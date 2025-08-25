West Bengal NEET UG 2025: WBMCC Released Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbmcc.nic.in

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
WB NEET UG Counseling 2025: The WB Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) announced the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 23, 2025 on wbmcc.nic.in. Selected candidates must visit their allotted institutions for document verification, fee payment, and bond submission to confirm their seats. The Round 2 Counselling process will start on August 27, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counseling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to check their seat allotments. 

Selected candidates will need to visit their allocated institutions for document verification and pay the requisite fee and bond in order to confirm their seat. Round 2 Counselling process will begin from August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the important dates here.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points related to WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Exam 

West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS 

Level 

Undergraduate

Reporting time 

August 23, 2025, 12 PM - 5 PM

August 25 -  26, 2025, 10 AM - 4 PM (server time)

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Points

  • The revised provisional merit list is available on the WBMCC portal under the ‘Download’ column.
  • Instructions for reporting and admission for Round 1 candidates have been issued along with the allotment result.
  • Candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges will complete their admission process at various government medical colleges in Kolkata.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Counselling dates

The following table carries the important dates for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Event 

Date(s)

Online registration dates 

August 27 - 29, 2025

Verification of candidates

August 28 - 30, 2025

Seat surrender at allotted college level

August 30, 2025, 10 AM - 2 PM

Publication of list and seat matrix

September 1, 2025

Choice filling

September 1 - 3, 2025

Seat allotment result

September 8, 2025

College reporting

September 9 - 11, 2025

