Uttarakhand School Holiday on August 23 (Saturday): Pithoragarh Schools To Remain Closed Today Amid IMD Orange Alert

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025 – The district administration of Pithoragarh has announced that all schools will remain closed today due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. This decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the district, warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and landslide risks.
Officials emphasized that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, as road connectivity and hilly terrain are vulnerable during intense monsoon activity. Parents have been advised to keep children indoors and follow updates from the local administration.
IMD Orange Alert: Heavy Rainfall Forecasted
The IMD has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Uttarakhand, including Pithoragarh, due to the anticipated heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, prompting authorities to take preventive actions to mitigate risks associated with flash floods and landslides.
School and Anganwadi Centre Closures
Following the IMD's warning, the District Magistrate of Pithoragarh has declared a one-day holiday on August 23 for all government, non-government, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, from Class 1 to Class 12. This decision underscores the priority placed on student safety during adverse weather conditions .
Ongoing Weather Challenges in Pithoragarh
The district continues to face challenges due to the monsoon season, including road closures and infrastructure disruptions. Over 23 roads, including major routes such as Thal–Munsiyari, Tawaghat–Gunji, Munsiyari–Milam, and Dharchula–Tawaghat, have been closed due to rain-induced landslides. These conditions further highlight the necessity of school closures, ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff during the adverse weather.”
Note for Students and Parents
Students and parents in Pithoragarh are advised to take the school closure seriously and prioritize safety during the ongoing heavy rainfall. Parents should ensure that children stay indoors and avoid traveling to flood-prone or landslide-affected areas. Stay updated with official notifications from schools and the District Administration for any further announcements regarding school reopening.
The situation remains dynamic, and authorities will continue to assess the weather conditions. Updates regarding the resumption of school activities will be provided as the situation evolves. Students and parents are advised to stay informed through official channels and exercise caution during this period.
