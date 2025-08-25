TG ICET 2025: TGCHSE Web Option Entry Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

TG ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) Counselling 2025 Web Options. Candidates will need to visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in. Candidates will need to choose their desired programmes and colleges by logging in using their credentials till August 30, 2025.
TG ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Students will need to keep the following key details of TG ICET Counselling 2025 while registering online:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TG ICET Counselling 2025 Web Options
|
Board name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgicet.nic.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|
Mode
|
Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Log in credentials
|
Login ID Number
TG ICET Hall ticket number
Password
Date of Birth
|
TS ICET web options entry
|
August 25 - 30, 2025
TG ICET 2025 Official Detailed Notification
TG ICET Counselling 2025 1st Phase Important Dates
Students can check the TG ICET Counselling 2025 schedule here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Slot booking for certificate verification last date
|
August 28, 2025
|
Certificate verification process
|
August 23 - 29, 2025
|
TS ICET web options entry
|
August 25 - 30, 2025
|
Freezing web options last date
|
August 30, 2025
|
TG ICET provisional seat allotment Results
|
By September 2, 2025
|
Tuition fee payment and Online Self-reporting
|
September 2 - 5, 2025
DIRECT LINK - TG ICET Counselling 2025 Candidate Registration
DIRECT LINK - TG ICET Counselling 2025 Slot Booking
Important Documents Required for TG ICET 2025 College Verification
Candidates need to keep the following documents for ICET certificate verification to their allotted institutions:
- TG ICET 2025 Rank card
- TG ICET 2025 Hall ticket
- Aadhar card
- SSC marks memo or equivalent
- Intermediate memo-cum-pass certificate or equivalent
- Provisional Degree
- Study or Bonafide Certificate from Class 9 to Degree
- Transfer certificate (TC)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate for 2025-24 (if applicable)
- Integrated community certificate (if applicable)
- Residence certificate of 7-year if no institutionalized education
