Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Home Science Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 0 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Home Science. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Home Science

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

822

Theory Marks

60

Internal Assessment

20

Practical Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Home Science - Code: 822

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sl. No

Chapters

Marks

1.

Chapter 1. Work Livelihood and Career

3

2.

Chapter 2. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics

23

Chapter 3. Public Nutrition and Health

Chapter 4. Food Processing and Technology

Chapter 5. Food Quality and Food Safety

3.

Chapter 6. Early Childhood Care and Education 

Chapter 7. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programs for Children, Youth and Elderly

7

4.

Chapter 8. Design for Fabric and Apparel

13

Chapter 9. Fashion Design & Merchandising

Chapter 10. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions

5.

Chapter 11. Hospitality Management

9

Chapter 12. Consumer Education and Protection

6.

Chapter 13. Development Communication and Journalism

5

Chapter 14. Corporate Communication and Public Relations

Total

60

Practical Assessment

20

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

UNIT I: WORK LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER 

CHAPTER 1: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER TOPICS & SUBTOPICS 

Introduction 

❖ Work and meaningful work 

❖ Work careers and livelihood Traditional Occupations of India 

❖ Agriculture 

❖ Handicrafts 

❖ Indian cuisine 

❖ Visual arts Work, Age and Gender 

❖ Gender issues in relation to work 

❖ Issues and concerns related to women and work Constitutional Rights, Acts and the State Initiatives 

❖ KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) 

❖ Section 48 of the Factories Act Attitudes and Approaches to work, Life skills and Quality of work life 

❖ Quality of work life 

❖ Life skills for livelihood 

❖ Improving one’s own work life 

❖ Essential soft skills at the workplace Work, Ethics and Dignity of Labour Ergonomics 

❖ Need and benefits of Ergonomics Entrepreneurship 

❖ Characteristics of Entrepreneurs 

UNIT II: NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 

CHAPTER: 2 CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS 

Introduction  

❖ Nutrition 

❖ Clinical Nutrition Significance Basic concepts 

❖ Diet therapy 

❖ Objectives of Diet Therapy 

❖ Nutritional care during illness Role of Dietitian or Clinical Nutritionist Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets Changes in consistency 

❖ Liquid Diets 

❖ Soft Diets 

❖ Mechanical Soft Diet Routes for feeding the patients 

❖ Tube Feeding 

❖ Intravenous Feeding Prevention of chronic diseases Preparing for a career Scope 

CHAPTER :3 PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH 

Introduction, Significance, Basic concepts 

❖ Public Health Nutrition Nutritional Problems in India 

❖ Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM) 

❖ Micronutrient deficiencies 

➢ Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) 

➢ Vitamin A Deficiency (VAD) 

➢ Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) Strategies/Intervention to tackle Nutritional problems 

❖ Diet or food-based strategies 

❖ Nutrient-based approach / Medicinal Approach Nutrition programs operating in India 23 

❖ ICDS 

❖ Nutrient Deficiency Control Programs/ National Prophylaxis Program 

❖ Food Supplementation Programs 

❖ Food Security Program Health Care Scope Career Avenues 

CHAPTER: 4 FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY 

Introduction, Significance, Basic Concepts 

❖ Food Science 

❖ Food Processing 

❖ Food Technology 

❖ Food Manufacturing Development of Food Processing and Technology 

Importance of Food Processing and Preservation Classification of food based on the extent and type of processing Causes of Food Spoilage Factors affecting Microbial growth Methods and Techniques of Food Preservation Preparing for a Career Scope 

CHAPTER 5: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY 

Introduction, Significance, Basic Concepts 

❖ Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard) 

❖ Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological Hazards) 

❖ Food infection/ Food Poisoning 

❖ Food Intoxication 

❖ Contamination 

❖ Adulteration 

❖ Adulterants 

❖ Food quality 

❖ Food standards Food standards and regulations in India 

❖ Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSAI) 

❖ Voluntary Product Certification International Organizations and agreements in the area of Food Standards, Quality, Research and Trade 

❖ Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) 

❖ International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 

❖ World Trade Organization (WTO) Food Safety Management Systems 

❖ Good manufacturing practices (GMP) 

❖ Good handling practices (GHP) 

❖ Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) Scope Career Avenues 

UNIT III: HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES 

CHAPTER: 6 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE AND EDUCATION 

Significance Basic concepts 

❖ Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) 

❖ Objectives and principles of ECCE as per NCF (2005) Skills required for an Early Childhood Professional Preparing for a career Scope 

CHAPTER: 7 MANAGEMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES, INSTITUTIONS AND PROGRAMMES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND ELDERLY 

Significance Basic concepts Why are children vulnerable? Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children 

❖ ICDS 

❖ SOS Children’s Village 25 

❖ Children’s Homes run by the Government for children (3-18yrs.) 

❖ Adoption: Why are Youth Vulnerable? Youth programmes in India 

❖ NSS (National Service Scheme) 

❖ NSVS (The National Service Volunteers Scheme) 

❖ Promotion of Adventure 

❖ Scouts and Guides 》 Commonwealth youth programme 

❖ Promotion of National Integration Why are the elderly vulnerable? Some programmes for the elderly 

❖ NOAPS (National old age pension scheme) 

❖ Awareness Generation Program 

❖ Mobile medicare units 

❖ Old Age Homes etc. Preparing for a career Scope 

UNIT IV: FABRIC AND APPAREL 

CHAPTER: 8 DESIGN FOR FABRIC AND APPAREL 

Introduction Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied Design) Elements of Design 

❖ Colour 

❖ Texture 

❖ Line 

❖ Shapes or form 

❖ Pattern Aspects of Colour (Hue, Value, Intensity or Chroma) Types of colours 

❖ Primary colours 

❖ Secondary colours 

❖ Tertiary or Intermediates colours 

❖ Achromatics/ Neutral colours Munsell’s Colour Wheel Pantone Shade Card Colour Schemes Principles of Design 

❖ Proportion 

❖ Balance 

❖ Harmony 

❖ Rhythm 

❖ Emphasis Preparing for a career Scope 

CHAPTER: 9 FASHION DESIGN AND MERCHANDISING 

Introduction Significance Basic Concepts 

❖ Fashion terminology –Fashion, fads, style, classic Fashion Development 

❖ France - The Centre of Fashion 

❖ Fashion Evolution/ Stages of Fashion Cycle Fashion Merchandising 

❖ Manufacturing 

❖ Buying 

❖ Promoting 

❖ Selling 

❖ Target Market Role of Fashion Merchandiser Market Segmentation 

❖ Demographic Segmentation 

❖ Geographic segmentation 

❖ Psychographic segmentation 

❖ Behavioural segmentation Fashion Retail organizations-Overview of retailing Small Single-unit Store Department Stores Chain Stores Preparing For a Career Scope 

CHAPTER: 10 CARE AND MAINTENANCE OF FABRICS IN INSTITUTIONS 

Introduction Basic concepts 

❖ Washing equipment 

❖ Drying equipment 

❖ Ironing and hot pressing Institutions - Hospitals & Hotels Preparing for a career Scope 

UNIT V: RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 

CHAPTER:11 HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT 

Introduction Significance Basic concepts 

❖ Hospitality 

❖ Hotel 

❖ Motel 

❖ Lodge 

❖ Resort 

❖ Furnished Apartments 

❖ Furnished Camps 

❖ Stages of ‘Guest Cycle’ Departments involved in the hospitality management of an organisation 

❖ Front Office 

❖ Housekeeping Department 

❖ Food and Beverages Department 

❖ Support Service Department Scope 

CHAPTER: 12 CONSUMER EDUCATION AND PROTECTION 

Introduction Significance of Consumer Education and Protection Basic concepts 

❖ Consumer product 

❖ Consumer behaviour 

❖ Consumer forum 

❖ Consumer footfalls Consumer’s Expectations while Purchasing Goods Major problems faced by Consumers Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 1986 Revised C.P.A (2019) Consumer Rights Standard Marks (ISI, Wool mark, Hallmark, Silk mark, Agmark, FPO, Ecomark and FSSAI) NGO’s / Voluntary Consumer Organisations Consumer’s Responsibilities Scope 

UNIT VI: COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION 

CHAPTER:13 DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION AND JOURNALISM 

Introduction Significance Basic concepts 

❖ Development 

❖ Development journalism 

❖ Development Communication Red Ribbon Express (RRE) Methods of communication 

❖ Campaign 

❖ Radio and Television 

❖ Print Media 

❖ Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field Scope and Career Avenues in Development Communication. 

CHAPTER 14 CORPORATE COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS. 

Introduction Significance Basic concepts 

❖ Corporate Communication 

❖ Public Relations Functions of Corporate Communication Functions of Public Relations Major Areas of PR Activity 7 Principles of Public Relations Type of communication used in Corporate Communication 

❖ Internal Communication 

❖ External Communication Major areas of communication activity Knowledge and Skills required for a career in this field Use of Technology to Communicate Scope 

SYLLABUS FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION 

1. Modification of a normal diet to a soft diet for an elderly person. 

2. Plan and prepare a low-cost recipe for supplementary food for a nutrition program. 

3. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product. 

4. (a) Test of Food Adulteration. 

(b) Qualitative test for food adulteration in (Any Two) - Pure Ghee, Tea leaves, whole Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Milk, and Asafetida. 

5. Preparation and use of any teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for Children/ Adolescents /Adults in the community. 

6. Prepare a Script and enact a Play about dynamics in a large Joint Family (Care and Welfare of the Elderly). 

7. Make a small booklet of four-line poems on the environment, birds and animals with illustrations. 

8. Prepare any one article using Applied Textile Design Techniques; Tie and Dye/ Batik/ Block Printing. 

9. Remove different stains from white cotton cloth – Ball pen, curry, grease, blood, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee. 

10. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- 

(a) Consumer Protection Act 

(b) Consumer responsibilities 

(c) Standardisation Marks 

(d) Consumer Problems/redressal 

(e) Consumer Rights 

11. Listen and record Public Service Announcement on the Radio for its Content, Relevance, Impact and Technique.

Haryana Board 12th Home Science 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Home Science of HBSE:

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

15

6 Multiple Choice Questions, 3 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 3 Assertion-Reason Questions

15

Very Short Answer Type Question

2

7

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

14

Short Answer Type Question

3

7

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

21

Essay Answer Type Question

5

2

Internal options will be given in all the questions

10

Total

  

31

  

60

HBSE Class 12 Home Science: Prescribed Books:

Text Book for Class 12th Home Science ‘Human Ecology and Family Sciences’ Part l and Part ll, NCERT Publication 

HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

