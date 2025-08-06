CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

This article offers a comprehensive overview of the recently released Bengali syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by UBSE. Students can download the UBSE syllabus PDF below.

Aug 6, 2025, 10:53 IST
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Bengali syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. This syllabus is an essential tool for students, teachers, and parents alike, outlining the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. The syllabus will guide curriculum development and teaching methodologies in all affiliated schools throughout Uttarakhand. A detailed breakdown can be found in the table below.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26

In the table below the deatiled syllabus of Bengali is given. This syllabus is taken from the official website. Students can check for a better understanding of the subject.

SECTION

DETAILS OF TOPICS / CHAPTERS

MARKS ALLOTTED

A- READING COMPREHENSION

Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)

 Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)

 Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)

04 marks


04 marks 


04 marks
 

Questions (objective type/very short answer/short answer type) will be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary in question number 1, 2 & 3. 

  

B- WRITING

  • Letter Writing

  •  Paragraph Writing

  •  Sandhi (Byanjansandhi, Bisargasandhi)

  •  Samas (Dwandwa, Karmadharay, Abyayibhab)

  •  Bakya Paribartan( Saral, Jotil, Jougik) 

  •  Sadhu O Chalit bhashay rupantar 

06 Marks

06 Marks

04 Marks

04 Marks

04 Marks

04 Marks

LITERATURE

PROSE: D- LITERATURE

  •  1- Gyanchakshu - Ashapurna   Devi 

  • 2. Alobabu - Banaphul 

  • 3. Adal bodol - Pannalal Patel 

  • 4. Bohurupi – Subodh Ghosh

POETRY: 

  • 1- Tinpaharer Kole - Shakti Chattapadhyay

  •  2- Aay aro bendhe bendhe thaki - Shankha Ghosh 

  • 3- Ekakare - Subhas Mukhopadhyay 

  • 4- Astrer biruddhe gaan - Joy Goswami

06 Marks (Objective questions) 10 Marks (Subjective questions)


10 Marks (Subjective questions)
 

SUPPLEMENTARY READER: Goploguccha – Rabindranath Thakur (Pathya sanskoran) - Viswabharati Publication 

  • Postmaster 

  • Kabuliwala 

  •  Daan pratidaan

04 Marks (Objective questions) 10 Marks (Subjective questions)
 

TOTAL MARKS 

80

Note- The questions of 20% weightage (16 marks) will be objective type, out ofwhich 08 multiple-choice questions will be compulsorily asked in the question paper.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Bengali Marks Distribution

Section

Marks Alotted

Reading Comprehension

12 Marks

Writing

12 Marks

Grammar

16 Marks

Literature Textbook & Supplementary Reader

40 Marks 

Total

80 Marks

Internal Assessment- 20 Marks

PRESCRIBED BOOKS: 

1- Sahitya Sanchayan Bangla (Pratham Bhasha) Dasam Shreni, Paschim Banga Maddhya Shiksha Parshad Published by West Bengal Text Book Corporation (Paschimbanga Sarkar Udyoge), Kolkata - 700056 

2- Supplementary Reader: Golpoguccha - pathya sanskaran - Rabindranath Tagore / ViswaBharati Publication 

3- Saraswati Bangla Byakaran O Rachana (Nabam O Dasham Shreni) Saraswati House Private Limited, 9, Dariyaganj, New Delhi - 110002 Education Publishers (www.saraswatihouse.com)

4- Ucchatara Bangla Byakaran (Nabam O Dasham Shreni) Bamandev Chakra

Uttarakhand Class 10 Bengali Syllabus PDF Download

UBSE Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26 Download here



