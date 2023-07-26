CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE 10th Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 : CBSE 2024 board exams for the 10th class will start on February 15th 2023. The annual board examination date sheet for the theory and practical exams of the CBSE class 10th board examination for the 2023-24 academic session will soon be out on CBSE's website. Check and download the date sheet directly from this article in PDF and get all CBSE updates here.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Much to surprise, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the anticipated exam dates for the Class 10 board exams 2023-24. As per the notification by the board, CBSE exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10, 2024. However, the detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 10 exam date sheet in PDF format will be made available for download on the official website cbse.gov.in in December 2023. CBSE Class 10 date sheet will contain vital information such as the exam dates, subject names, exam timings, etc. and will help the students prepare accordingly.

In this article, you can check the steps to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10th from the board's website. The details of the practical exam are also given. We have also provided the direct link to download the CBSE Class 10 exam date sheet in PDF along with the complete date sheet.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 - Overview

After the release of the CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2024, students will have the opportunity to prepare for their examinations based on the dates of the exam and the gap between the two papers. CBSE Board will make the date sheet available in a single PDF document for both private and regular students. The CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF will contain essential details such as exam dates, timings, and instructions to be followed during the exams. Students will be able to find all the relevant guidelines and required information regarding the exam schedule in the date sheet PDF.

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023-24 Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Exam All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Class 10 Item CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) CBSE Class 10 Practical Exam Date January-February mid, 2024 (expected) CBSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Start Date February 15, 2024 CBSE Class 10 Exam 2024 End Date April 10, 2024

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?

To download the date sheet of CBSE classes 10th from CBSE's website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the Date Sheet of class 10th.

Step 3: Download the PDF/Word file that opens up.

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24

As soon as the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 PDF

Important resources to help you in preparing for CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2022-23

In the table below, we are providing the direct link to access some very important resources that will not only boost your preparation for the CBSE board exams of class 10th but also help you ace your examination.