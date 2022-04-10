Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science - Best for CBSE Term 2 Exam Preparation

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Science are provided here. The NCERT Exemplar questions are important for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Created On: Apr 10, 2022 16:57 IST
NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science
NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions are very important for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022. There are several short and long answer type questions along with MCQs given in the NCERT Exemplar Class 10 Science. These questions can be very helpful to increase your score in the Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam as mostly the difficult questions asked in the paper are taken from the NCERT Exemplar Book.

In this article, you will get easy and precise solutions for Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar problems. Subject matter experts at Jagran Josh have prepared chapter-wise detailed solutions for all the NCERT Exemplar problems for Class 10 Science. These solutions will help you learn the right approach to solve similar difficult questions easily in exams. For CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam, prepare only the chapters that are prescribed in the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22.

Find below the Chapter-wise NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science:

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 6: Life Processes

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 12: Electricity  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 15: Our Environment  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources  (Term 2)

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3
  • Part I comprises of Multiple Choice Questions
  • Part II comprises of Short Answer Type Questions
  • Part III comprises of Long Answer Type Questions

About NCERT Exemplar Problems:

NCERT Exemplars are basically the practice books having high-level questions that are meant for in-depth learning and improving the problem-solving skills among students. CBSE board exams sometimes contain in-depth questions which are generally picked from the problems given in NCERT Exemplar books. So, it is quite beneficial for students to thoroughly practice the NCERT Exemplar problems and learning to arrive at correct solutions.

Importance of NCERT Exemplar Problems

NCERT Exemplar problems are a very good resource for preparing critical questions like Higher Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) questions. Questions provided in the NCERT Exemplar not only make the preparation for Board Exams easy but are equally important for competitive/entrance exams as well.

FAQ

Where can I find easy and correct answers for the Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar problems?

You will get best answers for all questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Book only at jagranjosh.com. All the answers provided here are prepared and reviewed by the subject experts.

Are there MCQ type questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar book?

Yes, the first part of the exercise of each chapter in the Exemplar book includes only MCQs. These MCQs are very important for CBSE Term 1 Exam.

How are NCERT exemplar problems important for board exam?

Many complex questions asked in board question papers are taken from NCERT Exemplar Problems only. These questions are good to prepare questions other than the NCERT questions.
