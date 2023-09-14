CBSE Class 10 Science Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Science Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 Science additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

Get here Science Class 10 Additional Practice Questions along with Marking scheme

CBSE Class 10 Math Additional Practice Questions 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released sample papers and their marking scheme shortly after the release of 2023–24 syllabi for Classes 10 and 12. These sample papers helped students and teachers understand the paper pattern and type of questions that could be asked in the board exams in 2024.

Important* Check Class 10 Practice Papers by CBSE with Increased Competency-Based Questions for Board Exam 2024

Now CBSE has released additional practice questions for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE additional practice questions are important from the perspective of attempting critical thinking-based questions in the final board exams.

Here, you will find the CBSE Class 10 Science additional practice questions. This CBSE Class 10 Science competency question also comprises a marking scheme. You will find separate PDFs for both in this article. Read and solve these CBSE 10th Science additional practice papers for better preparation.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects)

CBSE Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year: Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Science Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions

This question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions. Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each. Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words. Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 50 to 80 words. Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words. Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

CBSE Class 10 Science: Additional Practice Questions

Science (086) Class X | 2023–24

Section A

Select and write the most appropriate option out of the four options given for each of the questions 1 - 20. There is no negative mark for an incorrect response.

Q1. A single displacement reaction is represented below.

PQ + R ----> PR + Q

Which of the following is true about the reactants and products?

Option Type of ion of R in product Stability of PR as compared to PQ A Cation More stable B Cation Less stable C Anion More stable D Anion Less stable

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Q2. Some types of chemical reactions are listed below.

- decomposition

- combination

- displacement

- double displacement

Which two of the following chemical reactions are of the SAME type?

P) AgNO3 + NaCl ---> AgCl + NaNO3

Q) Mg + 2 HCl ---> MgCl2 + H2

R) CH4 + 2 O2 ---> CO2 + 2 H2O

S) 2 KOH + H2SO4 ---> K2SO4 + H2O

(a) P and Q

(b) Q and R

(c) R and S

(d) P and S

Q3. Neetu has two test tubes containing dilute hydrochloric acid and dilute sodium hydroxide solution, but they are not labeled.

Adding which of the following solutions to the test tubes will help her visually identify the acidic and basic solution?

(a) only vinegar

(b) only baking soda

(c) only sodium chloride

(d) either vinegar or sodium chloride

Q4. Sonia has aqueous solutions of three salts, sodium acetate, sodium chloride and ammonium chloride in three test tubes. The test tubes are not labeled. On checking, she finds the pH of the solutions to be 4.6, 7.0 and 8.9.

Which of the following correctly matches the salts with their respective pH?

pH 4.6 pH 7.0 pH 8.9 A sodium acetate sodium chloride ammonium chloride B sodium chloride ammonium chloride sodium acetate C ammonium chloride sodium acetate sodium chloride D ammonium chloride sodium chloride sodium acetate

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Q5. Galvanisation is a process of coating iron articles with a layer of zinc to prevent the iron from rusting. The iron is protected even if the zinc coating is scratched and iron is exposed.

Which of the following is true about how zinc prevents the rusting of iron?

P) A galvanised iron article does not undergo oxidation.

Q) The zinc coating prevents contact of iron with air.

R) Zinc undergoes corrosion more easily than iron.

(a) only P

(b) only Q

(c) only P and Q

(d) only Q and R

Q6. During purification of a metal by electrolysis, what happens at the negative electrode?

(a) Metal ions lose electrons to become neutral atoms.

(b) Neutral metal atoms gain electrons to become ions.

(c) Neutral metal atoms lose electrons to become ions.

(d) Metal ions gain electrons to become neutral metal atoms

To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Science additional practice questions click on the link below. The link comprise of CBSE 10th Science additional practice paper answers.

Also read: