West Bengal NEET UG 2025: WBMCC Released Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counseling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to check their seat allotments.

Selected candidates will need to visit their allocated institutions for document verification and pay the requisite fee and bond in order to confirm their seat. Round 2 Counselling process will begin from August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the important dates here.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points related to WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: