Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Biology Syllabus. You can learn more about the marking scheme, question paper design, exam structure, and course structure from the curriculum. In order to successfully plan your studies throughout the year, comprehend the themes that will be stressed, and, of course, prepare for tests, the syllabus is crucial to students' academic journeys.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 30 marks, an annual theory exam of 70 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Biology.
Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
865
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
External Examination
|
15
|
Internal Assessment
|
15
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Biology - Code: 865
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sr. No.
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
VI.
|
Reproduction
|
Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
|
16
|
Human Reproduction
|
Reproductive Health
|
VII.
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
Principles of Inheritance and Variation
|
20
|
Molecular Basis of Inheritance
|
Evolution
|
VIII.
|
Biology in Human Welfare
|
Human Health and Diseases
|
12
|
Microbes in Human Welfare
|
IX.
|
Biotechnology
|
Biotechnology: Principles and Processes
|
12
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
X.
|
Ecology
|
Organism and Populations
|
10
|
Ecosystem
|
Biodiversity and its Conservation
|
TOTAL
|
70
|
PRACTICAL
|
30
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
100
Unit -VI: Reproduction
Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants:
Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structure and events: Stamen, microsporangium, and Pollen grain, The Pistil, Megasporangium and Embryo sac, Pollination, Double fertilization; post fertilisation: structure and events, Endosperm, Embryo, Seed, Apomixis and Polyembryony.
Chapter 2: Human Reproduction
The Male Reproductive System, The Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilization and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation.
Chapter 3: Reproductive Health
Reproductive Health: Problems and Strategies, Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical termination of Pregnancy; Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Infertility.
Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution
Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation
Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance, Inheritance of One Gene, Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation, Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance, Inheritance Of Two Genes, Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination: Sex Determination in Human, Honey bee, Mutation, Genetic Disorders: Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders, Chromosomal Disorders.
Chapter 5: Molecular basis of Inheritance
THE DNA: Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA Helix, The Search For Genetic Material, The Genetic Material is DNA, Properties of Genetic Material (DNA versus RNA), RNA World, Replication, The experimental proof, The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription: Transcription Unit, Transcription Unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the Process of Transcription, Genetic Code: Mutations and Genetic Code, t-RNA-the adapter Molecule, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, the Lac Operon, Human Genome Project, Salient features of Human Genome, Applications and Future Challenges, DNA Fingerprinting.
Chapter 6: Evolution
Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms-A Theory, What are the evidences for Evolution? What is Adaptive radiation? Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution, Hardy-Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man.
UNIT VIII: BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE
Chapter 7: Human Health and Disease
Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity, Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Autoimmunity, Immune System in the Body, AIDS, Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse, Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Addiction and Dependence, Effects of Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Prevention and Control.
Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare
Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in Industrial Products, Fermented Beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other Bioactive Molecules, Microbes in Sewage treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents, Microbes as Biofertilizers.
Unit IX: Biotechnology
Chapter 9: Biotechnology-
Principles and Processes Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology, Restriction Enzymes, Cloning Vectors, Competent Host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA), Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology, Isolation of Genetic Material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations, Amplification of Gene of Interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into Host cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream Processing.
Chapter 10: Biotechnology and Its Applications
Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine, Genetically Engineered Insulin, Gene therapy, Molecular Diagnosis, Transgenic animals, Ethical Issues.
Unit X: Ecology
Chapter 11: Organisms and Populations
Populations, Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions.
Chapter 12: Ecosystem:
Ecosystem-Structure and function, Productivity, Decomposition, Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids.
Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation
Biodiversity, how many species are there on earth and how many in India? Patterns of Biodiversity, The Importance of Species Diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation- Why should we conserve biodiversity? How do we conserve biodiversity?
HBSE 12th Biology 2025-26: Practical Paper
|
Evaluation Scheme
|
Marks
|
Marks allocated for Internal Assessment
|
15
|
1. Student Assessment Test Weightage of marks (04 marks of SAT, 02 marks of half yearly test, 02 marks for preboard, 02 marks for attendance and classroom participation)
2. Practical file/ Record
3. Project Record
|
10
03
02
|
Marks allocated for External Examination
|
15
|
Experiments (two)
|
09 (4.5 marks for each experiment)
|
Activity (One from Syllabus)
|
03
|
Viva Voce (Based on Experiments and Activity)
|
03
|
TOTAL
|
30
Haryana Board 12th Biology 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Biology of HBSE
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks (per question)
|
Number of Questions
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Questions
|
1 mark each
|
18
|
09 Multiple Choice Questions
|
18
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
2 marks each
|
7
|
Internal Choice will be given in any 3 questions
|
14
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3 marks each
|
5
|
Internal Choice will be given in any 2 questions
|
15
|
Case Study Based Questions
|
4 marks each
|
2
|
Internal Choice will be given only in one part of both questions
|
8
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5 marks each
|
3
|
Internal Choice will be given in all questions
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
35
|
70
HBSE Class 12 Biology: Prescribed Books:
1. Biology Class-XII, BSEH Publications © NCERT
2. Laboratory Manual: Biology, Class XII, NCERT Publications
3. Exemplar Problems, Class XII, NCERT Publications
HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation