Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Biology Syllabus. You can learn more about the marking scheme, question paper design, exam structure, and course structure from the curriculum. In order to successfully plan your studies throughout the year, comprehend the themes that will be stressed, and, of course, prepare for tests, the syllabus is crucial to students' academic journeys. Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 30 marks, an annual theory exam of 70 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Biology. Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Biology Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 865 Theory Marks 70 External Examination 15 Internal Assessment 15 Total Marks 100 Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Biology - Code: 865 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sr. No. Unit Chapter Marks VI. Reproduction Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants 16 Human Reproduction Reproductive Health VII. Genetics and Evolution Principles of Inheritance and Variation 20 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Evolution VIII. Biology in Human Welfare Human Health and Diseases 12 Microbes in Human Welfare IX. Biotechnology Biotechnology: Principles and Processes 12 Biotechnology and its Applications X. Ecology Organism and Populations 10 Ecosystem Biodiversity and its Conservation TOTAL 70 PRACTICAL 30 GRAND TOTAL 100

Unit -VI: Reproduction Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants: Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structure and events: Stamen, microsporangium, and Pollen grain, The Pistil, Megasporangium and Embryo sac, Pollination, Double fertilization; post fertilisation: structure and events, Endosperm, Embryo, Seed, Apomixis and Polyembryony. Chapter 2: Human Reproduction The Male Reproductive System, The Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilization and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation. Chapter 3: Reproductive Health Reproductive Health: Problems and Strategies, Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical termination of Pregnancy; Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Infertility.

Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance, Inheritance of One Gene, Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation, Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance, Inheritance Of Two Genes, Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination: Sex Determination in Human, Honey bee, Mutation, Genetic Disorders: Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders, Chromosomal Disorders. Chapter 5: Molecular basis of Inheritance THE DNA: Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA Helix, The Search For Genetic Material, The Genetic Material is DNA, Properties of Genetic Material (DNA versus RNA), RNA World, Replication, The experimental proof, The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription: Transcription Unit, Transcription Unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the Process of Transcription, Genetic Code: Mutations and Genetic Code, t-RNA-the adapter Molecule, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, the Lac Operon, Human Genome Project, Salient features of Human Genome, Applications and Future Challenges, DNA Fingerprinting.

Chapter 6: Evolution Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms-A Theory, What are the evidences for Evolution? What is Adaptive radiation? Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution, Hardy-Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man. UNIT VIII: BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE Chapter 7: Human Health and Disease Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity, Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Autoimmunity, Immune System in the Body, AIDS, Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse, Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Addiction and Dependence, Effects of Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Prevention and Control. Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in Industrial Products, Fermented Beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other Bioactive Molecules, Microbes in Sewage treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents, Microbes as Biofertilizers.

Unit IX: Biotechnology Chapter 9: Biotechnology- Principles and Processes Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology, Restriction Enzymes, Cloning Vectors, Competent Host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA), Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology, Isolation of Genetic Material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations, Amplification of Gene of Interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into Host cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream Processing. Chapter 10: Biotechnology and Its Applications Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine, Genetically Engineered Insulin, Gene therapy, Molecular Diagnosis, Transgenic animals, Ethical Issues. Unit X: Ecology Chapter 11: Organisms and Populations

Populations, Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions. Chapter 12: Ecosystem: Ecosystem-Structure and function, Productivity, Decomposition, Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids. Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation Biodiversity, how many species are there on earth and how many in India? Patterns of Biodiversity, The Importance of Species Diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation- Why should we conserve biodiversity? How do we conserve biodiversity? HBSE 12th Biology 2025-26: Practical Paper Evaluation Scheme Marks Marks allocated for Internal Assessment 15 1. Student Assessment Test Weightage of marks (04 marks of SAT, 02 marks of half yearly test, 02 marks for preboard, 02 marks for attendance and classroom participation) 2. Practical file/ Record 3. Project Record 10





03 02 Marks allocated for External Examination 15 Experiments (two) 09 (4.5 marks for each experiment) Activity (One from Syllabus) 03 Viva Voce (Based on Experiments and Activity) 03 TOTAL 30