CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the 2022-2023 session board exams for class 10 from February 15. As of now, papers of regional and foreign languages, and a few vocational courses have been conducted. However, exams for the major papers of class 10 started today (February 27, 2023) with English (Language and Literature). CBSE conducted the Class 10 English exam from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. English is considered one of the major subjects in CBSE Class 10. Therefore, today’s paper was very crucial for the Class 10 students of the CBSE Board who are taking the board exams for the first time. We have brought here the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 question paper PDF of CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023. Along with this, paper analysis and answer keys are also made available here for students to assess their performance in the English language exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023 (Set - 1 )

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10, once the exams are over. Meanwhile, students can check the question papers available at Jagran Josh. We sourced the CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper for which the board exam was conducted today. Download the PDF copy of the official CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023 below:

