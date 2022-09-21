CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2022-23: Download CBSE 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper on official website at cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.in. And download direct CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper pdf here.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2022-23 is released. The subject-wise sample question papers can be downloaded in pdf format on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the recent notice, CBSE Board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the months of February, March, and April 2023. Using the CBSE sample papers 2022-23, students can be ready with the answers for the all variety of questions that can be asked.

In addition to the CBSE sample papers 2022-23, the board has also released the marking scheme for the upcoming board examination. It is crucial for candidates to go through the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23 to not miss anything from their syllabus.

The general instructions to be followed by the candidates attempting CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

General Instructions:

Question paper comprises Six Sections – A, B, C, D, E and F. There are 37 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. Section A – From question 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words. Section C contains Q.25 to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words. Section-E - Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks). There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION - A

MCQs

Q1. What helped in the colonisation of Asian and African countries? Identify the correct statement from the following options.

Intergovernmental policies for the expansion of trade Governmental invite to the mother countries for expansion Technology, investments and improvement in transport Capitalists of these regions wanted trade with colonial powers

Q2. Which of the following newspaper was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak?

Hindu Kesari Sudharak Pratap

Q3. Look at the picture given below. Identify the name of the painter of this painting from the following options.

Abindra Nath Tagore Rabindra Nath Tagore Raja Ravi Verma Samant Das Gupta

Note : The following question is for Visually Impaired Candidates only in lieu of Q. No. 3

Who among the following was the author of the book ‘Gita Govind’?

Tulsidas Surdas Jayadev Raidas

Q4. Arrange the following in chronological order:

Print culture created the conditions for the French Revolution Martin Luther’s writings led to beginning of the Protestant Reformation Menocchio reinterpreted the message of the Bible Johann Gutenberg invented Printing press

OPTIONS:

III, II, I & IV I, II, III & IV IV, III, II & I IV, II, III & I

Q5. Identify the crop with the help of the following information

It is a crop which is used both as food and fodder.

It is a kharif crop which requires temperature between 21°C to 27°C.

It grows well in old alluvial soil.

Use of modern inputs have contributed to the increasing production of this crop.

Options:

Wheat Maize Rice Sugarcane

Q6. Which of the following description of forest is NOT correct?

Reserved Forest -Reservation of more than half of forests Protected Forest- Reservation of 1/3 of the forests Unclassed Forest-Reservation of forest under govt. and private individuals Permanent Forest-Reserved and unclassed forest for the production of timber

Q7. Match the following:

RESOURCES EXAMPLES a. Renewable Resources: I. Forests and wildlife b. Non -Renewable Resources: II. The oceanic resources c. National Resources: III. Roads, canals and railway d. International Resources: IV. Minerals and fossil fuels

OPTIONS

a-I, b-IV, c-III, d-II a-II, b-I, c-IV, d-III a-IV, b-I , c-IV, d-II a-I, b-IV, c-II, d-III

Q8. Consider the following statements regarding power sharing arrangements in Belgium and identify the incorrect one from the following:

Equal number of members from Dutch and French community in the central government Separate government for Brussels with equal representation of communities The state government to be subordinate to the central government Community government elected by people belonging to one language community

Q9. Which one of the following subjects comes under the legislation of Centre and State in India?

Education Forests Banking Trade

Q10. Which of the following statement is true regarding Feminist Movements?

A group which favours giving more power to working women at rural and urban level. A movement that believes in giving exclusive rights to female in urban areas. Radical women’s movements aimed at equality in personal and family life as well. It is the practice of placing a feminine and masculine point of view in decision making.

Q11. Which one among the following pairs is correctly matched?

LIST I LIST II A. Bharatiya Janata Party National Democratic Alliance B. Congress Party Left front C. Communist Party of India Regional Party D. Mizo National Front United Progressive Alliance

Q12. There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Mark your answer as per the codes provided below:

Assertion (A): Democracy is an accountable, responsive and legitimate government

Reason (R): Democracies have regular, free and fair elections and decision-making is based on

norms and procedures

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is true but R is false. A is false but R is true.

Q13. Which one of the following religions was protected and fostered by Sri Lankans in their constitution?

Christianity Hinduism Buddhism Islam

Q14. Read the given data and find out children of which state has attained maximum elementary school education?

States Per Capita Income For 2018–19 (in Rs) Infant Mortality Rate per 1,000 live births (2018) Literacy Rate % 2017–18 Net Attendance Ratio (per 100 persons) secondary stage (age 14 and 15 years) 2017–18 HARYANA 2,36,147 30 82 61 KERALA 2,04,105 7 94 83 BIHAR 40,982 32 62 43

Sources: Economic Survey 2020–21, P.A 157, National Sample Survey Organisation (Report No. 585), National statistical office, Government of India.

Haryana Bihar Haryana and Kerala both Kerala

Q15. Read the following data and select the appropriate option from the following.

Educational Achievement of Rural Population of Uttar Pradesh Category Male Female Literacy rate for rural population 76% 54% Literacy rate for rural children in age group 10-14 years 90% 87% Percentage of rural children aged 10-14 attending school 85% 82%

How much percentage of girls are not attending school?

81% 61% 69% 18%

Q16. Find the odd one out from the following options:

Tourist Guide, Barber, Tailor, and Potter Teacher, Doctor, Vegetable Vendor and Lawyer Postman, Cobbler, Soldier and Police Constable Indian Railways, Jet Airways, Doordarshan and Metro

Q17. Fill in the blank:

SECTOR CRITERIA USED Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Nature of economic activity Organized & Unorganized ?

OPTIONS:

Nature of Employment activities Nature of Social activities Nature of Production activities Nature of Political activities

Q18. Read the information given below and select the correct option

Rohan has taken a loan of Rs.5 lakhs from the bank to purchase a house on 12% rate of interest. He has to submit papers of new house and salary record to the bank. What is this process called as?

Interest Rate Collateral Principal Amount Instalments

Q19. Which of the following international agencies allow free trade and work on mutual trade between countries?

WTO IMF UPU FAO

Q20. Identify the correct statements about globalization.

Removal of barriers by the government Foreign companies are allowed to set up factories Has enabled all companies to increase their investments Has lessened foreign investment and foreign trade

OPTIONS:

I &II II & III I & III II & IV



SECTION - B

VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS

Q21. Analyse any two factors that were responsible for the Great Depression in America during 1929.

Q22. Mention the provisions that constitute India into a secular country.

Q23. Suggest any two ways to conserve energy resources in India.

OR

Suggest any two ways to improve the usage of Solar energy.

Q24. In what ways Government can increase employment in the rural sector?

SECTION - C

SHORT ANSWER BASED QUESTIONS

Q25. How was the social and political situation of India affected by the First World War? Explain.

OR

How did the Indian merchants and industrialists relate themselves to the Civil Disobedience Movement? Explain.

Q26. Examine the factors that influence the distribution pattern of the railway network in India.

Q27. In what ways Multi National Corporation (MNC) different from other companies? Explain with an example.

Q28. Differentiate between democratic and non-democratic government.

Q29. ‘Tertiary sector is different from other sectors.’ Justify the statement with suitable arguments.

SECTION - D

LONG ANSWER BASED QUESTIONS

Q30. Highlight the various measures and practices that French revolutionaries introduced to create a sense of collective identity amongst the French people.

OR

Highlight the role of Otto Von Bismarck in making of Germany.

Q31. ‘Manufacturing sector is considered as the backbone of general and economic development.’ Examine the statement in the context of India.

OR

Examine the multi-pronged aspects of Information Technology and Electronics Industry.

Q32. Describe the role of political parties in India.

OR

Describe the necessity or utility of political parties in democratic countries.

Q33. Explain the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the rural society.

OR

Explain the significance of The Reserve Bank of India in the Indian economy.

SECTION - E

CASE BASED QUESTIONS

Q34. Read the source given below and answer the question that follows:

Will Thorne is one of those who went in search of seasonal work, loading bricks and doing odd jobs. He describes how job-seekers walked to London in search of work:

‘I had always wanted to go to London, and my desire … was stimulated by letters from an old workmate … who was now working at the Old Kent Road Gas Works … I finally decided to go… in November, 1881. With two friends I started out to walk the journey, filled with the hope that we would be able to obtain employment, when we get there, with the kind assistance of my friend … we had little money when we started, not enough to pay for our food and lodgings each night until we arrived in London. Some days we walked as much as twenty miles, and other days less. Our money was gone at the end of the third day … For two nights we slept out – once under a haystack, and once in an old farm shed … On arrival in London we tried to find … my friend… but … were unsuccessful. Our money was gone, so there was nothing for us to do but to walk around until late at night, and then try to find some place to sleep. We found an old building and slept in it that night. The next day, Sunday, late in the afternoon, we got to the Old Kent Gas Works, and applied for work. To my great surprise, the man we had been looking for was working at the time. He spoke to the foreman and I was given a job.’

Quoted in Raphael Samuel, ‘Comers and Goers’, in H.J. Dyos and Michael Wolff, eds, The Victorian City: Images and Realities, 1973.

34.1 Analyse the major factor which led London become an attractive place for the job seekers.

34.2 Analyse the reason for the appointment of Will Thorne by the Old Kent Gas works.

34.3 Examine the preference of hand labour over machines by the industrialists of the Victorian Britain.

Q35. Read the given extract and answer following questions

Narmada Bachao Andolan or Save Narmada Movement is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that mobilized tribal people, farmers, environmentalists and human rights activists against the Sardar Sarovar Dam being built across the Narmada river in Gujarat. It originally focused on the environmental issues related to trees that would be submerged under the dam water. Recently it has re-focused the aim to enable poor citizens, especially the oustees (displaced people) to get full rehabilitation facilities from the government.

People felt that their suffering would not be in vain… accepted the trauma of displacement believing in the promise of irrigated fields and plentiful harvests. So, often the survivors of Rihand told us that they accepted their sufferings as sacrifice for the sake of their nation. But now, after thirty bitter years of being adrift, their livelihood having even being more precarious, they keep asking: “Are we the only ones chosen to make sacrifices for the nation?”

Source: S. Sharma, quoted in In the Belly of the River. Tribal conflicts over development in Narmada valley. A. Baviskar. 1995.

35.1 With what objective ‘Sardar Sarovar Dam’ was built?

35.2 Analyse the reason of protest by the tribal people.

35.3 Highlight the issues on which ‘Save Narmada Movement’ worked on.

Q36. Read the given extract and answer following questions.

Power sharing arrangements can also be seen in the way political parties, pressure groups and movements control or influence those in power. In a democracy, the citizens must have freedom to choose among various contenders for power. In contemporary democracies, this takes the form of competition among different parties. Such competition ensures that power does not remain in one hand. In the long run, power is shared among different political parties that represent different ideologies and social groups. Sometimes this kind of sharing can be direct, when two or more parties form an alliance to contest elections. If their alliance is elected, they form a coalition government and thus share power. In a democracy, we find interest groups such as those of traders, businessmen, industrialists, farmers and industrial workers. They also will have share in governmental power, either through participation in governmental committees or bringing influence on the decision-making process.

36.1 ‘Power sharing is an essential component of democracy.’ Give one example to prove the statement.

36.2 How is alliance building an example of power sharing?

36.3 How Political parties, pressure groups and movements help in controlling or influencing those who are in power?

SECTION - F

MAP SKILL BASED QUESTION

Q37. 37a. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India.

Identify them and write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.

Indian National Congress session at this place in 1920 The place where Mahatma Gandhi broke Salt Law.

37b. On the same outline map of India locate and label any THREE of the following with suitable Symbols.

Hirakud Dam Tarapur Atomic Power Station Noida Software Technology Park Kochi Port

Note: The following questions are for Visually Impaired Candidates only in lieu of Q. No.37. Attempt any FIVE questions.

37.1 Name the Place where the session of Indian National Congress was held in September 1920.

37.2 Name the place where Mahatma Gandhi broke Salt Law.

37.3 Name the State where Hirakud Dam is located.

37.4 Name the State where Tarapur nuclear plant is located.

37.5 Name the State where Noida Software Technology Park is located.

37.6 Name the State where Kochi ‘Sea Port’ is located.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format, if you would like to download and print.

Candidates, check the CBSE marking scheme for Class 10 Social Science to study smart and hard.

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Using the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2022-23 and the marking scheme, students can be more confident to get more marks.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.