NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Civics - Democratic Politics

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics (Political Science) - Democratic Politics are provided here to help students get the accurate and easy answers to all the exercise questions given in the book. All the solutions have been designed after thorough research to provide our students with reliable study material which is, in fact, the best one available on the internet.

Some of the prominent features of Class 10 Civics NCERT Solutions are:

Step-by-step explanation is provided to all the questions

Answers are structured into pointers or short paragraphs for easy learning

All the solutions are prepared according to the CBSE marking scheme

These solutions are prepared for the latest edition of the NCERT Class 10 Civics Book

Chapter-wise solutions can be easily accessed in PDF format

So, the Class 10 Civics NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh will help all the class 10 students to develop a strong conceptual base which is quite essential for them to perform well in their school tests and the Board Examinations.

*Important for Self-Study: Class 10 Online Resources to Study at Home during Lockdown

Class 10 Civics NCERT Solutions - Download chapter-wise solutions from the following links:

All these NCERT Solutions will help students find the right approach for answering the textbook questions precisely and appropriately.

Also Read:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics

About NCERT Class 10 Civics Textbook

Class 10 Civics Book - Democratic Politics II explains how democracy actually works and gives details of its various features. It explains all these with the help of relevant and interesting real-life stories. The book has total 8 chapters. Here are providing the chapter-wise details of the Class 10 Democratic Politics book.

Chapter 1: Power Sharing

This chapter teaches the concept of power-sharing with the help of two stories taken from Belgium and Sri Lanka. It explains the need for power-sharing to make democracy successful. In a democracy, no single person or group can possess all the power. Students will learn here the different forms of power-sharing. There are total nine questions given in the exercise at the end of this chapter. These include the objective and descriptive type questions both.

Chapter 2: Federalism

In this chapter, students get to learn what federalism is and how it is practiced in a country like India. They will also learn the various benefits of federalism. The chapter has total of twelve questions. First two questions are based on map work while the other questions include short answer type, fill in the blanks, value based and MCQ type questions.

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

This chapter of NCERT makes you aware of the effects of diversity on democracy. It describes how democratic politics get affected by these social diversities. It also mentions various solutions to completely eradicate the social differences and inequalities to power the democracy. This chapter has total nine questions based on the concepts and facts explained in the chapter.

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

This chapter of Class 10 Political Science takes you through the three basic factors that give rise to social divisions and inequalities, these are gender, religion and caste. Here, students will understand the nature of the social divisions and their expression in politics. There are total eleven questions given at the end of this chapter. Students should try to answer all these questions to get the best out of this subject. Refer to the NCERT Solutions provided in this article for the best answers.

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

This chapter helps us understand the importance of struggles and movements to shape the democracy. It makes us aware of the pressure groups and their role in Indian society. In this chapter, we also get to learn about the popular struggles in India and across the world. Further, the chapter discusses the indirect ways of influencing politics, through pressure groups and movements. There are total ten questions in this chapter. You can find the accurate and simple answers to all these questions from this article.

Chapter 6: Political Parties

This chapter of Class 10 Political Science takes us through the formation and functioning of the political parties in India. It helps us understand the importance or role of these political parties in maintaining the federal system of Government. We also get to know about their various drawbacks. In this chapter, there are total ten questions. All these questions are very important from the exam point of view.

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

This is all about the different ways through which we can assess the outcomes of democracy. Then it mentions the difference between the expected and actual outcomes of democracy by taking various factors into consideration like, quality of government, economic status, social differences, conflicts, freedom and dignity. This chapter has total seven questions of objective and descriptive type.

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

The chapter discusses the several challenges faced by the democracy in India and other countries of the world. It suggests different ways to reform the democratic politics. Students are provided with some problems in which they have to suggest the most suitable solutions to these challenges on the basis of their own experiences and understanding.

Check NCERT articles for other subjects of Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Science