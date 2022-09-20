CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2022-23: Download CBSE 10 English Sample Question Paper PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Question Paper on official website at cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.in. And download direct CBSE Class 10 English Sample Question Paper pdf here.

The CBSE 10 English Sample Question Paper also contains important general instructions for the students. The general instructions provided in the beginning of the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

General Instructions:

1. 15-minute prior reading time allotted for Q-paper reading.

2. The Question Paper contains THREE sections-READING, GRAMMAR & WRITING and LITERATURE.

3. Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.

Section A: READING SKILLS

1. Read the passage given below.

Paragraph - 1

Mountains have always been held in great awe by mankind. They have been a challenge to humans. Those brave among us have always wanted to conquer them. You see, the more incredible the mountains, the greater the thrill – a challenge to the bravery of the human race. Climbing mountains is an experience that is hard to put into words. You are in a beautiful environment and, when you reach the top, you feel incredible. But you also have to climb down, which is when most accidents happen – people are tired, it gets dark, it’s harder. So, mountain climbing is undoubtedly one of the most popular adventure sports along with being challenging and risky for the climber.

Paragraph - 2

Without any perceived risk, there can’t be a feeling that any significant challenge has been surmounted. Fair, but we have to bear in mind that mountaineering is not a sport that can be embraced without preparation. The enthusiasts must develop in themselves the spirit of adventure, willingness to undertake hardships and risks, extraordinary powers of perseverance, endurance, and keenness of purpose before climbing a mountain. They should also know how to handle the mountaineering equipment. Then comes the penance of the rigorous training. This could very well be the lifeline up there. It helps inculcate and hone survival instincts that allow the climber to negotiate perilous situations. There are numerous institutes in India and abroad that offer such training.

Paragraph - 3

Mountain climbers are unanimous in agreeing that the unpredictable weather is what they fear the most. There may be sunshine one moment and a snowstorm the other. At higher altitudes, snow is a regular feature and being decisive about setting up camps or proceeding further is crucial. The icy sheets after ice storms make walking treacherous, while the powdery snow makes a mountaineer sink deep into the snow. Up there, where the intention is to embrace Nature’s wonder, one realises that it cannot be done without facing its formidable glory. A true mountaineer may challenge the mountain, yet is always respectful to the powerful forces of nature.

Paragraph - 4

Summiting mountains carries its own health risks such as oxygen and altitude sickness problems, frost bites, swelling of hands and feet, fluid collection in brain or lungs and exhaustion. Yet, the gratification mountaineers feel from mastering something that is so frightening, urges them to undertake these endeavours. We may think that the mountaineers are fearless, experts say, “Not at all. It’s fear that keeps them so intrigued with such arduous journeys.” Impulse and brazenness can be deadly foes. In the words of the Indian mountaineer, Bachendri Pal, “The biggest risk ... is to not to take the risk at all. Remember that.”

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the questions given below.

Q 1. Why does the writer say that mountains inspire ‘awe’ in humans? (Paragraph 1)

They present us with opportunities for exciting sports. They evoke the wish in us, to master them. They inspire in us, deeds of valour. They represent peace and calm, to us.

Q2. Select the option that corresponds to the following relation below:

The more incredible the mountains—the greater the thrill (Paragraph 1)

The higher the stamina—the lower the food intake The more you laugh—the lesser your illness The smaller the car—the bigger the advantage The heavier the luggage—the higher the penalty

Q 3. Select the option that displays what the writer projects, with reference to the following:

So, mountain climbing is undoubtedly one of the most popular adventure sports (Paragraph 1)

doubt caution conviction denial

Q 4. Complete the following with a phrase from paragraph 1.

Opinion Reason _______________________ Best experienced rather than described

Q 5. The writer compares training to penance in the line --Then comes the penance of the rigorous training. (Paragraph 2)

State 1 point of similarity between training and penance.

Q 6. Based on your reading of the text, list 2 reasons why the writer says that “mountaineering is not a sport that can be embraced without preparation”. (Paragraph 2)

1) __________________

2) __________________

Q 7. What connect does the writer draw out between unpredictable weather and setting up of camps? (Paragraph 3)

Q 8. The writer says, “A true mountaineer may challenge the mountain, yet is always respectful to the powerful forces of nature.” (Paragraph 3)

Select the reason the mountaineer is respectful to the forces of nature, up in the mountains.

survival experience tradition directive

Q 9. Supply 1 point to justify the following:

While mountain climbing, an impulsive mountaineer is either disaster-prone or as good as dead.

Q 10. Evaluate the INAPPROPRIATE reason for the feeling of exhilaration on reaching a summit, that the mountain-climbers experience.

Achievement of a seemingly impossible feat Spectacular panoramic view Application of the inculcated survival instincts Opportunity to use sophisticated mountaineering equipment

2. Read the passage given below.

Paragraph - 1

The North-East of India is a melting pot of variegated cultural mosaic of people and races, an ethnic tapestry of many hues and shades. Yet, these states are lesser explored as compared to the rest of the country. The new generations of travelers who are ‘money rich and time poor’ are increasingly looking for unique experiences --a phenomenon being called the emergence of the ‘experience economy’. For this new and growing breed of tourists, the North-East with its variety and uniqueness holds immense attraction.

Paragraph - 2

A study conducted in 2020 by Dr. Sherap Bhutia, revealed that the foreign tourist arrival in the North-East increased from 37,380 persons in 2005 to 118,552 in 2014. The overall growth rate of tourist (both domestic and foreign) in the North-East was as high as 26.44% during 2005-06. A high and positive growth of 12.53% was registered in foreign tourist visits to North-East States of India during 2012 from 2011, which further rose to register a growth of 27.93% during 2013 from 2012. Foreign tourist arrivals in the North-East witnessed a growth of 39.77% during 2014 from 2013, according to data provided from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Paragraph - 3

The study recommendations for tourism planners included the need to concentrate on some key areas like enhancement of tourist facilities, tourism financing, focus on community involvement and others for the formulation of a sustainable tourism strategy in the North-East States of India.

Q 1. Infer one reason for the following, based on information in paragraph 1.

The rate of tourism in the North-East of India puzzles tourism officials.

Q 2. Select the appropriate option to fill in the blanks.

From paragraph 1, we can infer that the _________ and __________ of the North-Eastern states aid attracting the ‘money rich and time poor’ tourists.

distinctiveness conventionality diversity uniformity modernity

1 & 3 2 & 4 2 & 5 1 & 4

Q 3. Complete the following analogy correctly with a word/ phrase from paragraph 1:

aroma: cooking::________: painting

(Clue: Just like aroma is integral to cooking, similarly ___________ is/ are integral to painting)

Q 4. Select the correct option to complete the following sentence:

Travellers advocating the ‘experience economy’ seek a holiday package with __________. (Paragraph 1)

grand facilities, expensive hotels and excellent services to pamper them. a wholesome experience within the budget they have planned for. places and cities to buy things from and opportunities spend money. cost-effective services, affordable accommodation and many days of touring.

Q 5. Select the chart that appropriately represents the trend of foreign tourist travels in the North-East, from 2011-2014, as per paragraph 2.

Option 1 Option 2 Option 3 Option 4

For the Visually Impaired Candidates

Describe the trend of foreign tourist travels in the North-East, from 2011-2014 in ONE word, as per paragraph 2.

Q 6. Fill in the blank by selecting the correct option.

The study of tourist travel statistics in the North-East, from 2005 to 2014 showed ___________ results.

expected encouraging inconsistent questionable

Q 7. Substitute the word ‘witnessed’ with ONE WORD similar in meaning, in the following, sentence from paragraph 2:

Foreign tourist arrivals in the North-East witnessed a growth of...

Q 8. List any 2 examples of ‘tourist facilities’ as referred to, in Paragraph 3.

Q 9. List one reason why the researchers recommend that the formulation of a tourism strategy in the North-Eastern States of India be sustainable.

Q 10. Select the option that titles paragraphs 1-3 appropriately, with reference to information in the text.

SECTION B –GRAMMAR

Attempt ANY TEN of the following questions.

Q 1. Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option to complete an online update.

The climate control comment by an activist _________ on social media yesterday.

blow up blew up is blown will be blown

Q 2. Read the conversation between a doctor and his patient. Complete the sentence by reporting the patient’s reply correctly.

Doctor: Do you feel down from time-to-time Mr. Gopalan?

Patient: Yes, I do not stay in a good mood.

The doctor, while trying to figure out his patient’s ailment, asked about his well-being, to which, the patient affirmed __________.

Q 3. Select the correct option to fill in the blank for the given line, from a health magazine.

The advertisement read, ‘If you smoke, statistically your story end 15% before

it should’.

must should will ought to

Q 4. Select the option that identifies the error and supplies the correction for the following line, from a news report:

Last week a child was not allowed to board the plane at Ranchi airport.

Option no. error correction A. child children B. last previous C. the a D. at in

Q 5. Complete the given narrative, by filling in the blank with the correct option:

As I was standing on the dock, looking out at the lake for the last time, a feeling of emptiness _______ over me like darkness.

will wash had washed will have washed washed

Q 6. Fill in the blank by using the correct form of the word in the bracket, for the given portion of a letter:

Subject: Request for Approval

Dear Sir

This is to respectfully submit that I ________ (seek) approval for organising a tree plantation drive to be undertaken by the club.

Q 7. Report the dialogue between a grandson and his grandfather, by completing the sentence:

Grandson: Grandpa, who are your superheroes?

Grandpa: Anyone who shows kindness and compassion to others.

In response to the question about his superheroes, grandfather says that ____________.

Q 8. Identify the error in the given sentence, from a school magazine report and supply the correction.

In order to balancing the sentiments of the Eagles and the Hawks, the Student Council suggested a rematch between the teams.

Use the given format for your response.

error correction

Q 9. Sunil shared some information, with Tariq, about a holiday at sea. Report Tariq’s question.

Did you enjoy travelling by sea?

Q 10. Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option, to complete the slogan by the Ministry for Child Welfare.

__________ WE AFFORD TO NEGLECT CHILDREN? THINK TWICE!!

WILL MAY NEED CAN

Q 11. Select the correct option to complete the narration of the dialogue between Latha and her father.

Father: Why ask so many questions, Latha?

Latha: I believe that if you don’t know the answer, keep asking till you do!

Father asked Latha the reason for the many questions she was asking. Latha exclaimed good-humouredly that in event of not knowing the answer one should __________.

keep asking till one does. kept asking till one does. keep asking till one do. kept on to ask till one do.

Q 12. Identify the error on a shop’s hoarding and supply the correction, for the following sales offer:

Gumnaam & Daughters Pvt. Ltd. Bindapur, Jharkhand Massive discount for all senior citizen vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

Use the given format for your response.

error correction

SECTION B –CREATIVE WRITING SKILLS

All the names and addresses used in the questions are fictitious. Resemblance, if any, is purely coincidental.

Q 1. Attempt ANY ONE from A and B given below.

A. You are Sunidhi Prakash, the Vice Captain of Brilliant Vidyalaya, Barra, Kanpur. You have recently noticed several posters around your school premises conveying a hazardous message:

Lose weight in just a month!

“A WONDER DIET comes to your rescue…

A privilege available for only a few!”

Write a letter to the Editor of The DWA, in not more than 120 words, drawing attention towards harm caused by such advertising. Propose the implementation of “Wholesome Lunch Month’ in schools as an idea to address such practices, mention the advantages and share suggestions to foster healthy eating routines and develop positive body image among youngsters.

OR

B. You are Zac Skaria, a resident of # 412, Magna Greens Apartments, Gandhi Marg, Jonpara, Mumbai. Three students of grade 10 from your residential complex have rescued and rehabilitated a few old beggars from the neighbourhood. You think that their work deserves appreciation and recognition. Write a letter to the President of the RWA, seeking recommendation for these youth, to be nominated for ‘Serving Citizens’ Award’. Suggest other ways such acts of kindness could be recognised and awarded in the future.

Q 2. Attempt ANY ONE from A and B given below.

A. Gurmeet Kaur is an aspiring candidate for a public-funded engineering college in the suburbs.

She belongs to a nearby village, has minimal technological skills and exposure, has the required cut-off percentage and is looking for a complete or partial scholarship.

Write a paragraph in about 100-120 words, analysing her SWOT notes to support your stand on whether she should join/not join the college.

STRENGTH Strong Curriculum

Quality faculty

Vibrant Activity Clubs

Green location

Close proximity to residential areas WEAKNESS Lack of diversity

Students’ behavioural problems

No hostel facility

Slow repair and maintenance work

Underutilization of IT Services

Lack of targeted advertisements to out-state students OPPORTUNITIES Practice based research

Partnership with professional organisations

Strong alumni

Acclaimed Student Exchange Programme with European countries THREAT Lack of publicity in areas of excellence

Public perception towards funded colleges

Declining students’ interest towards technical subjects

Low employee morale due to budget cuts

OR

B. Read the following excerpt from an online post of a website on educational practices.

Kids who appreciate how much effort, time and care goes into growing food will understand how important farmers are, and why it's important to take care of our Earth. In the world of today, gardening needs to be given more importance than sports, music and dance in all schools because it creates environmental stewards and outdoor learning laboratories that help the child and community for years to come.

Write a paragraph in 100-120 words to analyse the given argument.

You could think about what alternative explanations might weaken the given conclusion and include rationale / evidence that would strengthen / counter the given argument.

