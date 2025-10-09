This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 October

Every day has a story. A date on the calendar carries its own echoes from the past. But what makes October 9 stand out? What events unfolded on this day across decades and centuries — in distant lands and close to home? On October 9, the world witnessed moments of change, loss, and hope. In 1962, Uganda won independence from British rule. In 1986, The Phantom of the Opera had its debut in London. In 2012, an assassination attempt was made on education activist Malala Yousafzai. Also, in 1963, a deadly landslide overwhelmed the Vajont Dam in Italy, killing about 2,000 people. In this article, we'll take you on a journey through time, exploring the events, personalities, and turning points associated with October 9.

What Happened on this Day – October 09?

Here's what happened in history on October 09: