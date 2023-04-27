CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2023-24: Check List of Map Items To Be Prepared From History and Geography

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the complete list of map items prescribed by CBSE for Class 10 Social Science Map Work for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 10 Map Syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 SSt Map Work 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has published the detailed Map Work for Class 10. The board has enlisted all the areas from History and Geography that needs to be pointed on the Map. We have provided below the complete list of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Items to be covered in the academic year 2023-24. We have mentioned the chapter-wise list of map items for Class 10 History and Geography. Students can check the full syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work here and also download the same in PDF.

Related: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24 below:

Subject Name of the Chapter List of areas to be pointed on the Map History Nationalism in India I. Congress sessions: · 1920 Calcutta · 1920 Nagpur· 1927 Madras session, II. 3 Satyagraha movements: · Kheda · Champaran Ahmedabad mill workers III. Jallianwala Bagh IV. Dandi March Geography Resources and Development Identify: Major Soil Types Water Resources Locating and Labelling: · Salal · Bhakra Nangal · Tehri · Rana Pratap Sagar · Sardar Sarovar · Hirakud · Nagarjuna Sagar · Tungabhadra Agriculture Identify: · Major areas of Rice and Wheat Largest/ Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute Minerals and Energy Resources Identify: a. Iron Ore mines · Mayurbhanj · Durg · Bailadila · Bellary · Kudremukh b. Coal Mines · Raniganj · Bokaro · Talcher · Neyveli c. Oil Fields · Digboi · Naharkatia · Mumbai High · Bassien · Kalol · Ankaleshwar Locate & label: Power Plants a. Thermal · Namrup · Singrauli · Ramagundam b. Nuclear · Narora · Kakrapara · Tarapur Kalpakkam Manufacturing Industries I. Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling only) · Cotton Textile Industries: a. Mumbai b. Indore c. Surat d. Kanpur e. Coimbatore · Iron and Steel Plants: a. Durgapur b. Bokaro c. Jamshedpur d. Bhilai e. Vijayanagar f. Salem Software Technology Parks: a. Noida b. Gandhinagar c. Mumbai d. Pune e. Hyderabad, f. Bengaluru g. Chennai. h. Thiruvananthapuram Lifelines of National Economy Locating and Labelling: a. Major sea ports · Kandla · Mumbai · Marmagao · New Mangalore · Kochi · Tuticorin · Chennai · Vishakhapatnam · Paradip · Haldia b. International Airports: · Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee) · Delhi (Indira Gandhi) · Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji) · Chennai (Meenam Bakkam) · Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) · Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

Note: Items of Locating and Labelling may also be given for Identification.

You can also download the class 10 sst map work in PDF from the below given link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2023-2024 (PDF) - To be updated soon

Also Read: