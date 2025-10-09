This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 October

Every day has a story. A date on the calendar carries its own echoes from the past. But what makes October 9 stand out? What events unfolded on this day across decades and centuries — in distant lands and close to home? On October 9, the world witnessed moments of change, loss, and hope. In 1962, Uganda won independence from British rule. In 1986, The Phantom of the Opera had its debut in London. In 2012, an assassination attempt was made on education activist Malala Yousafzai. Also, in 1963, a deadly landslide overwhelmed the Vajont Dam in Italy, killing about 2,000 people. In this article, we'll take you on a journey through time, exploring the events, personalities, and turning points associated with October 9.
What Happened on this Day – October 09?
Here's what happened in history on October 09:
The Great Chicago Fire Continues (1871)
- On October 9, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire still raged.
- It destroyed more than 17,000 buildings.
- Over 100,000 people lost their homes.
- The disaster reshaped urban fire safety rules.
Hoover Dam Powers Los Angeles (1936)
- On October 9, 1936, the Hoover Dam began supplying electricity to the Los Angeles area.
- Power travelled 266 miles through harsh terrain.
- It was a feat of American engineering.
Uganda Gains Independence (1962)
- On this day in 1962, Uganda became independent from Britain.
- Milton Obote became the first Prime Minister.
- The nation still celebrates October 9 as Independence Day.
Vajont Dam Disaster in Italy (1963)
- On October 9, 1963, a landslide struck the Vajont Dam.
- A massive wave destroyed towns below.
- Over 2,000 people were killed.
Che Guevara Is Executed (1967)
- On October 9, 1967, Ernesto "Che" Guevara was executed in Bolivia.
- He was captured the day before while leading guerrilla forces.
- His hands were severed as proof.
- In 1997, his remains were found and reburied in Cuba with honours.
"The Phantom of the Opera" Debuts (1986)
- On October 9, 1986, The Phantom of the Opera opened in London's West End.
- It became one of the world's most enduring musicals.
Inventor Felix Wankel Dies (1988)
- On October 9, 1988, Felix Wankel died in Germany.
- He was the inventor of the rotary (Wankel) engine.
- His engine design was used in sports and speciality cars.
Meteorite Hits a Car (1992)
- On October 9, 1992, a meteorite crashed into a parked Chevy Malibu in Peekskill, New York.
- The owner, Michelle Knapp, discovered a hole in her trunk.
- The incident became one of the most famous meteorite collisions recorded.
Afghanistan Holds First Direct Election (2004)
- On October 9, 2004, Afghanistan held its first direct presidential election.
- Over 10 million people voted despite security risks.
- 41% of voters were women, a milestone for the country.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 9?
October 09 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On This Day – October 09
John Lennon (1940 – 1980)
- British singer, songwriter, and peace activist.
- Co-founder of The Beatles.
- His solo songs, like "Imagine", became global anthems.
Guillermo del Toro (1964 – )
- Mexican filmmaker, master of fantasy and horror.
- Known for Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.
- Combines dark imagery with emotional depth.
PJ Harvey (1969 – )
- British singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist.
- Known for intense, genre-defying albums like Rid of Me.
- Acclaimed for raw lyrics and bold sound.
Notable Deaths On October 09
- Che Guevara (1928 – 1967) — Revolutionary leader executed in Bolivia.
- Oskar Schindler (1908–1974) — Saved ~1,200 Jews during the Holocaust.
- Pope Pius XII (1876 – 1958) — Head of the Catholic Church from 1939 to 1958.
- Jacques Brel (1929–1978) — Belgian singer-songwriter and actor.
- Felix Wankel (1902 – 1988) — Inventor of the rotary engine.
- Cliff Gallup (died 1988) — American guitarist for Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps.
- Carolyn Kizer (1925 – 2014) — American poet and academic.
- Rita Shane (1936 – 2014) — American soprano and educator.
- Andrzej Wajda (1926–2016) — Polish film and theatre director.
- George Baldock (1993 – 2024) — Footballer, drowned in 2024.
- Lily Ebert (1923 – 2024) — Holocaust survivor and author.
- Ratan Tata (1937 – 2024) — Indian industrialist and philanthropist.
