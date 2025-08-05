RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th History 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th History Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Aug 5, 2025, 12:54 IST

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th grade history curriculum. Check out the latest Haryana Board Class 12th History syllabus and obtain the link to download the syllabus. Your final test preparation will be guided by the syllabus. The syllabus is published well in advance, giving students ample time to start preparing. The article includes the HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–2026, the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure and practical aspects, the format of the question paper, and more. The page offers a direct download link for the history syllabus in PDF format. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 0 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 History. 

Haryana Board Class 12 History Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

History

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

570

Theory Marks

80

Practical Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 History Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 History - Code: 570

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sl. No

Chapters

Marks

1.

Bricks, Beads and Bones (The Harappan Civilization) 

10

2.

Kings, Farmers and Towns (Early States and Economics)

06

3.

Kinship, Caste and Class (Early Societies)

05

4.

Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings (Cultural Developments) 

05

5.

Through the Eyes of Travellers (Perceptions of Society) 

05

6.

Bhakti- Sufi Traditions (Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts) 

10

7.

An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar

05

8.

Peasants, Zamindars and the States

04

9.

Colonialism and The Countryside

04

10.

Rebels and the Raj 

1857 Revolt and its Representations

10

11.

Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

07

12.

Framing of the Constitution 

The Beginning of a New Era 

04

Map Work

05

Total

80

Practical Marks

20

Grand Total

100

Chapter 1: Bricks, Beads and Bones 

The Harappan Civilization 

1.Story of discovery 

2.Archaeological report on a major site 

3.Mohenjo-Daro: A planned Town 

4.Seals and Stamping 

5.Harappan: A planned Town 

Chapter 2: Kings, Farmers and Towns 

Early states and Economies(c.600BCE-600CE) 

1. Political and Economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period 

2. Sixteen Mahajan pada 

3. An Initial State 

4. Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant 

5. Interpretation of inscriptions by historians 

Chapter 3: Kinship, Caste and Class 

Early Societies(c.600BCE-600CE) 

1. Critical Edition of Mahabharata 

2. Transmission and publications of the Mahabharat 

3. Caste and Social Mobility 

4. Other sources for reconstructing social history 

Chapter 4: Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings 

Cultural Developments (c.600BCE-600CE) 

1. Sanchi: A Glance 

2. Focus on Buddhism 

3. Discovery of Sanchi Stupa 

4. Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi 

5. Buddha and pursuit of knowledge 14 

Chapter 5: Through the Eyes of Travellers 

Perceptions of Society (c.10th to 17th centuries) 

1. Al Baruni: Kitab-Ul-Hind 

2. Ibn Battuta: Rihlah 

3. Francois Bernier 

4. Travelers account 

Chapter 6: Bhakti-Sufi Traditions 

Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. 8th to 18th centuries) 

1. Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi 

2. Outline of religious developments during this period saints 

3. Extracts from selected Bhakti-Sufi works 

4. Islamic traditions 

5. faith of Sufism 

Chapter 7: An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar (c. 14th to 16th centuries) 

1. Discovery of Hampi 

2. Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar 

3. Relation between architecture and the political system 

4. Account of how Hampi was found 

5. Treasury centre 

Chapter 8: Peasants, Zamindars and the State (c. 16th to 17 centuries) 

1. Structure of agrarian system 

2. Patterns of change over the period 

3. Account of Ain I Akbari 

4. Discuss the development in agrarian relations 

5. Discuss how to supplement official documents with other sources 15

Chapter 9 : Colonialism and The Countryside 

1. Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans 

2. Permanent Settlement 

3. Santhals and Pahari’s 

4. From Fifth Report 

5. Story of official records 

Chapter 10 : Rebels and the Raj 1857 Revolt and its Representations 

1. The Revolt of 1857 

2. Vision of Unity 

3. Rumour and Prediction 

4. What did the rebels want 

5. Suppression of rebellion 

Chapter 11: Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement 

1. The Nationalist Movement 1918-48 

2. The Nature of Gandhian politics and leadership 

3. Non-co-operation movement 4. Salt March 5. India Quit Movement 

Chapter 12: Framing of the Constitution 

The Beginning of a New Era 

1. A round of upheaval

2. Independence and then new nation state 

3. The making of constitution 

4. The power of states 

5. Nation language 

Haryana Board 12th History 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 History of HBSE

Competencies

Marks

Percentage

Knowledge

32

40%

Understanding

24

30%

Application

16

20%

Skill

8

10%

Total

80

100%

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

21

12 Multiple Choice questions, 3 Answer in one word, 3 Fill in the blanks, 3 Reason-assertion

21

Short Answer Type Questions

3

08

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

24

Source Based Questions

4

03

No choice will be given

12

Essay Type Question

6

03

Internal options will be given in all the questions

18

Map Work

5

01

No choice will be given

05

Total

  

36

  

80

HBSE Class 12 History: Prescribed Books:

1. Some Topics of Indian History: Part I, Part II, Part III; BSEH Publications © NCERT

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News