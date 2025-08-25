West Bengal NEET UG 2025: WBMCC Released Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counseling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to check their seat allotments.
Selected candidates will need to visit their allocated institutions for document verification and pay the requisite fee and bond in order to confirm their seat. Round 2 Counselling process will begin from August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the important dates here.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points related to WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Exam
|
West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Reporting time
|
August 23, 2025, 12 PM - 5 PM
August 25 - 26, 2025, 10 AM - 4 PM (server time)
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Points
- The revised provisional merit list is available on the WBMCC portal under the ‘Download’ column.
- Instructions for reporting and admission for Round 1 candidates have been issued along with the allotment result.
- Candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges will complete their admission process at various government medical colleges in Kolkata.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Counselling dates
The following table carries the important dates for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online registration dates
|
August 27 - 29, 2025
|
Verification of candidates
|
August 28 - 30, 2025
|
Seat surrender at allotted college level
|
August 30, 2025, 10 AM - 2 PM
|
Publication of list and seat matrix
|
September 1, 2025
|
Choice filling
|
September 1 - 3, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
September 8, 2025
|
College reporting
|
September 9 - 11, 2025
