fixed in 2025
|
Class X - 7837
Class XII - 7330
|
Centre Superintendents
|
7837
|
Deputy Centre Superintendents
|
7837
|
Classrooms used for the Examination
|
Approx. - 11,37,125
|
Invigilators
|
Approx. - 22,75,250
|
Subjects whose examinations were conducted (X & XII)
|
Class X - 83
Class XII - 120
Total Subjects - 203
|
Question Papers / Sets prepared in 203 subjects
|
4500+
|
Questions prepared for different sets of 203 subjects
|
About 2 Lakh
|
Evaluation Centres
|
About 5000
|
Centre Nodal Supervisors
|
About 5000
|
Answer Sheets evaluated
|
Class X - 14049901
Class XII - 9466638
Total - 2,35,16,539
|
Evaluators used for evaluation
|
Class X - 96461
Class XII - 71483
Total - 1,67,944
|
Assistant Head Examiners used in the evaluation
|
27990
|
Head Examiners used in the evaluation
|
6997
|
Coordinators used in the evaluation
|
About 4665
|
Observers
|
About 1,00,000
|
Computer Teachers
|
About 13,995
CBSE 10th Statistics 2025: Total number of Schools and Exam centers (Full Subjects)
|
Year
|
Number of Schools
|
Number of Exam Centers
|
2024
|
25724
|
7603
|
2025
|
26675
|
7837
CBSE Class 10 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)
|
Year
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
passed
|
Pass%
|
Increase in pass%
|
2024
|
2251812
|
2238827
|
2095467
|
93.60
|
0.06 %
|
2025
|
2385079
|
2371939
|
2221636
|
93.66
Class 10 Statistics 2025: Gender wise
|
GENDER
|
2024
|
2025
|
Girls
|
94.75
|
95.00
|
Boys
|
92.71
|
92.63
|
Transgender
|
91.30
|
95.00
Source: CBSE 10th Statistics 2025
CBSE Class 12 Statistics: Total number of Schools and Exam Centers (Full Subjects)
|
Year
|
Number of Schools
|
Number of Exam Centers
|
2024
|
18417
|
7126
|
2025
|
19299
|
7330
CBSE Class 12 Statistics 2025: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)
|
Year
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Passed
|
Pass %
|
Increase in Pass %
|
2024
|
1633730
|
1621224
|
1426420
|
87.98
|
0.41 %
|
2025
|
1704367
|
1692794
|
1496307
|
88.39
Source: CBSE Official Statistics 2025
What After CBSE Board Result 2026
CBSE board class 10 and class 12 board results has been announced online. After the announcement of the CBSE board 10th and 12th results, the board will provide the details of the rechecking and revaluation process and the compartment exams. The provision for candidates to submit their CBSE 10th and 12th answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation will be given by the board shortly. Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment exams must submit their applications through the online link. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and wish to improve their exam scores must submit their applications as per the schedule.
CBSE Board Rechecking/ Revaluation 2026
CBSE board class 10 and class 12 answer sheet rechecking and revaluation will be conducted shortly. The answer sheet rechecking and revaluation applications will be available on the official website of the board. Those who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors must submit the applications within the given deadline.
CBSE Board Result 2026 Compartment Exams
CBSE board will be conducting the compartment exams for candidates after the announcement of the board results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams but were unable to score the minimum required marks need to visit the official website and apply for the compartment exams. The CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam schedule will be released shortly after the results are announced.