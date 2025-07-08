Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Elective Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class English Elective Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 English Elective curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class.The HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main content you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation pattern of all section, and practical information.

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. A practical exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 English Elective.