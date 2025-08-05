Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th grade history curriculum. Check out the latest Haryana Board Class 12th History syllabus and obtain the link to download the syllabus. Your final test preparation will be guided by the syllabus. The syllabus is published well in advance, giving students ample time to start preparing. The article includes the HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–2026, the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure and practical aspects, the format of the question paper, and more. The page offers a direct download link for the history syllabus in PDF format.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 0 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 History.
Haryana Board Class 12 History Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
History
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
570
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 History Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 History - Code: 570
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sl. No
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Bricks, Beads and Bones (The Harappan Civilization)
|
10
|
2.
|
Kings, Farmers and Towns (Early States and Economics)
|
06
|
3.
|
Kinship, Caste and Class (Early Societies)
|
05
|
4.
|
Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings (Cultural Developments)
|
05
|
5.
|
Through the Eyes of Travellers (Perceptions of Society)
|
05
|
6.
|
Bhakti- Sufi Traditions (Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts)
|
10
|
7.
|
An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar
|
05
|
8.
|
Peasants, Zamindars and the States
|
04
|
9.
|
Colonialism and The Countryside
|
04
|
10.
|
Rebels and the Raj
1857 Revolt and its Representations
|
10
|
11.
|
Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement
|
07
|
12.
|
Framing of the Constitution
The Beginning of a New Era
|
04
|
Map Work
|
05
|
Total
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Chapter 1: Bricks, Beads and Bones
The Harappan Civilization
1.Story of discovery
2.Archaeological report on a major site
3.Mohenjo-Daro: A planned Town
4.Seals and Stamping
5.Harappan: A planned Town
Chapter 2: Kings, Farmers and Towns
Early states and Economies(c.600BCE-600CE)
1. Political and Economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period
2. Sixteen Mahajan pada
3. An Initial State
4. Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant
5. Interpretation of inscriptions by historians
Chapter 3: Kinship, Caste and Class
Early Societies(c.600BCE-600CE)
1. Critical Edition of Mahabharata
2. Transmission and publications of the Mahabharat
3. Caste and Social Mobility
4. Other sources for reconstructing social history
Chapter 4: Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings
Cultural Developments (c.600BCE-600CE)
1. Sanchi: A Glance
2. Focus on Buddhism
3. Discovery of Sanchi Stupa
4. Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi
5. Buddha and pursuit of knowledge 14
Chapter 5: Through the Eyes of Travellers
Perceptions of Society (c.10th to 17th centuries)
1. Al Baruni: Kitab-Ul-Hind
2. Ibn Battuta: Rihlah
3. Francois Bernier
4. Travelers account
Chapter 6: Bhakti-Sufi Traditions
Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. 8th to 18th centuries)
1. Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi
2. Outline of religious developments during this period saints
3. Extracts from selected Bhakti-Sufi works
4. Islamic traditions
5. faith of Sufism
Chapter 7: An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar (c. 14th to 16th centuries)
1. Discovery of Hampi
2. Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar
3. Relation between architecture and the political system
4. Account of how Hampi was found
5. Treasury centre
Chapter 8: Peasants, Zamindars and the State (c. 16th to 17 centuries)
1. Structure of agrarian system
2. Patterns of change over the period
3. Account of Ain I Akbari
4. Discuss the development in agrarian relations
5. Discuss how to supplement official documents with other sources 15
Chapter 9 : Colonialism and The Countryside
1. Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans
2. Permanent Settlement
3. Santhals and Pahari’s
4. From Fifth Report
5. Story of official records
Chapter 10 : Rebels and the Raj 1857 Revolt and its Representations
1. The Revolt of 1857
2. Vision of Unity
3. Rumour and Prediction
4. What did the rebels want
5. Suppression of rebellion
Chapter 11: Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement
1. The Nationalist Movement 1918-48
2. The Nature of Gandhian politics and leadership
3. Non-co-operation movement 4. Salt March 5. India Quit Movement
Chapter 12: Framing of the Constitution
The Beginning of a New Era
1. A round of upheaval
2. Independence and then new nation state
3. The making of constitution
4. The power of states
5. Nation language
Haryana Board 12th History 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 History of HBSE
|
Competencies
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Knowledge
|
32
|
40%
|
Understanding
|
24
|
30%
|
Application
|
16
|
20%
|
Skill
|
8
|
10%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
21
|
12 Multiple Choice questions, 3 Answer in one word, 3 Fill in the blanks, 3 Reason-assertion
|
21
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
08
|
Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions
|
24
|
Source Based Questions
|
4
|
03
|
No choice will be given
|
12
|
Essay Type Question
|
6
|
03
|
Internal options will be given in all the questions
|
18
|
Map Work
|
5
|
01
|
No choice will be given
|
05
|
Total
|
36
|
80
HBSE Class 12 History: Prescribed Books:
1. Some Topics of Indian History: Part I, Part II, Part III; BSEH Publications © NCERT
HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
