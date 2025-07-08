Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Maths 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Maths Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Jul 8, 2025, 12:49 IST

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Maths Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Maths curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. For the purpose of studying and doing their best on the test, the majority of students may be searching for the entire syllabus. Exam preparation requires familiarity with the entire material. The complete HBSE Class 12 Mathematics 2025–2026 syllabus is therefore available here. The PDF can be downloaded for free as well.

Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Maths

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

835

Total Chapters

13

Theory Marks

80

Internal Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Mathematics - Code: 835

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

Chapter

Marks

1.

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions 

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

8

2.

Chapter 3: Matrices 

Chapter 4: Determinants 

13

3.

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability 

Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives

14

4.

Chapter 7: Integrals 

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals 

Chapter 9: Differential Equations

19

5.

Chapter -10 : Vector Algebra 

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry

12

6.

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

5

7.

Chapter 13: Probability 

9
 

Total

80
 

Internal Assessment

20
 

Grand Total

100

Detailed Syllabus Content

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions 

1.1: Introduction 

1.2 Types of Relations: Empty Relation, Universal Relation, Reflexive Relation, Symmetric Relation, Transitive Relation, Equivalence Relation 

1.3 Types of Functions: Injective Function, Surjective Function, Bijective Function 

1.4: Composition of Functions and Invertible Function: fog , gof , Invertible Function definition 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

2.1 Introduction 

2.2 Basic Concepts: Domain, Range ,Graphs and Principal value branches of Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Related to sin(sin1x) = x, x € [-1,1] and sin-1 (sin x) = x , x € [-π/2,π/2] ,Conversion of some trigonometric functions in their simplest forms using trigonometric properties 

Miscellaneous Exercise

Chapter 3: Matrices 

3.1 Introduction 

3.2 Matrix: Definition and Order of a matrix. 

3.3 Types of Matrices : Column Matrix ,Row Matrix , Square Matrix ,Diagonal Matrix , Scalar Matrix , Identity Matrix ,Zero Matrix 

3.3.1 Equality of Matrices 

3.4 Operations on Matrices : Addition of matrices, Multiplication of a matrix by a scalar, Properties of matrix addition ,Properties of scalar multiplication of a matrix , Multiplication of matrices ,Properties of multiplication of matrices 17 

3.5 Transpose of a Matrix : Properties of transpose of the matrices 

3.6 Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices 

3.7 Invertible Matrices : Definition of invertible matrix , Uniqueness of Inverse (Theorem and its applications) 

Miscellaneous Exercise

Chapter 4: Determinants 

4.1 Introduction 

4.2 Determinant: Determinants of matrices of order one, two and three 

4.3 Area of a Triangle ( using determinants) 

4.4 Minors and Cofactors (of matrices of orders 1,2 and 3) 

4.5 Adjoint and Inverse of a Matrix (of orders 1,2 and 3) 

4.6 Applications of Determinants and Matrices: Solution of system of linear equations using inverse of a matrix 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability 

5.1 Introduction 

5.2 Continuity: Definition of continuity , Algebra of continuous functions 

5.3 Differentiability: Derivatives of composite functions , Chain Rule, Derivatives of implicit functions, Derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions 

5.4 Derivatives of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions 

5.5 Logarithmic Differentiation 

5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms 

5.7 Second Order Derivative 

Miscellaneous Exercise

Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives 

6.1 Introduction 

6.2 Rate of change of Quantities 

6.3 Increasing and Decreasing Functions 

6.4 Maxima and Minima : Local Maxima , Local Minima , First Derivative Test, Second Derivative Test , Maximum and Minimum Values of a Function in a closed Interval ,Absolute Maximum, Absolute Minimum 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 7: Integrals 

7.1 Introduction 

7.2 Integration as an Inverse Process of Differentiation : Some properties of indefinite integral 

7.3 Methods of Integration : Integration by Substitution , Integration using Trigonometric Identities 

7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions 

7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions 

7.6 Integration by Parts: Integral of the type ∫ ex [ f (x)+f1 (x) ] dx , Integrals of some more types 7.7 Definite Integral 

7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus : Area function and related numerical problems 

7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution 

7.10 Some properties of Definite Integrals and Related Problems 

Miscellaneous Exercise

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals 

8.1 Introduction 

8.2 Area under one Simple Curve Using Definite Integrals Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 9: Differential Equations 

9.1 Introduction 

9.2 Basic Concepts :Order and Degree of a Differential Equation 

9.3 General and Particular Solutions of a Differential Equation 

9.4 Methods of Solving First Order ,First Degree Differential Equations: Differential Equations with variables separable, Homogeneous Differential Equations , Linear Differential Equations Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra 

10.1 Introduction 

10.2 Some Basic Concepts : Definition of Vector ,Position Vector , Direction Cosines 

10.3 Types of Vectors : Zero Vector, Unit Vector , Coinitial Vector , Collinear Vector , Equal Vectors ,Negative of a Vector 

10.4 Addition of Vectors 

10.5 Multiplication of a vector by a Scalar : Components of a Vector , Vector joining Two Points , Section Formula 

10.6 Product of Two Vectors : Scalar (or dot) Product of Two Vectors , Projection of a Vector on a line ,Vector ( or cross ) product of Two Vectors 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry 

11.1 Introduction 20 

11.2 Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line : Direction cosines of a line passing through two points 

11.3 Equation of a Line in Space : Equation of a Line through a given point and parallel to a given vector 

11.4 Angle between two Lines 

11.5 Shortest Distance between Two Lines : Distance between two skew lines, Distance between two parallel lines 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 12: Linear Programming 

12.1 Introduction 

12.2 Linear Programming Problem: Graphical Method of solving Linear Programming Problems ( with given objective function and constraints) 

Miscellaneous Exercise 

Chapter 13: Probability 

13.1 Introduction 

13.2 Condition Probability : Properties of conditional probability 

13.3 Multiplication Theorem on Probability 

13.4 Independent Events 

13.5 Bayes’ Theorem and Related Problems:Partition of a sample space, Theorem of total probability 

Miscellaneous Exercise

Haryana Board 12th Maths 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Maths of HBSE

Question Paper Design (2025-26)

Competencies

Percentage

Marks

Knowledge

40%

32

Understanding

30%

24

Application

20%

16

Skill

10%

08

Total

100%

80

Question Paper Structure with Marking in each Section

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

20

12 MCQ's, 03 one word, 03 fill in the blanks 02 Assertion-Reason based

20

Very Short Answer Type Questions

2

5

Internal choice will be given in any two questions.

10

Short Answer Type Questions

3

6

Internal choice will be given in any two questions. One question will be of High Order Thinking Skill (HOTS)/ Competency Based Question (CBC)

18

Long Answer Type Questions

5

4

Internal choice will be given in all questions.

20

Source Based Questions

4

3

3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each

12

Total

  

38

  

80

HBSE Class 12 Maths: Prescribed Books:

1. Textbook for class 12th : 

  • Mathematics Part-1 , NCERT- Latest Edition 

  • Mathematics Part-2 , NCERT- Latest Edition 

2. Exemplar Problems : Mathematics - Class XII (NCERT)

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26

