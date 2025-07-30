RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Economics 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Economics Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 30, 2025, 16:33 IST

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Economics Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Economics curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Economics. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Economics

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

576

Theory Marks

80

Internal Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Computer Science - Code: 906

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Unit No.

Chapter

Marks
 

Part-A Introductory Microeconomics

  

1

Microeconomics

06

2

Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis

10

3

Production Function and Costs

18
 

Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve

  

4

Market Equilibrium

06
 

Part-B Introductory Macroeconomics

  

1

National Income and Basic Concepts

12

2

Money and Banking

08

3

Determination of Income

10

4

Government Budget

06

5

Open Economy and Macroeconomics

04
 

Total

80
 

Internal Assessment

20
 

Grand Total

100

PART-A INTRODUCTORY MICROECONOMICS 

Unit-1 Microeconomics 

➢ Meaning of Economics 

➢ Micro and Macroeconomics 

➢ Positive and Normative Economics 

➢ Types of Economy Centrally Planned Economy Market Economy 

➢ Central Problems of an Economy 

Unit-2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis 

➢ Consumer Budget 

➢ Budget Set 

➢ Budget Line& Shift 

➢ Consumer Preferences 

➢ Monotonic preference of Consumer 

➢ Goods Replacement 

➢ Diminishing Marginal Rate of Substitution 

➢ Indifference Curve and Shape 

➢ Indifference Map 

➢ Optimum Consumption Point 

➢ Concept of Demand 

➢ Market Demand 

➢ Demand Curve 

➢ Demand Schedule 

➢ Determinants of Demand 

➢ Law of Demand 

➢ Movement/Shift in Demand Curve 

➢ Normal and Inferior Goods 

➢ Substitute and Complementary Goods 

➢ Elasticity of Demand (Price Elasticity) 16 

➢ Degrees of Price Elasticity of Demand 

➢ Factors affecting Price Elasticity 

➢ Total Expenditure Method 

Unit - 3 Production Function and Costs 

➢ Meaning of Production 

➢ Meaning of Production Function 

➢ Production Function Short Run Production Function Long Run Production Function 

➢ Concepts of Production Functions Total Product Average Product Marginal Product 

➢ Relationship between TP, AP and MP 

➢ Law of Diminishing Marginal Product 

➢ Law of Variable Proportion 

➢ Concept of Cost 

➢ Cost Curve & Types Profit Maximisation& Supply Curve 

➢ Concept of Revenue 

➢ Types of Revenue Total Revenue Average Revenue Marginal Revenue 

➢ Meaning of Perfect Competition 

➢ Features of Perfect Competition 

➢ Meaning of Profit Maximisation 

➢ Conditions of Profit Maximisation Short Run Supply Curve Long Run Supply Curve Shut Down Point Normal Profit Break Even Point 17 

➢ Concept of Supply 

➢ Supply Schedule 

➢ Supply Curve 

➢ Determinants of Supply Technological Progress Input Prices and Tax 

➢ Market Supply Curve 

➢ Elasticity of Supply (Price Elasticity) 

➢ Geometric Method 

Unit-4 Market Equilibrium 

➢ Meaning of Market Equilibrium 

➢ Determination of Market Equilibrium 

➢ Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess Supply 

➢ Market Equilibrium Fixed number of Firms Free Entry & Exit 

➢ Shift in Demand and Supply Curve 

➢ Price Ceiling 

➢ Price Floor

Haryana Board 12th Economics 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Economics of HBSE

Competencies

Marks

Percentage

Knowledge

32

40%

Understanding

24

30%

Application

16

20%

Skill

8

10%

Total

80

100%

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Type Questions

1

20

12 Multiple Choice Questions, 4 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 2 One Word Answer Type Questions, 2 Assertion-Reason Questions

20

Very Short Answer Questions

3

4

Internal choice will be given in any two questions.

12

Short Answer Questions

4

6

Internal choice will be given in any four questions.

24

Essay Type Questions

6

4

Internal choice will be given in all questions.

24

Total

34

-

-

80

HBSE Class 12 Economics: Prescribed Books:

1. Introductory Microeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

2. Introductory Macroeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syylabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News