CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: Subject-wise list of deleted topics

CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board annually publishes its curriculum from classes 9th to 12th with all academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and even the assessment guidelines. For the academic year 2022-23, the release of secondary and senior secondary syllabus by the Central Board of Secondary Education, early into the academic year 2022-23, confirmed the end of the term-wise board exams methodology adopted last year. CBSE’s notification mentioned that they will conduct the annual scheme of assessment, speculated to begin in February, considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions.

CBSE has updated their curriculum. With evolving time, new advancements in every domain and also the pandemic affecting education, it is essential that students are at the end of the most relevant and useful course curriculum and pedagogy. Students appearing for class 10 board exams under CBSE board must pay attention to the latest syllabus released for 2022-23. In the latest revised curriculum, CBSE has reduced the portions by 30%. The board has deleted some noted chapters and/or topics from both minor and major subjects. Therefore, students must beware of the changes, know the truly complete syllabus and then study according to the content to be evaluated in the examination.

CBSE Class 10 syllabus for the year 2022-23 encompasses the complete curriculum of each subject along with its rationale, course structure, course content, question paper design, division of marks, list of prescribed textbooks and resources, project work details, list of practicals, and so on.



CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

View the CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 for

Mathematics

There are seven units in the syllabus with Algebra carrying the most marks-weightage.

Students should focus not only on remembering the formulae and understanding the procedure but also applying the same to analyse, evaluate and create as required by the curriculum.

View what has been removed below:

Science

CBSE conducts class 10 Science written theory exam for 80 marks. Five units are to be evaluated in class 10 Science board exam 2022-23.

View what has been removed from the Science 2022-23 curriculum below:

English

Knowing a language does not just mean being able to write it. CBSE class 10 English curriculum focuses on reading, writing and speaking skills of pupils. Changes have been in Grammar, Creative writing, First Flight (prose and poetry) and Footprints without Feet. In fact, there are elements that haven't been deleted but updated with a new structure instead. View what has changed below:

Social Science

Social Science carries elements from History, Geography, Political Science, Economics and also a little from Sociology and Commerce. The syllabus has only four units. View the list of deleted topics below:

Hindi

Topics have been removed in Hindi A and Hindi B, both. Check the list of deleted topics from Hindi A and Hindi B syllabus to know what not to study for the 2022-23 Hindi board exam.

Although the latest curriculum is available on the academic website of CBSE, the curriculum does not demarcate what has been retained, added and deleted. In order to save any errors and time that can cost you in your board examination, we provide you the subject-wise list of deleted topics and chapters. This list has been prepared after careful analysis of the curriculum of 2019-20 and 2022-23. This is because 2019-20 was the year to have the annual board examination and now the board is re-adopting the annual board examination assessment scheme.