Social Science is an important subject in Class 10. But as the subject is completely theoretical, some students find it boring whereas some others find it difficult due to its vast syllabus. Students also lack the writing skills and are often confused about how much to write in a particular question of Social Science. To help them perform well in the Social Sciences, we have provided here the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science that will prove to be a perfect solution to all their problems.

We bring here the NCERT Solutions for all four books of Class 10 Social Science which are:

History: India and the Contemporary World – II

Geography: Contemporary India – II

Political Science: Democratic Politics – II

Economics: Understanding Economic Development

All the NCERT Solutions provided here are developed in simple and easy language. Solutions have been mostly structured in the form of bullet points or small paragraphs that will make it easy for students to understand and learn each answer easily. Answers have been prepared in accordance with the CBSE marking scheme. So, the NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh are certainly the best with which students can improve their answer writing skills and perform outstandingly in their board exams.

Download the NCERT Solutions for all four books of Class 10 Social Science from the following links:

Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science can be accessed from the following links:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science - History

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science - Geography

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science - Political Science (Civics)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science - Economics

Working on NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science will help students build a strong foundation on the subject of Social Science and at the same time, it will also help them develop the ability to answer the different types of questions appropriately. Another important aspect of the NCERT Solutions is that in the CBSE Board Exams, most of the questions are taken directly from the NCERT Book. Therefore, by working on the Class 10 Social Science NCERT Solutions will help students to score good marks in their board exams.

