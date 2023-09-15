CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme, Question Paper Format & Important Updates

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Science Paper will have 50% competency-based questions. Check the detailed exam pattern, marking scheme and format of questions for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024 here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for the 2023-24 session in February-March 2024. The board exam will be based on the revised exam pattern with an increase in competency-based questions. It is essential for students to thoroughly understand the latest exam pattern and marking scheme before they start preparing for the exam. In this article, we have discussed the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern for the 2024 exam in detail. Here, you will get to know the number and type of questions for the Class 10 Science Exam 2024. Additionally, the marks distribution and the chapter-wise weightage are also explained in a detailed manner that will make it easier for you to decide which topics need extra attention and which are less important from the exam point of view. Go through the complete article to know all the important information on the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024: Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Subject Science Mode of Exam Offline Exam Duration 3 Hours Medium of Exam English / Hindi Type of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Passing Marks 33% in aggregate

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2024

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2024 will be of total 100 marks out of which the theory paper will be for 80 marks, while the internal assessments will account for the remaining 20 marks.

Total Marks (100) = Theory (80) + Internal Assessment (20)

In the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024, almost 50% of the questions would be of competency level requiring students to apply their analytical and critical thinking skills. Such questions will be asked in different formats like multiple-choice questions, case study-based or source-based questions.

As per the new CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2023-24, the structure of the Science question paper will be as follows:

Type of Questions Weightage Competency-Based Questions 50% MCQ Type Questions 20% Short & Long Answer Type Questions 30%

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Pattern 2024

The CBSE Class 10 Science theory exam will be of 80 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Students will also get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

The CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2024 will have a total of 39 questions which will be divided into 5 sections:

Section A: Objective Type Questions (20 marks)

Section B: Short Answer Type Questions - I (12 marks)

Section C: Short Answer Type Questions - II (21 marks)

Section D: Long Answer Type Questions (15 marks)

Section C: Case Study Based Questions (12 marks)

Let us have a look on the detailed structure of the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper below:

Section Number of Questions Marks per Question Weightage (in Marks) Section A: MCQs 20 1 20 Section B: Short Anwer Type Questions-I 6 2 12 Section C: Short Anwer Type Questions-II 7 3 21 Section D: Long Answer Type Questions 3 5 15 Section E: Source-Based/Case-Based Questions 3 4 12 Total Marks 80

For further details on the questions’ format and their difficulty level check the latest sample paper below:

Note*

In Section - A questions 1-16 will be of MCQ type while 17-20 will be asked in Assertion-Reason format.

50% of the total questions will be of competency level. CBSE has released the practice papers for class 10 with questions based on the latest exam patter. So, solve the practice paper by CBSE to get familiar with the competency-based questions and prepare similar questions for the year-end board exam.

Internal Assessment 2023-24

There is no change in internal assessment and it will carry a weightage of 20 marks as before. This will be made up of the following components:

Internal Assessment - 20 Marks Periodic Tests 5 Marks Subject Enrichment Activities 5 Marks Practical /Laboratory Work 5 Marks Portfolio 5 Marks

Overall Passing Criteria

The overall passing criteria for the CBSE Class 10 Science exam is 33%. This means that students must score at least 33%, including the internal assessment, in order to pass the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Topic-wise Weightage

Students are required to cover the entire syllabus of Class 10 Science for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. The unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Science that is to be followed for the 2023-24 session is as follows:

Unit Weightage (in terms of marks) Unit 1: Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour (Chemical Reactions, Acids, Bases and salts, Metals and Non-metals, Carbon Compounds) 6 Unit 2: World of Living (Life Processes, Control and Co-ordination in Animals and Plants, Reproduction, Heredity and Evolution) 20 Unit 3: Natural Phenomena (Reflection of Light, Refraction, Human Eye) 6 Unit 4: Effects of Current (Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current) 15 Unit 5: Natural Resources (Our Environment) 12 Total Marks 80

To know the details of units and chapters to cover for CBSE Class 10 Science 2024 Exam, go through the complete syllabus from the following link:

