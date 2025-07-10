Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2025-2026

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Biology 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Biology Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Jul 10, 2025

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Biology Syllabus. You can learn more about the marking scheme, question paper design, exam structure, and course structure from the curriculum. In order to successfully plan your studies throughout the year, comprehend the themes that will be stressed, and, of course, prepare for tests, the syllabus is crucial to students' academic journeys.

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 30 marks, an annual theory exam of 70 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Biology. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Biology

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

865

Theory Marks

70

External Examination

15

Internal Assessment

15

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Biology - Code: 865

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

Unit 

Chapter

Marks

VI.

Reproduction

Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants 

16

Human Reproduction

Reproductive Health

VII.

Genetics and Evolution

Principles of Inheritance and Variation

20

Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Evolution

VIII.

Biology in Human Welfare

Human Health and Diseases

12

Microbes in Human Welfare 

IX.

Biotechnology

Biotechnology: Principles and Processes 

12

Biotechnology and its Applications

X.

Ecology

Organism and Populations

10

Ecosystem

Biodiversity and its Conservation

TOTAL

70

PRACTICAL

30

GRAND TOTAL

100

Unit -VI: Reproduction 

Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants: 

Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structure and events: Stamen, microsporangium, and Pollen grain, The Pistil, Megasporangium and Embryo sac, Pollination, Double fertilization; post fertilisation: structure and events, Endosperm, Embryo, Seed, Apomixis and Polyembryony. 

Chapter 2: Human Reproduction 

The Male Reproductive System, The Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilization and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation. 

Chapter 3: Reproductive Health 

Reproductive Health: Problems and Strategies, Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical termination of Pregnancy; Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Infertility. 

Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution 

Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation 

Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance, Inheritance of One Gene, Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation, Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance, Inheritance Of Two Genes, Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination: Sex Determination in Human, Honey bee, Mutation, Genetic Disorders: Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders, Chromosomal Disorders. 

Chapter 5: Molecular basis of Inheritance 

THE DNA: Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA Helix, The Search For Genetic Material, The Genetic Material is DNA, Properties of Genetic Material (DNA versus RNA), RNA World, Replication, The experimental proof, The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription: Transcription Unit, Transcription Unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the Process of Transcription, Genetic Code: Mutations and Genetic Code, t-RNA-the adapter Molecule, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, the Lac Operon, Human Genome Project, Salient features of Human Genome, Applications and Future Challenges, DNA Fingerprinting. 

Chapter 6: Evolution 

Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms-A Theory, What are the evidences for Evolution? What is Adaptive radiation? Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution, Hardy-Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man. 

UNIT VIII: BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE 

Chapter 7: Human Health and Disease 

Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity, Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Autoimmunity, Immune System in the Body, AIDS, Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse, Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Addiction and Dependence, Effects of Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Prevention and Control. 

Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare 

Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in Industrial Products, Fermented Beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other Bioactive Molecules, Microbes in Sewage treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents, Microbes as Biofertilizers. 

Unit IX: Biotechnology 

Chapter 9: Biotechnology-

Principles and Processes Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology, Restriction Enzymes, Cloning Vectors, Competent Host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA), Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology, Isolation of Genetic Material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations, Amplification of Gene of Interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into Host cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream Processing. 

Chapter 10: Biotechnology and Its Applications 

Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine, Genetically Engineered Insulin, Gene therapy, Molecular Diagnosis, Transgenic animals, Ethical Issues. 

Unit X: Ecology 

Chapter 11: Organisms and Populations 

Populations, Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions. 

Chapter 12: Ecosystem: 

Ecosystem-Structure and function, Productivity, Decomposition, Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids. 

Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation 

Biodiversity, how many species are there on earth and how many in India? Patterns of Biodiversity, The Importance of Species Diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation- Why should we conserve biodiversity? How do we conserve biodiversity? 

HBSE 12th Biology 2025-26: Practical Paper

Evaluation Scheme

Marks

Marks allocated for Internal Assessment 

15

1. Student Assessment Test Weightage of marks (04 marks of SAT, 02 marks of half yearly test, 02 marks for preboard, 02 marks for attendance and classroom participation) 

2. Practical file/ Record 

3. Project Record 

10




03

02

Marks allocated for External Examination

15

Experiments (two) 

09 (4.5 marks for each experiment)

Activity (One from Syllabus)

03

Viva Voce (Based on Experiments and Activity)

03

TOTAL

30

Haryana Board 12th Biology 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Biology of HBSE

Type of Questions

Marks (per question)

Number of Questions

Description

Total Marks

Objective Type Questions

1 mark each

18

09 Multiple Choice Questions
 03 Fill in the blanks
 03 One-word answers
 03 Assertion Reason type Questions

18

Very Short Answer Type Questions

2 marks each

7

Internal Choice will be given in any 3 questions

14

Short Answer Type Questions

3 marks each

5

Internal Choice will be given in any 2 questions

15

Case Study Based Questions

4 marks each

2

Internal Choice will be given only in one part of both questions

8

Long Answer Type Questions

5 marks each

3

Internal Choice will be given in all questions

15

TOTAL

  

35

  

70

HBSE Class 12 Biology: Prescribed Books:

1. Biology Class-XII, BSEH Publications © NCERT 

2. Laboratory Manual: Biology, Class XII, NCERT Publications 

3. Exemplar Problems, Class XII, NCERT Publications 

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal

