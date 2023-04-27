CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2023-24: Check List of Map Items To Be Prepared From History and Geography

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the complete list of map items prescribed by CBSE for Class 10 Social Science Map Work for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 10 Map Syllabus in PDF here.

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

CBSE Class 10 SSt Map Work 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has published the detailed Map Work for Class 10. The board has enlisted all the areas from History and Geography that needs to be pointed on the Map. We have provided below the complete list of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Items to be covered in the academic year 2023-24. We have mentioned the chapter-wise list of map items for Class 10 History and Geography. Students can check the full syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work here and also download the same in PDF.

Related: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24 below:

Subject

Name of the Chapter

List of areas to be pointed on the Map

History

Nationalism in India

I. Congress sessions: ·

1920 Calcutta ·

1920 Nagpur·

1927 Madras session,

II. 3 Satyagraha movements: ·

Kheda ·

Champaran

Ahmedabad mill workers

III. Jallianwala Bagh

IV. Dandi March

Geography

Resources and Development

Identify: 

Major Soil Types

 

Water Resources

Locating and Labelling: · 

Salal ·

Bhakra Nangal ·

Tehri ·

Rana Pratap Sagar ·

Sardar Sarovar ·

Hirakud ·

Nagarjuna Sagar ·

Tungabhadra

 

Agriculture

Identify: · 

Major areas of Rice and Wheat

Largest/ Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute

 

Minerals and Energy Resources

Identify:

a. Iron Ore mines · 

Mayurbhanj ·

Durg ·

Bailadila ·

Bellary ·

Kudremukh

b. Coal Mines ·

Raniganj ·

Bokaro ·

Talcher ·

Neyveli

c. Oil Fields ·

Digboi ·

Naharkatia ·

Mumbai High ·

Bassien ·

Kalol ·

Ankaleshwar

Locate & label: Power Plants

a. Thermal ·

Namrup ·

Singrauli ·

Ramagundam

b. Nuclear ·

Narora ·

Kakrapara ·

Tarapur Kalpakkam

 

Manufacturing Industries

I. Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling only) · Cotton Textile Industries: a. Mumbai b. Indore c. Surat d. Kanpur e. Coimbatore ·

Iron and Steel Plants: a. Durgapur b. Bokaro c. Jamshedpur d. Bhilai e. Vijayanagar f. Salem

Software Technology Parks: a. Noida b. Gandhinagar c. Mumbai d. Pune e. Hyderabad, f. Bengaluru g. Chennai. h. Thiruvananthapuram

 

Lifelines of National Economy

Locating and Labelling:

a. Major sea ports ·

Kandla ·

Mumbai ·

Marmagao ·

New Mangalore ·

Kochi ·

Tuticorin ·

Chennai ·

Vishakhapatnam ·

Paradip ·

Haldia

b. International Airports: · Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee) ·

Delhi (Indira Gandhi) ·

Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji) ·

Chennai (Meenam Bakkam) ·

Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) ·

Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

Note: Items of Locating and Labelling may also be given for Identification.

Career Counseling

You can also download the class 10 sst map work in PDF from the below given link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2023-2024 (PDF) - To be updated soon

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 - Download PDF of All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2023 with Answer Key (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Revised Books)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next