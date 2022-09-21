CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2022-23: Download CBSE 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper on official website at cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.in. And download direct CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper pdf here.

The board has released the marking scheme for the upcoming board examination as well.

While preparing for CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board exams, it is important for candidates to prepare with the help of CBSE sample papers 2022-23 and marking scheme to truly understand the kinds of questions that can be asked in the board exams.

The general instructions provided in the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are:

General Instructions:

1. All questions are compulsory.

2. There are total 35 questions.

3. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

4. Section A has question no.1to 18 (multiple choice questions) and are of 1 mark each.

5. Section B has question no.19 to 25 of 2 marks each and question no.26 to 29 of 3 marks each.

6. Section C has question no.30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question no.34 and 35 are of 5 marks each.

7. Internal choices are given in some questions.

8. Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

Candidates can view the complete content of the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23 below and easily prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23.

SECTION - A

Q 1. Sangeeta has a cut on her finger. Which of the following she should practice while cooking food at home to ensure food safety?

Put ointment on her cut Don’t cook the food Cover it with waterproof bandage Wrap it with a piece of cloth

Q 2. Which of the following does NOT help in work simplification?

Planning ahead Using labour saving devices Multitasking Dovetailing

Q 3. What temperature would you maintain while storing hot and cold food?

550 C, 50 C 540 C, 70 C 630 C, 50 C 570 C, 70 C

Q 4. Which of the following food you would consider while feeding preschoolers?

Sweet and fried foods As per the preference of the child Finger foods, easy to handle Restrict salt and sugar intake to the minimum

Q 5. Why should milk be stored away from cabbage while kept in refrigerator?

Milk absorbs strong flavor of cabbage Cabbage absorbs strong flavor of milk Insects from cabbage may enter the milk Cabbage may fall into the milk

Q 6. “Child starts sympathizing with others and displays loyalty and enjoys group activities.” Identify the stage of childhood and which domain of development this feature specifically relates to?

Early childhood, Social Middle childhood, Social Early childhood, Emotional Middle childhood, Emotional

Q 7. Which of the following statement is incorrect in context to meal planning?

Saves time, energy and money. Fulfill the nutritional requirements of all family members. Leftover food cannot be used. Considers one’s occupation.

Q 8. Which of the following helps to save nutrients while preparing food?

Peeling vegetables thinly Garnishing with contrasting colour Washing hands before serving food Wash vegetables after cutting them

Q 9. Match List I with List II

List I (Types of play) List II( Examples) A. Passive B. Curious C. Active D. Serious I. Play of Doctor-patient II. Cycling III. Playing with dolls IV. Opening of car toy

Choose the correct option from the following-

A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

Q 10. Match List I with List II

List – I (Nutrients) List II (Food Sources) A. Protein B. Iron C. Calcium D. Vitamin A I. Carrot and pumpkin II. Milk and cottage cheese III. Soyabean and peanuts IV. Spinach and amaranth

Choose the correct option from the following-

A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

Q 11. Which of the following activities help to save time and energy? Using:

Small handled mop Long handled mop Pressure cooker Pan

Choose the correct option.

i and ii ii and iii i and iv iii and iv

Q 12. Which toys will you purchase for two-year-old child?

Teethers Wind chimes Plastic gardening tools Building blocks

Choose the correct option.

i and ii ii and iii i and iv iii and iv

Q 13. The price printed on the product is called as

Maximum rate price Maximum ratio price Maximum retail price Maximum reduced price



CASE STUDY BASED QUESTIONS

Read the passage carefully. Answer question no. 14 to 18.

Stain removal is the process of removing a mark or spot from the fabric. A reagent or detergent is generally used to remove stain. There are various types of stains which can be identified by colour, smell or feel. Stain should be removed when fresh and precautions should be taken while stain removing. Fabric should be rinsed in water thoroughly to remove all traces of any reagent or chemical used.

Q 14. Which chemical should be used to remove tea stain from a white cotton shirt?

Oxalic acid Acetone Borax Talcum powder

Q 15. Which of the following is mineral stain?

Rust Oil Milk Coffee

Q 16. Arrange the following steps used in sponging method in the correct sequence.

Rinse thoroughly A soft cloth dipped in stain remover is taken Gently rub the cloth dipped in stain remover over the stain starting from outer corner moving to the centre Place an absorbent paper or fabric under the stain

Choose the correct option.

i, ii, iii, iv iv, ii, iii, i ii, i, iv, iii iii, iv, ii, i

Q 17. Which of the following are acidic reagents used for stain removal?

Vinegar Hydrogen peroxide Lemon Hydrogen oxide Tomato

Choose the correct option

i, iv, v ii, iii, iv iii, iv, v i, iii, v

Q 18. While removing stains which of the following action is recommended?

Cloth dipped in stain remover rubbed over stain from the outer corner to moving inwards. Cloth dipped in stain remover rubbed over stain from centre of stain to outer corner. Cloth dipped in stain remover rubbed in circular motion from any side. Cloth dipped in stain remover rubbed diagonally on the stain surface

SECTION - B

Q 19. Which four factors you will consider while making a time plan?

OR

What do you mean by dovetailing? Give an example.

Q 20. Mention any four cognitive abilities typical of a ten-year-old child.

OR

List any four features depicting language development of a six-year-old child.

Q 21. How do family traditions influence meal planning? Support your answer with any two examples.

OR

“Likes and dislikes of an individual should be considered while planning meals.” Justify the statement with the help of two examples.

Q 22. Suggest two ways to maintain a good posture while working at home.

Q 23. Your sister is going to the market for purchasing grocery. What four points she should keep in mind while selecting the grocery items?

Q 24. Your brother is planning the menu for hostel. Guide him the two ways of creating variety in the meals.

Q 25. Managing energy is very important. Give its four advantages

Q 26. FSSAI is the principal government authority formed under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Enumerate any three activities of FSSAI.

Q 27. Your mother has hired a house help to wash clothes. She had excessively blued your white shirt.

What she should do in such situation? Explain her the correct method of applying blue.

Q 28. Prepare a checklist of do’s and don’ts (any three for each) to be followed while maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

OR

While working in the kitchen, what specific personal hygiene activities (any six) would you recommend to the cook for ensuring safe food for the family?

Q 29. “Play is an important part of childhood.” Justify this statement highlighting the importance of play in child development with three examples.

OR

You are going to the birthday party of your nephew who is turning one year of age. You plan to carry a toy as the gift. What points (any six) would you keep in mind while selecting the toy?

SECTION - C

Q 30.

Radha is a housewife and manages all household work herself. Suggest any two ways by which she can reduce physiological fatigue. Arjun is not getting an appreciation for the hard work he is doing in his work place. What kind of fatigue he may suffer from due to this practice in the office? Also tell four measures which should be practiced by the office management to avoid this fatigue.

Q 31. The period of adolescence is characterized by physical development. Compare any four physical changes specific to teenage boys and girls.

Q 32.

Define food safety. List any three conditions under which food is considered unsafe for human consumption.

Q 33. While purchasing the following products, how can a consumer be deceived by the shopkeeper. Give two points in each situation.

Milk Cloth

OR

a. As a consumer what are the likely adulterants to be found in the following foods which can be detrimental to health?

Turmeric powder Mustard oil

b. Enumerate three ill effects of each of the adulterants (mentioned at a above) on health.

Q 34. Your sister has recently recovered from covid. You have to plan a healthy menu for her.

What three precautions will you take while planning meals? Plan a sample menu for lunch. Name any three nutrients provided by dishes included in the meal.

OR

Balanced diet supplies all the nutrients in required amount that your body needs to work effectively. It can be planned using five food groups.

Enlist the five food groups with one nutrient each provided by them.

Q 35. Different fabrics are made from different kinds of fibres. Each fibre has its own properties, therefore, need special care and maintenance.

When your father took out his cotton kurta from the storage box, he found some small holes in it.

What could be the two possible reasons for the damage? Give any three tips to your father for storing cottons.

