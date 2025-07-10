Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Haryana Board (HBSE) has made the Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus available. Students may now download this extensive curriculum, which offers crucial details about the course design, question formats, and main study subjects. The syllabus describes the main topics, format, and assessment system, which comprises a 40-mark internal and external practical exam and a 60-mark annual theory exam. This tool is intended to assist HBSE Class 12 students in efficiently getting ready for their biotechnology coursework during the course of the academic year. Haryana Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Biotechnology Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 871 Theory Marks 60 External Examination 20 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100

Haryana Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Biotechnology - Code: 871 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sr. No Unit Chapter Marks 1. Protein and Gene Manipulation Recombinant DNA Technology 30 Protein Structure and Engineering Genomics and Bioinformatics 2. Cell Structure and Genetic Manipulation Microbial Cell Culture and its Application 30 Plant Cell Culture and Application Animal Cell Culture and Application Total 60 Practical Examination 20 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100 Unit V: PROTEIN AND GENE MANIPULATION Chapter 1: Recombinant DNA Technology Introduction; Tools of rDNA Technology: Restriction enzymes, Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP), Other enzymes used in cloning, Vectors: Plasmids, vector based on bacteriophages, cosmids, YAC vectors, BAC vectors, Animal and plant viral vectors, Host cells; Marking rDNA; Introduction of rDNA to Host Cells: Transformation, Transfection, Electroporation, Microinjection, Biolistics; Identification of Recombinants; Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR); Hybridisation Techniques: Southern Hybridisation Technique; DNA Library: DNA Sequencing: Dideoxynucleotide chain termination method; Site-directed Mutagenesis

Unit V: PROTEIN AND GENE MANIPULATION Chapter 2: Protein Structure and Engineering Introduction to the World of Proteins; 3-D Shape of Proteins: Non-covalent bonds: ionic bonds, hydrogen bonds, Vander Wals forces, hydrophobic interactions; StructureFunction relationship in Proteins: Chymotrypsin - a proteolytic enzyme, Molecular Disease- Sickle cell anaemia, Protein Finger printing- Peptide Mapping, 2-D Gel Electrophoresis; Purification of Proteins: Calculation of amount of bacterial ferment required, Downstream Processing, Aqueous two-phase partition, Industrial scale production of proteins, Special techniques for therapeutic /diagnostic proteins; Characterization of Proteins: Mass spectrometry; Protein Based Products: Blood products and vaccines, Therapeutic antibodies and enzymes, Therapeutic hormones and growth factors, Regulatory factors, Analytical applications, Industrial enzymes, Functional non-catalytic proteins, Nutraceutical Proteins; Designing Proteins (Protein Engineering): Improving laundry detergent Subtilising, Creation of Novel Proteins, Improving nutritional value of cereals and legumes.

Unit V: PROTEIN AND GENE MANIPULATION Chapter 3: Genomics and Bioinformatics Introduction: Progress in stages, Evolving approaches, Structural genomics, Functional genomics; Genome Sequencing Projects: Directed sequencing of Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC) contigs, Random shotgun sequencing; Gene prediction and counting; Genome Similarity, SNPs and Comparative Genomics; Functional Genomics: Fluorescence in situ hybridization, Microarray Technology: principle, procedure, interpretation; Proteomics: Types of Proteomics: Expression proteomics, Structural proteomics, Functional proteomics, Genes and Proteins: Number of genes vs Number of proteins; History of Bioinformatics; Sequences and nomenclature: DNA and protein sequences, The concept of directionality, Different types of sequences; Information Sources: Major databases: NCBI, Database retrieval tools, BLAST family of search tools, Resources for gene level sequences, Analysis using Bioinformatics tools.

Unit VI: CELL CULTURE AND GENETIC MANIPULATION Chapter 1: Microbial Cell Culture and Its Applications Introduction; Microbial culture techniques: Nutrients for microbial culture, Culture Procedures, Equipment for microbial culture, Types of microbial culture: Batch culture, Fed-batch culture, continuous culture; Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth: Measurement of microbial growth, Growth kinetics and specific growth rate; Scale-up of microbial processes; Isolation of microbial products; Strain isolation, improvement and preservation: Strain isolation, Strain improvement: Mutation Selection, Genetic Engineering Techniques, Metagenomics, Strain preservation, Culture Collections Centers; Applications of microbial culture technology; Biosafety issues in Microbial Technology. Unit VI: CELL CULTURE AND GENETIC MANIPULATION

Chapter 2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications Introduction; Cell and Tissue Culture Techniques: Basic Technique, Nutrient Media, Types of cultures: organ culture, explant culture, callus culture, cell suspension culture, mass cell culture, protoplast culture, protoplast fusion, Plant Regeneration pathways; Applications of Cell and Tissue Culture: Micropropagation, Virus-free plants, Artificial seeds, Embryo rescue, Haploids and triploids, Somatic hybrids and cybrids, Production of secondary metabolites, Somaclonal variation, In vitro plant germplasm conservation; Gene transfer methods in plants: Vector-mediated or indirect gene transfer, Vectorless or direct gene transfer, Transgene analysis; Transgenic plants with beneficial traits: Stress tolerance, Biotic stress tolerance: Herbicide tolerance, Pest resistance, Disease resistance, Virus resistance, Fungi and bacteria, Abiotic stress tolerance: Delayed fruit ripening, Male sterility, Transgenic plants as bioreactors, Nutrient quality, Diagnostic and therapeutic proteins, Edible vaccines, Biodegradable plastics, Metabolic engineering and secondary products, Other applications; Biosafety in Plant Genetic Engineering.

Unit VI: CELL CULTURE AND GENETIC MANIPULATION Chapter 3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications Introduction; Animal Cell Culture Techniques: Features of animal cell growth in culture, Primary Cell Cultures, Secondary Cell Cultures and Cell Lines, Types of Cell Lines: Finite Cell Lines, Continuous Cell Lines, Physical environment for culturing Animal Cells: temperature, pH, osmolality, Medium, serum and antibiotics, vessels and equipments required for animal cell culture, tissue culture hood, CO2 incubator, centrifuge, inverted microscope; Characterization of Cell Lines: storage and revival of cells; Methods of Gene Delivery into Cells; Scale-up of Animal Culture Process; Applications of Animal Cell culture: Erythropoietin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA), Hybridoma Technology for Monoclonal Antibody Production, Therapeutic mAb - OKT3, Therapeutic mAb – Herceptin; Stem Cell Technology: ES Cell culture and its applications; Tissue engineering.

Practicals: 1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments 2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA 3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis 4. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy 5. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria 6. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method 6 7. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a DNA and protein sequence from the internet, analyse it and comment on it 8. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at the sequence 9. Project work. (Any topic from theory syllabus) Haryana Board 12th Biotechnology 2025-26: Question Paper Design Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Biotechnology of HBSE Competencies Marks Percentage Knowledge 24 40% Understanding 18 30% Application 12 20% Skill 6 10% Total 60 100%