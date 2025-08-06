Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Bengali syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. This syllabus is an essential tool for students, teachers, and parents alike, outlining the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. The syllabus will guide curriculum development and teaching methodologies in all affiliated schools throughout Uttarakhand. A detailed breakdown can be found in the table below.
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26
In the table below the deatiled syllabus of Bengali is given. This syllabus is taken from the official website. Students can check for a better understanding of the subject.
|
SECTION
|
DETAILS OF TOPICS / CHAPTERS
|
MARKS ALLOTTED
|
A- READING COMPREHENSION
|
Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)
Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)
Unseen Passage (150 - 200 Words)
|
04 marks
04 marks
04 marks
|
Questions (objective type/very short answer/short answer type) will be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary in question number 1, 2 & 3.
|
B- WRITING
|
|
06 Marks
06 Marks
04 Marks
04 Marks
04 Marks
04 Marks
|
LITERATURE
|
PROSE: D- LITERATURE
POETRY:
|
06 Marks (Objective questions) 10 Marks (Subjective questions)
10 Marks (Subjective questions)
|
SUPPLEMENTARY READER: Goploguccha – Rabindranath Thakur (Pathya sanskoran) - Viswabharati Publication
|
04 Marks (Objective questions) 10 Marks (Subjective questions)
|
TOTAL MARKS
|
80
Note- The questions of 20% weightage (16 marks) will be objective type, out ofwhich 08 multiple-choice questions will be compulsorily asked in the question paper.
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Bengali Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Marks Alotted
|
Reading Comprehension
|
12 Marks
|
Writing
|
12 Marks
|
Grammar
|
16 Marks
|
Literature Textbook & Supplementary Reader
|
40 Marks
|
Total
|
80 Marks
Internal Assessment- 20 Marks
PRESCRIBED BOOKS:
1- Sahitya Sanchayan Bangla (Pratham Bhasha) Dasam Shreni, Paschim Banga Maddhya Shiksha Parshad Published by West Bengal Text Book Corporation (Paschimbanga Sarkar Udyoge), Kolkata - 700056
2- Supplementary Reader: Golpoguccha - pathya sanskaran - Rabindranath Tagore / ViswaBharati Publication
3- Saraswati Bangla Byakaran O Rachana (Nabam O Dasham Shreni) Saraswati House Private Limited, 9, Dariyaganj, New Delhi - 110002 Education Publishers (www.saraswatihouse.com)
4- Ucchatara Bangla Byakaran (Nabam O Dasham Shreni) Bamandev Chakra
Uttarakhand Class 10 Bengali Syllabus PDF Download
UBSE Class 10 Bengali Syllabus 2025-26 Download here
