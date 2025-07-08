Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Maths Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Maths curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. For the purpose of studying and doing their best on the test, the majority of students may be searching for the entire syllabus. Exam preparation requires familiarity with the entire material. The complete HBSE Class 12 Mathematics 2025–2026 syllabus is therefore available here. The PDF can be downloaded for free as well.
Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Maths
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
835
|
Total Chapters
|
13
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Mathematics - Code: 835
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sr. No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Chapter 1: Relations and Functions
Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
8
|
2.
|
Chapter 3: Matrices
Chapter 4: Determinants
|
13
|
3.
|
Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability
Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives
|
14
|
4.
|
Chapter 7: Integrals
Chapter 8: Application of Integrals
Chapter 9: Differential Equations
|
19
|
5.
|
Chapter -10 : Vector Algebra
Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry
|
12
|
6.
|
Chapter 12: Linear Programming
|
5
|
7.
|
Chapter 13: Probability
|
9
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Detailed Syllabus Content
Chapter 1: Relations and Functions
1.1: Introduction
1.2 Types of Relations: Empty Relation, Universal Relation, Reflexive Relation, Symmetric Relation, Transitive Relation, Equivalence Relation
1.3 Types of Functions: Injective Function, Surjective Function, Bijective Function
1.4: Composition of Functions and Invertible Function: fog , gof , Invertible Function definition
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basic Concepts: Domain, Range ,Graphs and Principal value branches of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Related to sin(sin1x) = x, x € [-1,1] and sin-1 (sin x) = x , x € [-π/2,π/2] ,Conversion of some trigonometric functions in their simplest forms using trigonometric properties
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 3: Matrices
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Matrix: Definition and Order of a matrix.
3.3 Types of Matrices : Column Matrix ,Row Matrix , Square Matrix ,Diagonal Matrix , Scalar Matrix , Identity Matrix ,Zero Matrix
3.3.1 Equality of Matrices
3.4 Operations on Matrices : Addition of matrices, Multiplication of a matrix by a scalar, Properties of matrix addition ,Properties of scalar multiplication of a matrix , Multiplication of matrices ,Properties of multiplication of matrices 17
3.5 Transpose of a Matrix : Properties of transpose of the matrices
3.6 Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices
3.7 Invertible Matrices : Definition of invertible matrix , Uniqueness of Inverse (Theorem and its applications)
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 4: Determinants
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Determinant: Determinants of matrices of order one, two and three
4.3 Area of a Triangle ( using determinants)
4.4 Minors and Cofactors (of matrices of orders 1,2 and 3)
4.5 Adjoint and Inverse of a Matrix (of orders 1,2 and 3)
4.6 Applications of Determinants and Matrices: Solution of system of linear equations using inverse of a matrix
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Continuity: Definition of continuity , Algebra of continuous functions
5.3 Differentiability: Derivatives of composite functions , Chain Rule, Derivatives of implicit functions, Derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions
5.4 Derivatives of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
5.5 Logarithmic Differentiation
5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms
5.7 Second Order Derivative
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rate of change of Quantities
6.3 Increasing and Decreasing Functions
6.4 Maxima and Minima : Local Maxima , Local Minima , First Derivative Test, Second Derivative Test , Maximum and Minimum Values of a Function in a closed Interval ,Absolute Maximum, Absolute Minimum
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 7: Integrals
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Integration as an Inverse Process of Differentiation : Some properties of indefinite integral
7.3 Methods of Integration : Integration by Substitution , Integration using Trigonometric Identities
7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions
7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions
7.6 Integration by Parts: Integral of the type ∫ ex [ f (x)+f1 (x) ] dx , Integrals of some more types 7.7 Definite Integral
7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus : Area function and related numerical problems
7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution
7.10 Some properties of Definite Integrals and Related Problems
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 8: Application of Integrals
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Area under one Simple Curve Using Definite Integrals Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 9: Differential Equations
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Basic Concepts :Order and Degree of a Differential Equation
9.3 General and Particular Solutions of a Differential Equation
9.4 Methods of Solving First Order ,First Degree Differential Equations: Differential Equations with variables separable, Homogeneous Differential Equations , Linear Differential Equations Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 10: Vector Algebra
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Some Basic Concepts : Definition of Vector ,Position Vector , Direction Cosines
10.3 Types of Vectors : Zero Vector, Unit Vector , Coinitial Vector , Collinear Vector , Equal Vectors ,Negative of a Vector
10.4 Addition of Vectors
10.5 Multiplication of a vector by a Scalar : Components of a Vector , Vector joining Two Points , Section Formula
10.6 Product of Two Vectors : Scalar (or dot) Product of Two Vectors , Projection of a Vector on a line ,Vector ( or cross ) product of Two Vectors
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry
11.1 Introduction 20
11.2 Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line : Direction cosines of a line passing through two points
11.3 Equation of a Line in Space : Equation of a Line through a given point and parallel to a given vector
11.4 Angle between two Lines
11.5 Shortest Distance between Two Lines : Distance between two skew lines, Distance between two parallel lines
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 12: Linear Programming
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Linear Programming Problem: Graphical Method of solving Linear Programming Problems ( with given objective function and constraints)
Miscellaneous Exercise
Chapter 13: Probability
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Condition Probability : Properties of conditional probability
13.3 Multiplication Theorem on Probability
13.4 Independent Events
13.5 Bayes’ Theorem and Related Problems:Partition of a sample space, Theorem of total probability
Miscellaneous Exercise
Haryana Board 12th Maths 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Maths of HBSE
Question Paper Design (2025-26)
|
Competencies
|
Percentage
|
Marks
|
Knowledge
|
40%
|
32
|
Understanding
|
30%
|
24
|
Application
|
20%
|
16
|
Skill
|
10%
|
08
|
Total
|
100%
|
80
Question Paper Structure with Marking in each Section
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
20
|
12 MCQ's, 03 one word, 03 fill in the blanks 02 Assertion-Reason based
|
20
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
2
|
5
|
Internal choice will be given in any two questions.
|
10
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any two questions. One question will be of High Order Thinking Skill (HOTS)/ Competency Based Question (CBC)
|
18
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5
|
4
|
Internal choice will be given in all questions.
|
20
|
Source Based Questions
|
4
|
3
|
3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each
|
12
|
Total
|
38
|
80
HBSE Class 12 Maths: Prescribed Books:
1. Textbook for class 12th :
-
Mathematics Part-1 , NCERT- Latest Edition
-
Mathematics Part-2 , NCERT- Latest Edition
2. Exemplar Problems : Mathematics - Class XII (NCERT)
HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26
