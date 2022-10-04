How to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam - Students appearing for CBSE Class 10 board exams can find the answers to all their questions regarding the strategies, tips and tricks required to give an excellent performance in the exams.

How to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam - CBSE Class 10 board exams are likely to commence from 15th February, 2023 according to the latest update by the CBSE board. The tension among the candidates has begun to rise high.

We have been taught from a young age that class X board exams are the ultimate test in a student’s life. Although the statement isn’t inherently true, it is true that class 10 board exam is a major step in our lives towards more learning and more exposure to streams we would most likely be in our future.

All the subjects that we study upto class 10th, including other co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, prepare us for taking on what would come next in senior secondary, undergraduate or higher and professional levels.

To give an ‘excellent’ overall performance, it is important to prepare and perform well in each and every subject. Read this article to know how to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23.

1. GATHER ALL RESOURCES

Believe it or not, not having all the right resources to study from is one of the worst and most common mistakes that students make. This is because students waste a lot of useful time looking for resources when they should actually be studying. The first step to begin your class 10 board exam preparations is to collect all the resources that you would require.

Here’s a checklist for your 1st step:

Prescribed textbooks and workbooks from NCERT



Prescribed syllabus for each subject

Lab manuals and Map works, if any

CBSE class 10 Sample Question Papers

CBSE Previous year question papers

Click here to download the subject wise syllabus of CBSE class 10 2022-23.

2. SEGREGATE THE SUBJECTS

Although we need to be the Jack of all trades to pass CBSE class 10 board exams with flying colours, the truth is that we all have our interests, likes and dislikes. It is imperative that we analyse and acknowledge the subjects that we are weak in and the ones which we excel in. Dividing the subjects into categories will help us in our next step.



For example, if you know that you like Social Science and Mathematics then you group them together while if you find English or Science boring then put it in a separate category.

3. DECIDE PRIORITIES

The next tip is based on the previous tip. Based on the list that you make by dividing subjects according to your strengths and weaknesses, you should plan on how much time and effort each subject would require from your side. Prioritise perfecting the subjects that you are not confident in while still paying attention to your strong subjects.

For example, if you have a knack for Mathematical calculations and theorems then you should devote less time there and spend more time on your weak subjects like English, Hindi, Geography, etc.

4. TIME TABLE

Remember when we asked you to gather all the resources? Yes, now is the time to check your stack of syllabus and go through the whole syllabus, in a subject wise manner, and check the weightage of each topic. On the basis of your analysis of the syllabus and marking weightage, you should now create a time table for yourself. Include more time for subjects that require more work from your side even if they aren’t your favourite. You can even study your favourite subjects as a relaxing part to boost your motivation for the preparations ahead.

It is very important to prepare a time table based on your individual needs because you would not want yourself spending a day on a topic of 5 marks while you barely save enough time for a 20 mark topic, right?

5. REST & BREAKS

Go back to the time table you have created for yourself. Now check if you have given yourself enough time for relaxation. Even if you are getting stressed about the boards, you need to provide your brain and body with a healthy amount of sleep and relaxing, fun activities. Include time for your hobbies and sleep. Especially make your time table practical based on your weekly and daily schedule. Keep in mind the festivities and holidays where you might not be able to devote the same efforts as on other days. Also make note of your school hours, extra-classes, coaching classes, etc.

6. KEYWORDS

Now, when you finally begin to prepare any topic of a particular subject, you should focus on the keywords. It is around the keywords that the topics mostly revolve. You can even make lists of different keywords in relation to different topics which will come in handy when you are trying to look back and briefly revise.

7. FAMILIARITY WITH THEORY

Candidates often think they have a lot of time to read the topics in detail later on but that is seldom true. You should try to familiarise yourself with all the theories and concepts as early as possible in your preparation journey. Your list of keywords would be beneficial for you here. Read and understand the topics, note down the meanings of difficult words, ask doubts to your teachers, watch relevant audio-visuals, take help of encyclopaedias, etc.

8. READ AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN…

The best way to memorise is not to memorise but to familiarise. How do you do that? Simple - keep reading! You will be able to familiarise yourself with the topics only by reading your textbooks and personal notes again and again and again. You should remember that you can forget what’s memorised but not what you simply know!

9. WRITE

Writing is very under-rated by students preparing to appear for board exams of class 10th and 12th. Students dedicate themselves to reading and learning but when it comes to writing down, they often feel it is a waste of time and energy. On the contrary, when students write and practise the answers, they don’t just help themselves by building muscle memory but also help their writing pace which is very necessary for a successful candidate.

10. WRITING WITHOUT SHORTCUTS

Gen Z does not waste time writing the whole words. They are known for using what’s now known as SMS language. However, this habit can be fatal if you end up writing ‘u’ instead of ‘you’ in your papers. This is why, right from the beginning, you should practise writing your answers and solutions just like how you would in your answer sheets. This not only helps you get in the habit of writing but also ensures that you remember correct spellings and difficult terms.

11. PRACTISE EVERYTHING

Do not limit yourself to practising mathematics sums alone. Practise the map works in Geography, Computer programming and diagrams from Science as well. Again, when students leave these portions for the last minute, they end up in a chaos. So, you should practise these regularly to be ready for your exams.

12. DON’T GO OVERBOARD. NCERT IS THE KING!



Students often spiral downwards looking for the “best” resources like best sample papers, best guide books, etc. This is a major mistake. All you need is the prescribed NCERT textbooks by the board and the sample question papers and previous year question papers by the CBSE board alone. You should not overload yourself with every material available on the internet. You can smoothly perform your best with these resources alone.

13. PRE - PRE BOARDS

No, that is not a typing error. Pre - Pre Boards is the test that you put yourself through by attempting sample question papers and previous year papers in the time allotted and just like how you would attempt boards. Although pre boards arranged by the schools are to test your preparations, it is always good to test yourself before and after the pre boards to see how ready you are. You also get to analyse your mistakes and weak area which require more attention and work from your end.

Click here to download CBSE Class 10 subject wise Sample papers 2022-23.

14. GO BACK, REVISE

Completing all the chapters from the given syllabus is not enough. It is important to go back to them and revise each topic in each subject at regular intervals to make sure that you are still familiar with the topics. This is applicable to all subjects ranging from Social Science to Mathematics. So, keep revising. You can use flashcards, mind maps, and your lists of keywords to revise quickly without hassles.

15. BREATHE, do NOT Panic

While some candidates panic - worrying about how to get through the vast syllabus in each subject, how to memorise, how to practise and how to write - there are candidates who procrastinate thinking that they have a lot of time to begin the preparations later on. Our suggestion for all candidates is that it is neither too early nor too late. NOW is just the right time to start your preparations for the board exams and ace it!

The debate on whether or not class 10 boards marks matter in our future or not is endless. However, what is for sure is that we should take on every challenge as an opportunity. CBSE Class 10 board exam is just another opportunity to learn and perform your best.

We hope that these 15 tips on how to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23 help you prepare well.



So, get ready to give your best performance in the board exams.

All the best to all the candidates.