Uttarakhand School Holiday on August 23 (Saturday): Pithoragarh Schools To Remain Closed Today Amid IMD Orange Alert

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025 – The district administration of Pithoragarh has announced that all schools will remain closed today due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. This decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the district, warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and landslide risks.

Officials emphasized that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, as road connectivity and hilly terrain are vulnerable during intense monsoon activity. Parents have been advised to keep children indoors and follow updates from the local administration.

IMD Orange Alert: Heavy Rainfall Forecasted

The IMD has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Uttarakhand, including Pithoragarh, due to the anticipated heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, prompting authorities to take preventive actions to mitigate risks associated with flash floods and landslides.