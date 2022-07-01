CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

    CBSE Result 2021-22: Know CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link @ cbse.gov.in

    Updated: Jul 4, 2022 12:49 IST
    CBSE Board Result 2022
    CBSE Board Result 2022
    CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: The CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials soon. Considering the media reports regarding the declaration of the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 it is expected hat the results will be announced by next week. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Term 2 examinations conducted between April and June 2022 will be able to check their results through the link provided by the officials on the website and on the Umang and DigiLocker App. Students can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the board examination results.

    Updated as on July 4, 2022 @ 12:49 PM

    CBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result of class 10th and 12th for term 1 in online mode. As per media reports, the board will likely declare the CBSE result by this week. Students can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in to check term 1 CBSE result 2022.

    They need to use their login credentials - roll number, date of birth and other required credentials. The board will announce the CBSE Term 1 class 10 and 12 results only in the form of marks for each subject. Moreover, no student will fail in the CBSE 1st term exam.

    CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Class 10th and 12th Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    Exam

    Class 10th and 12th

    Exam level

    National school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Term

    Term 1

    Session

    2021-2022

    Result websites

    cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

    CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Date and Time for Class 10 and 12

    The CBSE result date for class 10 and 12 term 1 2021-22 is yet to be announced by the board. The board has conducted CBSE 10th and 12th term 1 exams and now students and parents are waiting for the result. It is expected that the result will be released by this week. Till then, students can check the tentative CBSE result term 1 date and also other important dates from the table provided below:

    Events

    Class 10th Dates

    Class 12th Dates

    CBSE Term 1 Exam Dates

    November 30 to December 11, 2021

    1st to 22nd December 2021

    CBSE Term 1 Result Date 2021-22

    Likely by end of this week

    Likely by end of this week

    CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates

    From 26th April 2022

    From 26th April 2022

    CBSE Term 2 Result Date 2022

    May 2022

    May 2022

    CBSE Compartment Exam Dates

    June 2022

    June 2022

    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022

    July 2022

    July 2022

    Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2021-22: Know CBSE Term 1 Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link @ cbse.gov.in

    Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2021-22: Know CBSE Term 1 Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link @ cbse.gov.in

    CBSE Results 2022

    How To Check CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Class 10, 12?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE 10 and 12 results 2021-2022 in online mode. To check the CBSE term 1 result, students need to use the required credentials in the login window. Those who appeared in the term 1 exam can check CBSE results 2022 class 10 and 12th by following the steps provided below -

    • Step 1st: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
    • Step 2nd: On the new page, click on the Result tab.
    • Step 3rd: Now, click on - "CBSE 10th term 1 result" or "CBSE 12th term 1 result"
    • Step 4th: A login window will be displayed on the screen.
    • Step 5th: Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.
    • Step 6th: Now, click on the submit tab.
    • Step 7th: CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen.
    • Step 8th: Download the CBSE result and also take a printout.

    How To Check CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th through DigiLocker?

    DigiLocker facilitates students to get authentic certificates in digital format directly from the original issuers. Registered students will be required to verify through their registered mobile number before accessing the digital documents. They can go through the steps to know how to check CBSE 10th Result 2021-2022 -

    • Step 1 - Students can download DigiLocker by login to the DigiLocker website and mobile application.
    • Step 2 - Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS.
    • Step 3 - They have to enter their details in the app to check CBSE 10th result 2022 online.

    How To Check CBSE Result 2021-22 for Term 1 via SMS?

    To check the CBSE term 1 result for class 10th or 12th (Arts, Commerce and Science) via SMS, the students or parents have to send an SMS to the prescribed number given by the board. Now, follow the below-mentioned steps to get the CBSE Term 1 result 2021-22 through SMS.

    • 1st Step - Open SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • 2nd Step - Type an SMS - cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number. For For 12th: cbse12 <rollno>.
    • 3rd Step - Now, send it to 7738299899 or any other specified number.
    • 4th Step - Students will get their CBSE Result class 10 and 12th through SMS on their mobile phones within a few minutes. 

    How To Check CBSE 10th 12th Term 1 Result through Umang App? 

    To check their term 1 CBSE result via other mediums, students can also download their results through Umang App. They have to download this app from the Google Play store. Further, they can check the steps below - 

    • Step 1 - Open the Umang App on mobile.
    • Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the 'all services' tab. Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check class 10 12th results.
    • Step 3 - Now, enter the credentials as required to check and download CBSE 10th and 12th result term 1 result.
    • Step 4 - Check and download the CBSE Term 1 Result.  

    How To Check CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result on Call or IVRS? 

    Apart from SMS or other apps, students can also check their result via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, they have to make a call on the prescribed number. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. CBSE 10th 12th term 1 result 2021-22 will be dictated on the call. 

    CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    To know the detailed steps with images, students can check below. Here, we have provided step-wise images, so that the students and parents could understand and know how to check CBSE result 2021-22 for term 1 -

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of CBSE and click on the result tab.

    Step 2nd - After Clicking on the result tab, this window will appear on the screen.

    Step 3rd - Now, click on CBSE 10th or 12th result, a login window will appear on the screen.

    Step 4th - The CBSE result for term 1 will appear on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

    After the announcement of CBSE results for term 1, students are advised to download the same and go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they can contact their respective schools for corrections. As per last year’s details, the CBSE exam result for term 1 is expected to have the following details -

    1. Name of the examination
    2. Board name
    3. Name of Student
    4. Class of the student
    5. Roll Number
    6. Mother’s Name
    7. Father’s Name
    8. Date of Birth
    9. Subject
    10. Subject Code
    11. Theory Marks
    12. Practical Marks
    13. Total Marks
    14. Grade

    How to calculate CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Class 10 and 12 - Marking Scheme

    The CBSE term 1 had Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question carries one mark and there was no negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. According to this, students can calculate their scores. However, the authorities have not specified how they will calculate CBSE results for term 1.

    Also, for the information of students, the board stated that the marks of the offline MCQ based term 1 exam and the internal assessment will be combined and shared by the board. They will be awarded marks out of 50 for Term 1, which will also include the internal assessment marks given by schools to the students in the various subjects.

    CBSE Result - Last Year's Statistics as per cbseresults.nic.in 

    Here, we have listed down the figures of last year’s CBSE results of class 10th and 12th. These CBSE result statistics will help the students in understanding the competition. They can check the past few year's CBSE 10th and 12th result statistics here in the table provided below -

    CBSE Class 10 Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students Appeared

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Overall Pass Percentage

    2021

    21,50,608

    98.89

    99.24

    99.04

    2020

    1885885

    90.14

    93.31

    91.46

    2019

    1761078

    90.14

    92.45

    91.1

    2018

    1624682

    85.32

    88.67

    86.7

    2017

    1660123

    93.4

    92.5

    93.06

    2016

    1489021

    96.11

    96.36

    96.21

    2015

    1365488

    96.98

    97.82

    97.32

    CBSE 12 Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students Appeared

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Overall Pass Percentage

    2021

    13,69,745

    99.67

    99.13

    99.37

    2020

    1192961

    86.19

    92.15

    88.78

    2019

    1205484

    79.40

    88.70

    83.40

    2018

    1106772

    88.70

    88.31

    83.01

    20217

    1076760

    68.66

    82.29

    73.96

    2016

    992656

    78.85

    88.58

    83.05

    2015

    962122

    77.77

    87.56

    82

    What after the Announcement of CBSE Result 2022 for Term 1?

    After the declaration of CBSE class 10th and 12th term 1 result, all the students will be given the marks that they have got in the term 1 examination. Further, they will have to appear for CBSE Term 2 exam expected to be held in March 2022.

    Earlier, as per one of the announcements of CBSE for the December exam, no student to be ‘failed’. CBSE will not be failing any student at this point. All Pass or fail would be awarded based on the overall performance of the students in Term 1 and Term 2 combined.

    CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 - Verification and Rechecking

    As per one of the announcements of CBSE for the December exam, no student will be ‘failed’. CBSE will not be failing any student at this point. Therefore, after the term 1 CBSE exam result, there is likely to be no provision for verification and rechecking of the result. However, all Pass or fail will be awarded based on the overall performance of the students in Term 1 and Term 2 combined.

    So, after the term 2 exams, the students who are not satisfied with their marks in the CBSE result 2022, they can apply for re-evaluation. The online portal to register for re-checking/ re-evaluation will be activated in June 2022. Students need to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question to register online. The fee is non-refundable

    CBSE Compartmental Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam

    In the CBSE term 1 exam, no student will fail, therefore no one has to take the compartmental exam. However,  CBSE will provide the option to reappear in the term 2 exams, if the students are not satisfied with their results. The CBSE is expected to conduct the compartment exams for class 10th and 12th in June 2022.

    To take compartmental exams, the schools have to fill the form and pay the required fee through the online portal. Students need to contact their respective schools to register for compartment exams after the declaration of CBSE board results 2022. The students will be issued separate admit cards and examination centres and their results of the CBSE compartmental exam will be updated accordingly.

    CBSE Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Mark

    The CBSE Board releases toppers for both Class 10 and 12 students. In all likelihood, the Board will also announce CBSE Board Toppers List 2022 along with the formal declaration of the results this year. However, last year, officially, the board refrained from announcing the toppers due to the pandemic under which the exam was held.

    However, unofficially, media agencies did find out the students who performed the best in the CBSE Board exam 2021 for both Class 10 and 12 students. Check the table below to know about CBSE 10th and 12th topper's name, rank and marks.

    CBSE 10th Topper 2021

    Rank

    Toppers Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Shirija Chhabra

    499/500

    Rank 1

    P. Harini

    499/500

    Rank 1

    Ritish Agarwal

    498/500

    Rank 2

    Aryan Bhatt

    497/500

    Rank 2

    Ritika Agarwal

    497/500

    Rank 2

    Jasraj Singh

    497/500

    Rank 3

    Siddhant Chandra

    496/500

    CBSE 12th Topper 2021

    Rank

    Topper Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Divyanshi Jain  (Lucknow)

    600/600

    Rank 1

    Tushar Singh (Bulandshahr)

    500/500

    About the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is the all-India education board that has schools affiliated with it in all the states and Union Territories. The Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the development and propagation of secondary and higher secondary education in India.

    Established in 1952, the board has over the last 5 decades, the Board has overseen the development of school-level education in India. As part of its many responsibilities, the CBSE Board conducts annual examinations like CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams along with several other entrance tests.

    Read more

    FAQ

    What is the date for CBSE Board Exam Result 2021?

    Due to the pandemic situation and the frequent changes in the Board Exam Dates, the CBSE Board Result 2021 Date has not yet been announced by the Board. In all likelihood, the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2021 will be declared by the Board in June 2021. However, final date will be announced by the board officially on cbse.gov.in.

    Is CBSE Board Result Announced Name-wise?

    No, CBSE published the result roll-number wise on its website cbseresults.nic.in. Therefore, students will be provided their individual results in the form of scorecards, which will contain subject-wise marks and other details.

    What are the different ways to check CBSE Board Result 2021?

    CBSE Board Will Release The 10th And 12th Class Results On Various Digital Platforms. These Include Official CBSE Result Website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, Microsoft Mobile App And Umang Mobile App Or Even Via SMS For Which Details Will Be Released Soon.

    How to get CBSE Board Result 2021 Marksheets and Certificates?

    The simplest and most convenient way of getting CBSE Board Result 2021 marksheets and other certificates for students is through the DigiLocker Mobile app on their phone. Alternatively, The Physical Copies Of CBSE Result Marksheets Can Be Procured From Their Respective Schools Or Exam Centres.