NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Civics Chapter 6: Political Parties

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Democratic Politics Chapter 6 - Political Parties can be accessed in PDF format form here. You will get here the accurate answers to all questions given in the exercises of this chapter. All the solutions have been explained in the simplest manner to help you in easy and effective learning. You can also get the NCERT solutions for Class 10 History, Civics and Economy from links provided in this article.

Get below the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 6:

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Political Science

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Exercises

1. State the various functions political parties perform in a democracy

Answer:

The various functions performed by the political parties in a democracy are:

They contest elections.

They introduce various policies and programmes for the people.

They participate in the process of making laws and bills and their successful execution.

They form and run the government.

The parties that lose elections, play the role of opposition and criticise the government for its failures or wrong policies.

They voice the public opinion on various issues. They can help them form an opinion and can also influence them to alter their opinion.

They provide people a way to access government machinery and welfare schemes

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021

2. What are the various challenges faced by political parties?

Answer:

Various challenges faced by political parties include:

Lack of internal democracy: Generally, there is a concentration of power in the hands of few top leaders of a party, who do not consult ordinary members while making any major or minor decisions. It gives space to internal conflicts in the party.

Generally, there is a concentration of power in the hands of few top leaders of a party, who do not consult ordinary members while making any major or minor decisions. It gives space to internal conflicts in the party. Increased dependence on money and muscle power: During elections, the main aim of political parties is to capture power and form the government. They focus only on winning the elections. Many business houses influence the decisions of the party and government by providing funds to the parties. In some cases, parties support criminals who can win elections.

During elections, the main aim of political parties is to capture power and form the government. They focus only on winning the elections. Many business houses influence the decisions of the party and government by providing funds to the parties. In some cases, parties support criminals who can win elections. The dynastic succession: This has always been the biggest challenge within the political parties. In many parties, the top positions are always controlled by members of one family. This is unfair to other members of that party. This is also bad for democracy, since people who do not have adequate experience or popular support come to occupy positions of power while the deserving are left out.

This has always been the biggest challenge within the political parties. In many parties, the top positions are always controlled by members of one family. This is unfair to other members of that party. This is also bad for democracy, since people who do not have adequate experience or popular support come to occupy positions of power while the deserving are left out. Decline of meaningful choices: Most of the political parties have same fundamental and ideological issues due to which voters do not have many options during elections.

3. Suggest some reforms to strengthen parties so that they perform their functions well?

Answer:

Some reforms to strengthen parties are:

A law should be made to regulate the internal affairs or conflicts of political parties.

The 1/3rd representation in each party should be given to women candidates.

Persons having criminal records should not be allowed to take part in elections.

There should be state funding of elections so that candidates coming from a poor background stand an equal chance to win. This may reduce the influence of money in elections.

4. What is a political party?

Answer:

A political party is a group of people who come together to contest elections and hold power in the government. They agree on some policies and programmes for the society, with a view to promoting the collective good.

5. What are the characteristics of a political party?

Answer:

The characteristics of a political party are:

All the members of a party share the same interests in policies and programmes.

They seek to introduce and implement the policies which are for the welfare of the citizens.

Each party has three components – leader, active members and followers.

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics

6. A group of people who come together to contest elections and hold power in the government is called a _____________________.

Answer:

A group of people who come together to contest elections and hold power in the government is called a political party .

7. Match List-I (organisations and struggles) with List-II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I List-II 1. Congress Party A. National Democratic Alliance 2. Bharatiya Janata Party B. State party 3. Communist Party of India (Marxist) C. United Progressive Alliance 4. Telugu Desam Party D. Left Front

Codes are given below:

1 2 3 4 (a) C A B D (b) C D A B (c) C A D B (d) D C A B

Answer:

1 2 3 4 (c) C A D B

8. Who among the following is the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party?

A. Kanshi Ram

B. Sahu Maharaj

C. B.R. Ambedkar

D. Jotiba Phule

Answer: A. Kanshi Ram

9. What is the guiding philosophy of the Bharatiya Janata Party?

A. Bahujan Samaj

B. Revolutionary democracy

C. Integral humanism

D. Modernity

Answer: D. Modernity

10. Consider the following statements on parties.

A. Political parties do not enjoy much trust among the people.

B. Parties are often rocked by scandals involving top party leaders.

C. Parties are not necessary to run governments.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) A, B, and C

(b) A and B

(c) B and C

(d) A and C

Answer: (b) A and B

You may download all these answers in PDF from the link provided below:

Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 6

Check below the NCERT Solutions for other chapters of Civics:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 3

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 4

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 5

Also check below other important NCERT Solutions for Class 10:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English