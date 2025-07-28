Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Business Studies Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Business Studies curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Business Studies.

Haryana Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Business Studies Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 900 Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Haryana Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Business Studies - Code: 900 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sl. No. Chapter Marks 1. Nature & Significance of Management 16 2. Principles Of Management 3. Business Environment 4. Planning 14 5. Organising 6. Staffing 20 7. Directing 8. Controlling 9. Financial Management 12 10. Marketing Management 18 11. Consumer Protection Total 80 Internal Evaluation 20 Grand Total 100

PART A: PRINCIPLES & FUNCTIONS OF MANAGEMENT UNIT 1: Nature & Significance of Management 1.1 Management an Introduction: Concept of Management; Meaning & Definition of Management, Characteristics of Management (As per NCERT Book), Objectives of Management, Importance of Management, Difference between Efficiency & Effectiveness: Meaning & example of Efficiency & Effectiveness 1.2 Nature of Management: Management as Science, Management as an Art, Management as Profession 1.3 Levels of Management: Top Level (Meaning, Functions & Example), Middle level (Meaning, Functions & Example), and Lower Level (Meaning, Functions & Example) 1.4 Functions of Management: Planning, Organizing, Staffing, Directing & Controlling 1.5 Co-Ordination: Meaning of Co-ordination, Features of Coordination, Importance of Co-ordination, and Co-ordination is the essence of Management

UNIT 2: Principles of Management 2.1 Principles of Scientific Management: Concept of Scientific Management: Meaning of Scientific Management, Features of Scientific Management, Principles of Scientific Management given by Taylor, Techniques of Scientific Management, Comparison between Fayol & Taylor’s Views 2.2 General Principles of Management: Meaning of Principles of Management, General Principles of Management given by Fayol UNIT 3: Business Environment Concept of Business Environment; Meaning of Business Environment, Features of Business Environment, Importance of Business Environment, Dimensions of Business Environment: Meaning of Economic Environment with example, Meaning of Social Environment with example, Meaning of Technological Environment with example, Meaning of Political Environment with example, Meaning of legal Environment with example, Concept of Demonetisation; Meaning of Demonetisation, Features of Demonetisation

UNIT 4: Planning 4.1 Planning an Introduction: Concept of Planning; Meaning of Planning, Features of Planning, Importance of Planning, Limitations of Planning, Process of Planning; Steps in the Process of Planning 4.2 Types of Plan: Meaning of Single use & Standing Plan, Meaning of Objectives with example, Meaning of Strategy with example, Meaning of Policy with example, Meaning of Procedure with example, Meaning of Method with example, Meaning of Rule with example, Meaning of Programme with example, Meaning of Budget with example UNIT 5: Organising 5.1 Organising: Importance and Process: Concept of Organising; Meaning of Organising, Features of Organising, Importance of Organising, Process of Organising; Steps in the process of Organising. 5.2 Organisation Structure: Concept of Organisation Structure; Meaning of Organisation Structure, Types of Organisation Structure; Functional Structure - Meaning of Functional Structure with example, Merits of functional Structure, Demerits of functional Structure, Suitability of Functional Structure, and Divisional Structure - Meaning of Divisional Structure with example, Merits of Divisional Structure, Demerits of Divisional Structure, and Suitability of Divisional Structure, A Comparative view of Functional structure and Divisional structure, Formal Organisation- Meaning of Formal Organisation, Advantages of Formal Organisation, Limitations of Formal Organisation, Informal Organisation - Meaning of Informal Organisation, Merits of Informal Organisation, Demerits of Informal Organisation, Difference between Formal organization & Informal organization

5.3 Delegation and Decentralisation: Meaning of Delegation with example, Elements of Delegation with example, Importance of Delegation, Meaning of Centralisation with example, Meaning of Decentralisation with example, Importance of Decentralisation, Difference between Delegation and Decentralisation UNIT 6: Staffing 6.1 Staffing: Meaning & Importance: Concept of Staffing; Meaning of Staffing, Features of Staffing, Importance of Staffing, Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management, Process of Staffing, Aspects/ Components of Staffing 6.2 Recruitment: Meaning of Recruitment, Sources of Recruitment; Internal Sources - Meaning of Internal Sources, Explanation of Internal Sources, Merits of Internal Sources, Limitations of Internal Sources, External Sources - Meaning of External Sources, Explanation of External Sources, Merits of External Sources, Limitations of External Sources

6.3 Selection: Meaning of Selection, process of Selection 6.4 Training & Development: Meaning of Training, Need & Importance of Training; Towards Organisation, Towards Employees, Methods of Training; On the Job Training (As per NCERT Book), off the Job Training (As per NCERT Book), Meaning of Development, Difference between Training & Development UNIT 7: Directing 7.1 Directing: Importance & Principles: Concept of Directing; Meaning of Directing, Features of Directing, Importance of Directing, Principles of Directing, Elements of Directing 7.2 Supervision: Meaning of Supervision, Importance of Supervision 7.3 Motivation: Concept of Motivation; Meaning of Motivation, Features of Motivation, Importance of Motivation, Process of Motivation, Maslow’s Need Hierarchy Theory, Meaning of Financial Incentives with example, Meaning of Non-Financial Incentives with example.

7.4 Leadership: Concept of Leadership; Meaning of Leadership, Features of Leadership, Importance of leadership. 7.5 Communication: Meaning of Communication, Process of Communication, Importance of Communication, Meaning of Formal Communication with example, Meaning of Informal Communication with example, Grapevine Network, Barriers to Communication, Improving Communication Effectiveness UNIT 8: Controlling Concept of Controlling: Meaning of Controlling, Features of Controlling, Importance of Controlling, Limitations of Controlling, Process of Controlling; Steps in the process of Controlling, Relationship between Planning & Controlling PART B: BUSINESS FINANCE & MARKETING UNIT 9: Business Finance 9.1 Financial Management: Meaning of Business Finance, Meaning of Financial Management, Importance of Financial Management/Role of Financial Management in an Organisation, Objectives of Financial Management; Profit Maximisation Approach, Wealth Maximisation Approach

9.2 Financial Decisions : Investment Decision; Meaning of Investment Decision with example, Factors affecting Investment Decisions, Financing Decision; Meaning of Financing Decision with example, Factors affecting Financing Decisions, Dividend Decision; Meaning of Dividend Decision with example, Factors affecting Dividend Decisions 9.3 Financial Planning: Meaning of Financial Planning, Objectives of Financial Planning, Importance of Financial Planning 9.4 Capital Structure: Meaning of Capital Structure, Meaning of Financial Structure, Meaning of Capitalisation, Meaning of Financial Leverage, Meaning of Financial Risk, Meaning of Trading on Equity, Factors affecting the choice of Capital Structure 9.5 Fixed & Working Capital: Meaning of Fixed Capital, Management of Fixed capital/Importance of Capital Budgeting, Factors affecting the requirement of Fixed Capital, Meaning of Working Capital, Factors affecting the requirement of Working Capital

UNIT 10: Marketing & Marketing Mix 10.1 Marketing: Meaning of Market; Traditional View, Modern View, Meaning of Marketing; Traditional View, Modern View, Features of Marketing, Functions of Marketing, What can be marketed? Who is a Marketer? Meaning of Marketing Management, Marketing Management Philosophies (in Brief); Production Concept, Product Concept, Selling Concept, Marketing Concept, Societal Marketing Concept, Difference between Marketing & Selling 10.2 Marketing Mix: Meaning of Marketing Mix, Elements of Marketing Mix; Meaning of Product Mix, Meaning of Price Mix, Meaning of Promotion Mix, Meaning of Place Mix 10.3 Product Mix: Concept of Product as an element of Marketing Mix, Meaning of Product with Example, Types of Product; Meaning of Consumer Product with example, Meaning of Industrial Product with example, Meaning of Branding, Meaning of Brand with example, Meaning of Brand Name with example, Meaning of Brand Mark with example, Meaning of Trade Mark with example, Difference between Brand & Trademark, Meaning of Labelling, Functions of labelling, Meaning of Packaging, Levels of Packaging with example

10.4 Price Mix: Meaning of Price Mix, Factors determining fixation of Price 10.5 Promotion Mix: Meaning of Promotion Mix, Elements of Promotion Mix 10.5.1 Advertising: Meaning of Advertising, Features of Advertising, Merits of Advertising, Limitations of Advertising, Objections to Advertising 10.5.2 Personal Selling: Meaning of Personal Selling, Features of Personal Selling, Merits of Personal Selling, Role of Personal Selling /Importance of Personal Selling 10.5.3 Sales Promotion: Meaning of Sales Promotion, Features of Sales Promotion, Merits of Sales Promotion, Limitations of Sales Promotion, Meaning of Publicity, Features of Publicity 10.6 Place Mix: Meaning of Place Mix 10.6.1 Channels of Distribution: Meaning of Channels of Distribution, Levels or Types of Channels of Distribution; Direct Channel or Zero Level Channel, Indirect Channel- One Level Channel, Two level Channel, Three Level Channel, Functions of Channels of Distribution, Factors affecting choice of Channels of Distribution

10.6.2 Physical Distribution: Meaning of Physical Distribution, Elements/Components of Physical Distribution. UNIT 11: Consumer Protection 11.1 Consumer Protection an Introduction: Meaning of Consumer Protection, Importance of Consumer Protection, Legal Protection to consumers 11.2 Consumer Protection Act, 1986 (Amendments in 2019) Source: http://egazatte.nic.in/Write Read Data/2019/210422.pdf : Meaning of Consumer, Rights of Consumers, Responsibility of Consumers, Who can file a complaint and against whom? Legal Redressal Machinery, Remedies available to the consumers The project work can be done on any one of the following topics: i. Consumer Protection ii. Marketing management iii. Financial Management iv. Principles of management v. Business Environment Haryana Board 12th Business Studies 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Business Studies of HBSE Competencies Marks Percentage Knowledge 32 40% Understanding 24 30% Application 16 20% Skill 8 10% Total 80 100% Type of Question Marks Number Description Total Marks Essay Type Questions 6 3 Internal choice will be given in all questions. 18 Short Answer Questions 4 6 Internal choice will be given in any three questions. 24 Very Short Answer Que 3 6 Internal choice will be given in any three questions. 18 Objective Type Questions 1 20 12 Multiple Choice Questions, 3 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 2 Assertion-Reason Questions. 20 Total 35 80