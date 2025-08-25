ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
TG ICET 2025: TGCHSE Web Option Entry Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 25, 2025, 19:13 IST

TG ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the web options for TG ICET Counselling 2025. Candidates can select their preferred programs and colleges on tgicet.nic.in until August 30, 2025.

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Web Options started on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
TG ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) Counselling 2025 Web Options. Candidates will need to visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in. Candidates will need to choose their desired programmes and colleges by logging in using their credentials till August 30, 2025. 

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Students will need to keep the following key details of TG ICET Counselling 2025 while registering online: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Web Options 

Board name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tgicet.nic.in

State 

Telangana 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Programmes 

MBA

MCA

Mode 

Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)

Log in credentials 

Login ID Number

TG ICET Hall ticket number

Password

Date of Birth

TS ICET web options entry 

August 25 - 30, 2025 

TG ICET 2025 Official Detailed Notification

TG ICET Counselling 2025 1st Phase Important Dates 

Students can check the TG ICET Counselling 2025 schedule here:

Event 

Dates 

Slot booking for certificate verification last date 

August 28, 2025 

Certificate verification process 

August 23 - 29, 2025 

TS ICET web options entry 

August 25 - 30, 2025 

Freezing web options last date 

August 30, 2025 

TG ICET provisional seat allotment Results

By September 2, 2025

Tuition fee payment and Online Self-reporting 

September 2 - 5, 2025

Important Documents Required for TG ICET 2025 College Verification

Candidates need to keep the following documents for ICET certificate verification to their allotted institutions:

  • TG ICET 2025 Rank card
  • TG ICET 2025 Hall ticket
  • Aadhar card
  • SSC marks memo or equivalent 
  • Intermediate memo-cum-pass certificate or equivalent
  • Provisional Degree
  • Study or Bonafide Certificate from Class 9 to Degree
  • Transfer certificate (TC)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS Certificate for 2025-24 (if applicable)
  • Integrated community certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence certificate of 7-year if no institutionalized education

