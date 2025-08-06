Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Home Science Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 0 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Home Science.

Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Home Science Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 822 Theory Marks 60 Internal Assessment 20 Practical Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Haryana Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Home Science - Code: 822 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sl. No Chapters Marks 1. Chapter 1. Work Livelihood and Career 3 2. Chapter 2. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics 23 Chapter 3. Public Nutrition and Health Chapter 4. Food Processing and Technology Chapter 5. Food Quality and Food Safety 3. Chapter 6. Early Childhood Care and Education Chapter 7. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programs for Children, Youth and Elderly 7 4. Chapter 8. Design for Fabric and Apparel 13 Chapter 9. Fashion Design & Merchandising Chapter 10. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions 5. Chapter 11. Hospitality Management 9 Chapter 12. Consumer Education and Protection 6. Chapter 13. Development Communication and Journalism 5 Chapter 14. Corporate Communication and Public Relations Total 60 Practical Assessment 20 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

UNIT I: WORK LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER CHAPTER 1: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER TOPICS & SUBTOPICS Introduction ❖ Work and meaningful work ❖ Work careers and livelihood Traditional Occupations of India ❖ Agriculture ❖ Handicrafts ❖ Indian cuisine ❖ Visual arts Work, Age and Gender ❖ Gender issues in relation to work ❖ Issues and concerns related to women and work Constitutional Rights, Acts and the State Initiatives ❖ KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) ❖ Section 48 of the Factories Act Attitudes and Approaches to work, Life skills and Quality of work life ❖ Quality of work life ❖ Life skills for livelihood ❖ Improving one’s own work life ❖ Essential soft skills at the workplace Work, Ethics and Dignity of Labour Ergonomics ❖ Need and benefits of Ergonomics Entrepreneurship ❖ Characteristics of Entrepreneurs

UNIT II: NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CHAPTER: 2 CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS Introduction ❖ Nutrition ❖ Clinical Nutrition Significance Basic concepts ❖ Diet therapy ❖ Objectives of Diet Therapy ❖ Nutritional care during illness Role of Dietitian or Clinical Nutritionist Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets Changes in consistency ❖ Liquid Diets ❖ Soft Diets ❖ Mechanical Soft Diet Routes for feeding the patients ❖ Tube Feeding ❖ Intravenous Feeding Prevention of chronic diseases Preparing for a career Scope CHAPTER :3 PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH Introduction, Significance, Basic concepts ❖ Public Health Nutrition Nutritional Problems in India ❖ Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM) ❖ Micronutrient deficiencies ➢ Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) ➢ Vitamin A Deficiency (VAD)

➢ Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) Strategies/Intervention to tackle Nutritional problems ❖ Diet or food-based strategies ❖ Nutrient-based approach / Medicinal Approach Nutrition programs operating in India 23 ❖ ICDS ❖ Nutrient Deficiency Control Programs/ National Prophylaxis Program ❖ Food Supplementation Programs ❖ Food Security Program Health Care Scope Career Avenues CHAPTER: 4 FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY Introduction, Significance, Basic Concepts ❖ Food Science ❖ Food Processing ❖ Food Technology ❖ Food Manufacturing Development of Food Processing and Technology Importance of Food Processing and Preservation Classification of food based on the extent and type of processing Causes of Food Spoilage Factors affecting Microbial growth Methods and Techniques of Food Preservation Preparing for a Career Scope

CHAPTER 5: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY Introduction, Significance, Basic Concepts ❖ Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard) ❖ Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological Hazards) ❖ Food infection/ Food Poisoning ❖ Food Intoxication ❖ Contamination ❖ Adulteration ❖ Adulterants ❖ Food quality ❖ Food standards Food standards and regulations in India ❖ Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSAI) ❖ Voluntary Product Certification International Organizations and agreements in the area of Food Standards, Quality, Research and Trade ❖ Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) ❖ International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) ❖ World Trade Organization (WTO) Food Safety Management Systems ❖ Good manufacturing practices (GMP) ❖ Good handling practices (GHP) ❖ Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) Scope Career Avenues

UNIT III: HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES CHAPTER: 6 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE AND EDUCATION Significance Basic concepts ❖ Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) ❖ Objectives and principles of ECCE as per NCF (2005) Skills required for an Early Childhood Professional Preparing for a career Scope CHAPTER: 7 MANAGEMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES, INSTITUTIONS AND PROGRAMMES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND ELDERLY Significance Basic concepts Why are children vulnerable? Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children ❖ ICDS ❖ SOS Children’s Village 25 ❖ Children’s Homes run by the Government for children (3-18yrs.) ❖ Adoption: Why are Youth Vulnerable? Youth programmes in India ❖ NSS (National Service Scheme) ❖ NSVS (The National Service Volunteers Scheme) ❖ Promotion of Adventure ❖ Scouts and Guides 》 Commonwealth youth programme

❖ Promotion of National Integration Why are the elderly vulnerable? Some programmes for the elderly ❖ NOAPS (National old age pension scheme) ❖ Awareness Generation Program ❖ Mobile medicare units ❖ Old Age Homes etc. Preparing for a career Scope UNIT IV: FABRIC AND APPAREL CHAPTER: 8 DESIGN FOR FABRIC AND APPAREL Introduction Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied Design) Elements of Design ❖ Colour ❖ Texture ❖ Line ❖ Shapes or form ❖ Pattern Aspects of Colour (Hue, Value, Intensity or Chroma) Types of colours ❖ Primary colours ❖ Secondary colours ❖ Tertiary or Intermediates colours ❖ Achromatics/ Neutral colours Munsell’s Colour Wheel Pantone Shade Card Colour Schemes Principles of Design ❖ Proportion ❖ Balance ❖ Harmony ❖ Rhythm ❖ Emphasis Preparing for a career Scope CHAPTER: 9 FASHION DESIGN AND MERCHANDISING

Introduction Significance Basic Concepts ❖ Fashion terminology –Fashion, fads, style, classic Fashion Development ❖ France - The Centre of Fashion ❖ Fashion Evolution/ Stages of Fashion Cycle Fashion Merchandising ❖ Manufacturing ❖ Buying ❖ Promoting ❖ Selling ❖ Target Market Role of Fashion Merchandiser Market Segmentation ❖ Demographic Segmentation ❖ Geographic segmentation ❖ Psychographic segmentation ❖ Behavioural segmentation Fashion Retail organizations-Overview of retailing Small Single-unit Store Department Stores Chain Stores Preparing For a Career Scope CHAPTER: 10 CARE AND MAINTENANCE OF FABRICS IN INSTITUTIONS Introduction Basic concepts ❖ Washing equipment ❖ Drying equipment ❖ Ironing and hot pressing Institutions - Hospitals & Hotels Preparing for a career Scope UNIT V: RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

CHAPTER:11 HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT Introduction Significance Basic concepts ❖ Hospitality ❖ Hotel ❖ Motel ❖ Lodge ❖ Resort ❖ Furnished Apartments ❖ Furnished Camps ❖ Stages of ‘Guest Cycle’ Departments involved in the hospitality management of an organisation ❖ Front Office ❖ Housekeeping Department ❖ Food and Beverages Department ❖ Support Service Department Scope CHAPTER: 12 CONSUMER EDUCATION AND PROTECTION Introduction Significance of Consumer Education and Protection Basic concepts ❖ Consumer product ❖ Consumer behaviour ❖ Consumer forum ❖ Consumer footfalls Consumer’s Expectations while Purchasing Goods Major problems faced by Consumers Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 1986 Revised C.P.A (2019) Consumer Rights Standard Marks (ISI, Wool mark, Hallmark, Silk mark, Agmark, FPO, Ecomark and FSSAI) NGO’s / Voluntary Consumer Organisations Consumer’s Responsibilities Scope

UNIT VI: COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION CHAPTER:13 DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION AND JOURNALISM Introduction Significance Basic concepts ❖ Development ❖ Development journalism ❖ Development Communication Red Ribbon Express (RRE) Methods of communication ❖ Campaign ❖ Radio and Television ❖ Print Media ❖ Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field Scope and Career Avenues in Development Communication. CHAPTER 14 CORPORATE COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS. Introduction Significance Basic concepts ❖ Corporate Communication ❖ Public Relations Functions of Corporate Communication Functions of Public Relations Major Areas of PR Activity 7 Principles of Public Relations Type of communication used in Corporate Communication ❖ Internal Communication

❖ External Communication Major areas of communication activity Knowledge and Skills required for a career in this field Use of Technology to Communicate Scope SYLLABUS FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION 1. Modification of a normal diet to a soft diet for an elderly person. 2. Plan and prepare a low-cost recipe for supplementary food for a nutrition program. 3. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product. 4. (a) Test of Food Adulteration. (b) Qualitative test for food adulteration in (Any Two) - Pure Ghee, Tea leaves, whole Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Milk, and Asafetida. 5. Preparation and use of any teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for Children/ Adolescents /Adults in the community. 6. Prepare a Script and enact a Play about dynamics in a large Joint Family (Care and Welfare of the Elderly).

7. Make a small booklet of four-line poems on the environment, birds and animals with illustrations. 8. Prepare any one article using Applied Textile Design Techniques; Tie and Dye/ Batik/ Block Printing. 9. Remove different stains from white cotton cloth – Ball pen, curry, grease, blood, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee. 10. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (a) Consumer Protection Act (b) Consumer responsibilities (c) Standardisation Marks (d) Consumer Problems/redressal (e) Consumer Rights 11. Listen and record Public Service Announcement on the Radio for its Content, Relevance, Impact and Technique. Haryana Board 12th Home Science 2025-26: Question Paper Design Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Home Science of HBSE: