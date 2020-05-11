NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Civics Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Democratic Politics Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements. We have provided here the accurate answers to all questions given in the exercises of the chapter. We have explained all the answers in pointers that will make it easier for you all to learn these answers quickly. So, read the NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh to get better in the Civics and score good marks in your board exams. You can also check here the NCERT solutions for Class 10 History, Civics and Economy.

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

1. In what ways do pressure groups and movements exert influence on politics?

Answer:

Pressure groups and movements exert influence on politics in the following ways:

They gain public support and confidence for their goals and activities by carrying out information campaigns, organising meetings, filing petitions, etc.

They hold strikes and by disrupting the government's programmes, they force the government to look into their demands.

Many business groups often employ professional lobbyists to influence the government policies.

2. Describe the forms of relationship between pressure groups and political parties?

Answer:

The various forms of relationship between political parties and pressure groups can be mentioned as follows:

In some instances, the pressure groups are either formed or led by the leaders of political parties or act as extended arms of political parties. For example, most trade unions and students’ organisations in India are either established by, or affiliated to one or the other major political party.

Sometimes political parties grow out of movements. For example, parties like the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu formed out of the social reform movements during the 1930s and 1940s.

In most cases, political parties and pressure groups have an indirect relationship, where negotiations and dialogues take place between them regarding various social and political issues.

3. Explain how the activities of pressure groups are useful in the functioning of a democratic government.

Answer:

The activities of pressure groups are useful in the functioning of a democratic government in the following ways:

Many times, the governments may come under undue pressure from a small group of rich and powerful people. In such conditions, pressure groups perform a useful role of influencing the government to frame policies for the interest of the larger section of the society.

They help to grab the attention of the government towards the concerns and anxieties of the weaker sections of the society.

When the government comes under the pressure of one group to make policies in its favour, another group will bring counter pressure. This will make sure that the government listen to all sections of the society and make laws that are favourable for all in the society.

Through their activities like campaigns or protests, they can bring attention to the wrongful acts of the government, which otherwise remain unnoticed.

They can help bring awareness among the citizens of the governmental activities which makes the political parties to act in a responsible manner.

4. What is a pressure group? Give a few examples.

Answer:

The groups or organisations that aim to influence the policies and programmes of the government by undertaking activities like organising campaigns, protests, demonstration filing petitions, etc., are called the pressure groups. Pressure groups are formed when people with common interests and aspirations come together in order to achieve a common objective. For example, BAMCEF (Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation) is an organisation that works against discrimination. Another example is of FEDECOR, an organisation that protested against water privatisation in Bolivia.

5. What is the difference between a pressure group and a political party?

Answer:

Pressure Group Political Party This is an organised or unorganised body that attempt to influence the government policies. This is an organised body that directly takes part in the formation of government policies. Anyone with common interest and opinion can be a member of this group. Here participation can be done through a set norm only. They aim at fighting against a common purpose. Their work to form a government. Elections are not required in this. Elections are mandatory in this.

6. Organisations that undertake activities to promote the interests of specific social sections such as workers, employees, teachers, and lawyers are called ________________ groups.

Answer:

Organisations that undertake activities to promote the interests of specific social sections such as workers, employees, teachers, and lawyers are called sectional interest groups.

7. Which among the following is the special feature that distinguishes a pressure group from a political party?

(a) Parties take political stances, while pressure groups do not bother about political issues.

(b) Pressure groups are confined to a few people, while parties involve a larger number of people.

(c) Pressure groups do not seek to get into power, while political parties do.

(d) Pressure groups do not seek to mobilise people, while parties do.

Answer: (c) Pressure groups do not seek to get into power, while political parties do.

8. Match List I (organisations and struggles) with List-II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I List-II 1. Organisations that seek to promote the interests of a particular section or group A. Movement 2. Organisations that seek to promote a common interest B. Political parties 3. Struggles launched for the resolution of a social problem with or without groups an organisational structure C. Sectional interest groups 4. Organisations that mobilise people with a view to win political power D. Public interest groups

Codes are given below:

1 2 3 4 (a) C D B A (b) C D A B (c) D C B A (d) B C D A

Answer:

1 2 3 4 (b) C D A B

Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I List-II 1. Pressure group A. Narmada Bachao Andolan 2. Long-term movement B. Asom Gana Parishad 3. Single issue movement C. Women’s movement 4. Political party D. Fertilizer dealers’ association

Codes are given below:

1 2 3 4 (a) D C A B (b) B A D C (c) C D B A (d) B D C A

Answer:

1 2 3 4 (a) D C A B

10. Consider the following statements about pressure groups and parties.

A. Pressure groups are the organised expression of the interests and views of specific social sections.

B. Pressure groups take positions on political issues.

C. All pressure groups are political parties.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) A, B, and C

(b) A and B

(c) B and C

(d) A and C

Answer: (b) A and B

