Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Elective Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th English Elective 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th English Elective Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 8, 2025, 11:37 IST

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class English Elective Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 English Elective curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class.The HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main content you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation pattern of all section, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. A practical exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 English Elective. 

Haryana Board Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 ENGLISH (ELECTIVE) - Code: 520

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

Section

Skill

Content

Marks

Total (Section)

1.

A

Reading Skills

Comprehension of Unseen Passage

6

12
     

Unseen Comprehension Poem

6

2.

B

Writing Skills

Paragraph Writing Report Writing Application for Job 

5 x 2

10

3.

C

Grammar

Integrated grammar

10

10

4.

D

Textbooks

Kaleidoscope

28

48
     

Drama

20
   

Total

Written Exam

80

  
     

Internal Assessment

20

  
   

Grand Total

  

100

  

Detailed Syllabus Content

LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - KALEIDOSCOPE

SHORT STORIES

1.

I Sell my Dreams

Gabriel Garcia Marquez

2.

Eveline

James Joyce

3.

A Wedding in Brownsville

Isaac Bashevis Singer

4.

Tomorrow

Joseph Conrad

5.

One Centimetre

Bi Shu-Min

POETRY

1.

A Lecture Upon the Shadow

John Donne

2.

Poems by Milton

John Milton

3.

Poems by Blake

William Blake

4.

Kubla Khan

S.T.Coleridge

5.

Trees

Emily Dickinson

6.

The Wild Swans of Coole

W.B.Yeats

7.

Time and Time Again

A.K.Ramanujan

8.

Blood

Kamala Das

NON-FICTION

1.

Freedom

G.B.Shaw

2.

The Mark on the Wall

Virginia Woolf

3.

Film-making

Ingmar Bergman

4.

Why the Novel Matters

D.H. Lawrence

5.

The Argumentative Indian

Amartya Sen

6.

On Science Fiction

Isaac Asimov

DRAMA

1.

Chandalika

Rabindranath Tagore

2.

Broken Images

Girish Karnad

GRAMMAR

1.

Integrated Grammar

  

READING SKILLS

1.

Unseen Passage

  

2.

Unseen Poem/Stanza

  

WRITING SKILLS

    

1.

Paragraph Writing

  

2.

Report Writing

  

3.

Application For Job

  

Haryana Board 12th English Elective 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 English Elective of HBSE

Sr. No.

Section

Skill/Textbook

Content

No. of Questions

Description

Marks

1.

A

Reading Skills

Reading Skills

Comprehension Unseen Passage

1 (with internalchoiceAny six out of the given eight)

1 question with 4 MCQs and 4 objective type questions of 1 mark each.

6

Comprehension Unseen Poem

1 (with internalchoiceAny six out of the given eight)

1 question with 4 MCQs and 4 objective type questions of 1 mark each. 

6

2.

B

Writing Skills

Application for Job, ParagraphWriting, Report Writing

1 (with internal choice)

Do any two of given three questions

5x2= 10

Grammar

Integrated Grammar

1 question with 8 MCQs of 1 mark each 

10

3.

C

Literature Kaleidosco pe 


(Short Stories, Poetry, NonFiction)

Comprehension Passage from Poetry

1 (with internal choice) 

1 question with 1 MCQ and 4 very short type questions of 1 mark each

5

Comprehens ion Passage from Short Stories

1 (with internal choice)

1 question with 1 MCQ and 4 very short type questions of 1 mark each 

5

Essay Type Questions from Short Stories, Poetry and NonFiction

1 (with internal choice)

Do any two out of the given three questions

10

Short Answer Type Questions from Short Stories, Poetry and NonFiction 

1 (with internal choice)

Do any four out of the given five sub questions of two marks each

8

4.

D

Drama

Essay Type Questions from Chandalika 

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one out of the given questions

5

Essay Type Questions from Broken Images

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one out of given questions

5

Short Answer Type Questions from Chandalika and Broken Images

1 (with internal choice) 

Do any four out of the six sub questions of two marks each 

8

Literary Terms

Very Short Answer Type Question

1

1 question with 2 sub questions with 1 mark each

2

TOTAL

12

  

80

HBSE Class 12 English Elective: Prescribed Books:

1. Kaleidoscope -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News