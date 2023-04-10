CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE curriculum for Class 10 Science for the 2023-24 session has been released. Check and download the PDF of complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: The CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Science for the new academic session 2023-24 has been released. The new CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus is divided into five broad themes viz. Materials, The World of The Living, How Things Work, Natural Phenomenon and Natural Resources. You can check the contents and download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science from this article.

General instructions to be noted for CBSE Class 10 Science Curriculum 2023-24 are:

1.There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

2. The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment.

3. For Internal Assessment:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

Three periodic tests conducted by the school. Average of the best two tests to be taken that will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final result.

Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations and enquiry based scientific investigations etc. and use rubrics for arguing them objectively. This will also have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final result.

b. Practical / Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. There will be weightage of 5 marks towards the final result. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed.

c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include classwork and other sample of student work and will carry a weightage of 5 marks towards the final results.

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24 Highlights

Subject: Science

Subject Code: 086

Marks Breakup: Total Marks = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

CBSE Class 10 Science Course Structure (2023-24)

Unit Marks I. Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II. World of Living 25 III. Natural Phenomena 12 IV. Effects of Current 13 V. Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24

Theme: Materials

Unit 1: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, endothermic exothermic reactions, oxidation and reduction.

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General properties, examples and uses, neutralization, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit 2: World of Living

Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Control and co-ordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones.

Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health - need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women’s health.

Heredity and Evolution: Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction: (topics excluded - evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress).

Theme: Natural Phenomena

Unit 3: Natural Phenomena

Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required),magnification.

Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index. Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula(Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens.

Human eye: Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses.

Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in dailylife (excluding colour of the sun at sunrise and sunset).

Theme: How Things Work

Unit 4: Effects of Current

Electricity: Electric current, potential difference and electric current. Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.

Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

Theme: Natural Resources

Unit 5: Natural Resources

Our environment: Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes. This will enable you to grasp the concepts better.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-23 (List of Experiments to be updated soon)

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

The list of books prescribed by the Board -

Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication

Note:

Typology of Questions: VSA including objective type questions, Assertion – Reasoning type

questions; SA; LA; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment

questions.

questions; SA; LA; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions. An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

Periodic Assessment - 05 marks + 05 marks

Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) - 05 marks

- 05 marks Portfolio - 05 marks

Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

