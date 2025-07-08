Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Maths Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Maths curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. For the purpose of studying and doing their best on the test, the majority of students may be searching for the entire syllabus. Exam preparation requires familiarity with the entire material. The complete HBSE Class 12 Mathematics 2025–2026 syllabus is therefore available here. The PDF can be downloaded for free as well. Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Maths Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 835 Total Chapters 13 Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100

Haryana Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Mathematics - Code: 835 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sr. No. Chapter Marks 1. Chapter 1: Relations and Functions Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions 8 2. Chapter 3: Matrices Chapter 4: Determinants 13 3. Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives 14 4. Chapter 7: Integrals Chapter 8: Application of Integrals Chapter 9: Differential Equations 19 5. Chapter -10 : Vector Algebra Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry 12 6. Chapter 12: Linear Programming 5 7. Chapter 13: Probability 9 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100 Detailed Syllabus Content Chapter 1: Relations and Functions

1.1: Introduction 1.2 Types of Relations: Empty Relation, Universal Relation, Reflexive Relation, Symmetric Relation, Transitive Relation, Equivalence Relation 1.3 Types of Functions: Injective Function, Surjective Function, Bijective Function 1.4: Composition of Functions and Invertible Function: fog , gof , Invertible Function definition Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Basic Concepts: Domain, Range ,Graphs and Principal value branches of Inverse Trigonometric Functions 2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Related to sin(sin1x) = x, x € [-1,1] and sin-1 (sin x) = x , x € [-π/2,π/2] ,Conversion of some trigonometric functions in their simplest forms using trigonometric properties Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 3: Matrices 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Matrix: Definition and Order of a matrix. 3.3 Types of Matrices : Column Matrix ,Row Matrix , Square Matrix ,Diagonal Matrix , Scalar Matrix , Identity Matrix ,Zero Matrix 3.3.1 Equality of Matrices 3.4 Operations on Matrices : Addition of matrices, Multiplication of a matrix by a scalar, Properties of matrix addition ,Properties of scalar multiplication of a matrix , Multiplication of matrices ,Properties of multiplication of matrices 17 3.5 Transpose of a Matrix : Properties of transpose of the matrices 3.6 Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices 3.7 Invertible Matrices : Definition of invertible matrix , Uniqueness of Inverse (Theorem and its applications) Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 4: Determinants 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Determinant: Determinants of matrices of order one, two and three

4.3 Area of a Triangle ( using determinants) 4.4 Minors and Cofactors (of matrices of orders 1,2 and 3) 4.5 Adjoint and Inverse of a Matrix (of orders 1,2 and 3) 4.6 Applications of Determinants and Matrices: Solution of system of linear equations using inverse of a matrix Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Continuity: Definition of continuity , Algebra of continuous functions 5.3 Differentiability: Derivatives of composite functions , Chain Rule, Derivatives of implicit functions, Derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions 5.4 Derivatives of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions 5.5 Logarithmic Differentiation 5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms 5.7 Second Order Derivative Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Rate of change of Quantities 6.3 Increasing and Decreasing Functions 6.4 Maxima and Minima : Local Maxima , Local Minima , First Derivative Test, Second Derivative Test , Maximum and Minimum Values of a Function in a closed Interval ,Absolute Maximum, Absolute Minimum Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 7: Integrals 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Integration as an Inverse Process of Differentiation : Some properties of indefinite integral 7.3 Methods of Integration : Integration by Substitution , Integration using Trigonometric Identities 7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions 7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions 7.6 Integration by Parts: Integral of the type ∫ ex [ f (x)+f1 (x) ] dx , Integrals of some more types 7.7 Definite Integral 7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus : Area function and related numerical problems

7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution 7.10 Some properties of Definite Integrals and Related Problems Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 8: Application of Integrals 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Area under one Simple Curve Using Definite Integrals Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 9: Differential Equations 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Basic Concepts :Order and Degree of a Differential Equation 9.3 General and Particular Solutions of a Differential Equation 9.4 Methods of Solving First Order ,First Degree Differential Equations: Differential Equations with variables separable, Homogeneous Differential Equations , Linear Differential Equations Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 10: Vector Algebra 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Some Basic Concepts : Definition of Vector ,Position Vector , Direction Cosines 10.3 Types of Vectors : Zero Vector, Unit Vector , Coinitial Vector , Collinear Vector , Equal Vectors ,Negative of a Vector

10.4 Addition of Vectors 10.5 Multiplication of a vector by a Scalar : Components of a Vector , Vector joining Two Points , Section Formula 10.6 Product of Two Vectors : Scalar (or dot) Product of Two Vectors , Projection of a Vector on a line ,Vector ( or cross ) product of Two Vectors Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry 11.1 Introduction 20 11.2 Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line : Direction cosines of a line passing through two points 11.3 Equation of a Line in Space : Equation of a Line through a given point and parallel to a given vector 11.4 Angle between two Lines 11.5 Shortest Distance between Two Lines : Distance between two skew lines, Distance between two parallel lines Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 12: Linear Programming 12.1 Introduction

12.2 Linear Programming Problem: Graphical Method of solving Linear Programming Problems ( with given objective function and constraints) Miscellaneous Exercise Chapter 13: Probability 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Condition Probability : Properties of conditional probability 13.3 Multiplication Theorem on Probability 13.4 Independent Events 13.5 Bayes’ Theorem and Related Problems:Partition of a sample space, Theorem of total probability Miscellaneous Exercise Haryana Board 12th Maths 2025-26: Question Paper Design Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Maths of HBSE Question Paper Design (2025-26) Competencies Percentage Marks Knowledge 40% 32 Understanding 30% 24 Application 20% 16 Skill 10% 08 Total 100% 80 Question Paper Structure with Marking in each Section