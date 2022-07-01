CBSE Result 2026: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Online

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: The CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials soon. Considering the media reports regarding the declaration of the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 it is expected hat the results will be announced by next week. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Term 2 examinations conducted between April and June 2022 will be able to check their results through the link provided by the officials on the website and on the Umang and DigiLocker App. Students can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the board examination results.

Updated as on July 4, 2022 @ 12:49 PM

CBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result of class 10th and 12th for term 1 in online mode. As per media reports, the board will likely declare the CBSE result by this week. Students can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in to check term 1 CBSE result 2022.

They need to use their login credentials - roll number, date of birth and other required credentials. The board will announce the CBSE Term 1 class 10 and 12 results only in the form of marks for each subject. Moreover, no student will fail in the CBSE 1st term exam.

CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Class 10th and 12th Highlights

Details Specifications Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Class 10th and 12th Exam level National school level Mode of exam Offline Term Term 1 Session 2021-2022 Result websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Date and Time for Class 10 and 12

The CBSE result date for class 10 and 12 term 1 2021-22 is yet to be announced by the board. The board has conducted CBSE 10th and 12th term 1 exams and now students and parents are waiting for the result. It is expected that the result will be released by this week. Till then, students can check the tentative CBSE result term 1 date and also other important dates from the table provided below:

Events Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates CBSE Term 1 Exam Dates November 30 to December 11, 2021 1st to 22nd December 2021 CBSE Term 1 Result Date 2021-22 Likely by end of this week Likely by end of this week CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates From 26th April 2022 From 26th April 2022 CBSE Term 2 Result Date 2022 May 2022 May 2022 CBSE Compartment Exam Dates June 2022 June 2022 CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 July 2022 July 2022

How To Check CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Class 10, 12?

The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE 10 and 12 results 2021-2022 in online mode. To check the CBSE term 1 result, students need to use the required credentials in the login window. Those who appeared in the term 1 exam can check CBSE results 2022 class 10 and 12th by following the steps provided below -

Step 1st : Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd : On the new page, click on the Result tab.

Step 3rd : Now, click on - "CBSE 10th term 1 result" or "CBSE 12th term 1 result"

Step 4th : A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5th : Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Step 6th : Now, click on the submit tab.

Step 7th : CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen.

Step 8th: Download the CBSE result and also take a printout.

How To Check CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th through DigiLocker?

DigiLocker facilitates students to get authentic certificates in digital format directly from the original issuers. Registered students will be required to verify through their registered mobile number before accessing the digital documents. They can go through the steps to know how to check CBSE 10th Result 2021-2022 -

Step 1 - Students can download DigiLocker by login to the DigiLocker website and mobile application.

Step 2 - Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS.

Step 3 - They have to enter their details in the app to check CBSE 10th result 2022 online.

How To Check CBSE Result 2021-22 for Term 1 via SMS?

To check the CBSE term 1 result for class 10th or 12th (Arts, Commerce and Science) via SMS, the students or parents have to send an SMS to the prescribed number given by the board. Now, follow the below-mentioned steps to get the CBSE Term 1 result 2021-22 through SMS.

1st Step - Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

2nd Step - Type an SMS - cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number. For For 12th: cbse12 <rollno>.

3rd Step - Now, send it to 7738299899 or any other specified number.

4th Step - Students will get their CBSE Result class 10 and 12th through SMS on their mobile phones within a few minutes.

How To Check CBSE 10th 12th Term 1 Result through Umang App?

To check their term 1 CBSE result via other mediums, students can also download their results through Umang App. They have to download this app from the Google Play store. Further, they can check the steps below -

Step 1 - Open the Umang App on mobile.

Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the 'all services' tab. Then select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 12th results.

Step 3 - Now, enter the credentials as required to check and download CBSE 10th and 12th result term 1 result.

Step 4 - Check and download the CBSE Term 1 Result.

How To Check CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result on Call or IVRS?

Apart from SMS or other apps, students can also check their result via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, they have to make a call on the prescribed number. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. CBSE 10th 12th term 1 result 2021-22 will be dictated on the call.

CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th - Result Window and Checking Procedure

To know the detailed steps with images, students can check below. Here, we have provided step-wise images, so that the students and parents could understand and know how to check CBSE result 2021-22 for term 1 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of CBSE and click on the result tab.

Step 2nd - After Clicking on the result tab, this window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Now, click on CBSE 10th or 12th result, a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The CBSE result for term 1 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

After the announcement of CBSE results for term 1, students are advised to download the same and go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they can contact their respective schools for corrections. As per last year’s details, the CBSE exam result for term 1 is expected to have the following details -

Name of the examination Board name Name of Student Class of the student Roll Number Mother’s Name Father’s Name Date of Birth Subject Subject Code Theory Marks Practical Marks Total Marks Grade

How to calculate CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 Class 10 and 12 - Marking Scheme

The CBSE term 1 had Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question carries one mark and there was no negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. According to this, students can calculate their scores. However, the authorities have not specified how they will calculate CBSE results for term 1.

Also, for the information of students, the board stated that the marks of the offline MCQ based term 1 exam and the internal assessment will be combined and shared by the board. They will be awarded marks out of 50 for Term 1, which will also include the internal assessment marks given by schools to the students in the various subjects.

CBSE Result - Last Year's Statistics as per cbseresults.nic.in

Here, we have listed down the figures of last year’s CBSE results of class 10th and 12th. These CBSE result statistics will help the students in understanding the competition. They can check the past few year's CBSE 10th and 12th result statistics here in the table provided below -

CBSE Class 10 Result Statistics

Year Total Students Appeared Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2021 21,50,608 98.89 99.24 99.04 2020 1885885 90.14 93.31 91.46 2019 1761078 90.14 92.45 91.1 2018 1624682 85.32 88.67 86.7 2017 1660123 93.4 92.5 93.06 2016 1489021 96.11 96.36 96.21 2015 1365488 96.98 97.82 97.32

CBSE 12 Result Statistics

Year Total Students Appeared Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2021 13,69,745 99.67 99.13 99.37 2020 1192961 86.19 92.15 88.78 2019 1205484 79.40 88.70 83.40 2018 1106772 88.70 88.31 83.01 20217 1076760 68.66 82.29 73.96 2016 992656 78.85 88.58 83.05 2015 962122 77.77 87.56 82

What after the Announcement of CBSE Result 2022 for Term 1?

After the declaration of CBSE class 10th and 12th term 1 result, all the students will be given the marks that they have got in the term 1 examination. Further, they will have to appear for CBSE Term 2 exam expected to be held in March 2022.

Earlier, as per one of the announcements of CBSE for the December exam, no student to be ‘failed’. CBSE will not be failing any student at this point. All Pass or fail would be awarded based on the overall performance of the students in Term 1 and Term 2 combined.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 - Verification and Rechecking

As per one of the announcements of CBSE for the December exam, no student will be ‘failed’. CBSE will not be failing any student at this point. Therefore, after the term 1 CBSE exam result, there is likely to be no provision for verification and rechecking of the result. However, all Pass or fail will be awarded based on the overall performance of the students in Term 1 and Term 2 combined.

So, after the term 2 exams, the students who are not satisfied with their marks in the CBSE result 2022, they can apply for re-evaluation. The online portal to register for re-checking/ re-evaluation will be activated in June 2022. Students need to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question to register online. The fee is non-refundable

CBSE Compartmental Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam

In the CBSE term 1 exam, no student will fail, therefore no one has to take the compartmental exam. However, CBSE will provide the option to reappear in the term 2 exams, if the students are not satisfied with their results. The CBSE is expected to conduct the compartment exams for class 10th and 12th in June 2022.

To take compartmental exams, the schools have to fill the form and pay the required fee through the online portal. Students need to contact their respective schools to register for compartment exams after the declaration of CBSE board results 2022. The students will be issued separate admit cards and examination centres and their results of the CBSE compartmental exam will be updated accordingly.

CBSE Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Mark

The CBSE Board releases toppers for both Class 10 and 12 students. In all likelihood, the Board will also announce CBSE Board Toppers List 2022 along with the formal declaration of the results this year. However, last year, officially, the board refrained from announcing the toppers due to the pandemic under which the exam was held.

However, unofficially, media agencies did find out the students who performed the best in the CBSE Board exam 2021 for both Class 10 and 12 students. Check the table below to know about CBSE 10th and 12th topper's name, rank and marks.

CBSE 10th Topper 2021

Rank Toppers Name Marks Rank 1 Shirija Chhabra 499/500 Rank 1 P. Harini 499/500 Rank 1 Ritish Agarwal 498/500 Rank 2 Aryan Bhatt 497/500 Rank 2 Ritika Agarwal 497/500 Rank 2 Jasraj Singh 497/500 Rank 3 Siddhant Chandra 496/500

CBSE 12th Topper 2021

Rank Topper Name Marks Rank 1 Divyanshi Jain (Lucknow) 600/600 Rank 1 Tushar Singh (Bulandshahr) 500/500

About the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education is the all-India education board that has schools affiliated with it in all the states and Union Territories. The Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the development and propagation of secondary and higher secondary education in India.

Established in 1952, the board has over the last 5 decades, the Board has overseen the development of school-level education in India. As part of its many responsibilities, the CBSE Board conducts annual examinations like CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams along with several other entrance tests.