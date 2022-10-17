CBSE Class 10 English deleted syllabus 2022-23: What has changed?

CBSE Class 10 English deleted syllabus 2022-23: In the recent syllabus update, several elements have been deleted, added and modified. Check this article to see What has changed in English language and literature syllabus, in a section-wise manner.

CBSE Class 10 English deleted syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board updates its syllabus regularly. In CBSE English language and literature for class 10, it is of utmost importance to include classics and contemporary works alike to help students achieve the learning goals and sensitivity to the dynamics of English language and literature. However, students often end up being confused and wasting their time preparing the wrong topics or misled into spending more time on topics of less weightage and so on. This is merely because students do not acquaint themselves well with the right syllabus.

Now, it is equally important for the students to see what has been deleted and/or modified in the latest syllabus. This is because many resources like previous year papers and practice papers would still be as per the old syllabus.

Check the table below to see a section-wise list of CBSE Class 10 English deleted syllabus 2022-23:

SECTION DELETED TOPIC(S) Grammar Use of passive voice

Clauses: Noun clauses, Adverb clauses, Relative clauses

Preposition Creative Writing Writing an analytical paragraph of 100-120 words based on given map/ chart/ graph/ cue(s) First Flight (Prose) The Hundred Dresses - I

The Hundred Dresses - II First Flight (Poetry) Animals Footprints without Feet The Hack Driver

The rest of the syllabus has been retained completely or modified in some way.

Let’s see the other changes in the syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English 2022-23.

Section-wise weightage CBSE class 10 English 2022-23:

Sections Total marks Reading Comprehension 20 Writing Skill and Grammar 20 Language through Literature 40 Total 80

While this is the current and latest weightage, the section-wise weightage in CBSE Class 10 English 2019-20 was:

Sections Total marks Reading Comprehension 20 Writing Skill and Grammar 30 Language through Literature 30 Total 80

Apart from the given weightage, the other modifications are as follows:

OLD (2019-20)

NEW (2022-23)

SECTION A A factual passage of 300-350 words with eight Objective Type Question( including Multiple Choice Questions). 8 marks

A Discursive passages of 350-400 words with four Short Answer Type Questions to test inference, evaluation and analysis four Objective Type Questions( including Multiple Choice Questions) to test vocabulary. 12 marks SECTION A Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks)

Case-based passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks) SECTION B Formal letter complaint / inquiry / placing order / letter to editor / article in about 100-150 words. The questions will be thematically based on the prescribed books. 8 marks

Writing a short story based on a given outline or cue/s in about 150-200 words. 10 marks SECTION B Formal Letter based on a given situation in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

Writing an Analytical Paragraph (100-120 words) on a given Map /Chart / Graph / Cue/s. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks Not included previously

SECTION C Reference to the Context One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.

One extract out of two from poetry. (5+5 = 10 Marks) Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary. SECTION C One out of two extracts from prose/poetry/drama for reference to context. Four Objective Type Question (including MCQs): Two questions of one mark each on global comprehension and two questions of 1 mark each on interpretation. 4 marks

Five Short Answer type Questions to be answered in 30-40 words each from FIRST FLIGHT and FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to test local and global comprehension of theme and ideas( three from FIRST FLIGHT and two from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET). 2x5=10 marks

One out of two Long Answer type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-150 words to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. 8 marks

One out of two long answer question from the book ‘FOOTPRINTS without FEET’ on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-150 words. 8 marks SECTION C Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT. 4x3=12 marks

Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET. 2x3=6 marks

One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. 6 marks

One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks

Thus, you can clearly see that even though the above-mentioned elements haven’t been deleted, they have been updated with a new structure.

Candidates appearing for the exam should practise regularly using the latest CBSE Class 10 English sample question papers.

