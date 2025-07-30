Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Economics Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Economics curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Economics.
Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
576
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Computer Science - Code: 906
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
Part-A Introductory Microeconomics
|
1
|
Microeconomics
|
06
|
2
|
Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis
|
10
|
3
|
Production Function and Costs
|
18
|
Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve
|
4
|
Market Equilibrium
|
06
|
Part-B Introductory Macroeconomics
|
1
|
National Income and Basic Concepts
|
12
|
2
|
Money and Banking
|
08
|
3
|
Determination of Income
|
10
|
4
|
Government Budget
|
06
|
5
|
Open Economy and Macroeconomics
|
04
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
PART-A INTRODUCTORY MICROECONOMICS
Unit-1 Microeconomics
➢ Meaning of Economics
➢ Micro and Macroeconomics
➢ Positive and Normative Economics
➢ Types of Economy Centrally Planned Economy Market Economy
➢ Central Problems of an Economy
Unit-2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis
➢ Consumer Budget
➢ Budget Set
➢ Budget Line& Shift
➢ Consumer Preferences
➢ Monotonic preference of Consumer
➢ Goods Replacement
➢ Diminishing Marginal Rate of Substitution
➢ Indifference Curve and Shape
➢ Indifference Map
➢ Optimum Consumption Point
➢ Concept of Demand
➢ Market Demand
➢ Demand Curve
➢ Demand Schedule
➢ Determinants of Demand
➢ Law of Demand
➢ Movement/Shift in Demand Curve
➢ Normal and Inferior Goods
➢ Substitute and Complementary Goods
➢ Elasticity of Demand (Price Elasticity) 16
➢ Degrees of Price Elasticity of Demand
➢ Factors affecting Price Elasticity
➢ Total Expenditure Method
Unit - 3 Production Function and Costs
➢ Meaning of Production
➢ Meaning of Production Function
➢ Production Function Short Run Production Function Long Run Production Function
➢ Concepts of Production Functions Total Product Average Product Marginal Product
➢ Relationship between TP, AP and MP
➢ Law of Diminishing Marginal Product
➢ Law of Variable Proportion
➢ Concept of Cost
➢ Cost Curve & Types Profit Maximisation& Supply Curve
➢ Concept of Revenue
➢ Types of Revenue Total Revenue Average Revenue Marginal Revenue
➢ Meaning of Perfect Competition
➢ Features of Perfect Competition
➢ Meaning of Profit Maximisation
➢ Conditions of Profit Maximisation Short Run Supply Curve Long Run Supply Curve Shut Down Point Normal Profit Break Even Point 17
➢ Concept of Supply
➢ Supply Schedule
➢ Supply Curve
➢ Determinants of Supply Technological Progress Input Prices and Tax
➢ Market Supply Curve
➢ Elasticity of Supply (Price Elasticity)
➢ Geometric Method
Unit-4 Market Equilibrium
➢ Meaning of Market Equilibrium
➢ Determination of Market Equilibrium
➢ Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess Supply
➢ Market Equilibrium Fixed number of Firms Free Entry & Exit
➢ Shift in Demand and Supply Curve
➢ Price Ceiling
➢ Price Floor
Haryana Board 12th Economics 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Economics of HBSE
|
Competencies
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Knowledge
|
32
|
40%
|
Understanding
|
24
|
30%
|
Application
|
16
|
20%
|
Skill
|
8
|
10%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Questions
|
1
|
20
|
12 Multiple Choice Questions, 4 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 2 One Word Answer Type Questions, 2 Assertion-Reason Questions
|
20
|
Very Short Answer Questions
|
3
|
4
|
Internal choice will be given in any two questions.
|
12
|
Short Answer Questions
|
4
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any four questions.
|
24
|
Essay Type Questions
|
6
|
4
|
Internal choice will be given in all questions.
|
24
|
Total
|
34
|
-
|
-
|
80
HBSE Class 12 Economics: Prescribed Books:
1. Introductory Microeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT
2. Introductory Macroeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT
HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation