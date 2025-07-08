Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Elective Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class English Elective Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 English Elective curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class.The HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main content you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation pattern of all section, and practical information.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. A practical exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 English Elective.
Haryana Board Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 ENGLISH (ELECTIVE) - Code: 520
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sr. No.
|
Section
|
Skill
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Total (Section)
|
1.
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension of Unseen Passage
|
6
|
12
|
Unseen Comprehension Poem
|
6
|
2.
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Paragraph Writing Report Writing Application for Job
|
5 x 2
|
10
|
3.
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Integrated grammar
|
10
|
10
|
4.
|
D
|
Textbooks
|
Kaleidoscope
|
28
|
48
|
Drama
|
20
|
Total
|
Written Exam
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Detailed Syllabus Content
LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - KALEIDOSCOPE
|
SHORT STORIES
|
1.
|
I Sell my Dreams
|
Gabriel Garcia Marquez
|
2.
|
Eveline
|
James Joyce
|
3.
|
A Wedding in Brownsville
|
Isaac Bashevis Singer
|
4.
|
Tomorrow
|
Joseph Conrad
|
5.
|
One Centimetre
|
Bi Shu-Min
|
POETRY
|
1.
|
A Lecture Upon the Shadow
|
John Donne
|
2.
|
Poems by Milton
|
John Milton
|
3.
|
Poems by Blake
|
William Blake
|
4.
|
Kubla Khan
|
S.T.Coleridge
|
5.
|
Trees
|
Emily Dickinson
|
6.
|
The Wild Swans of Coole
|
W.B.Yeats
|
7.
|
Time and Time Again
|
A.K.Ramanujan
|
8.
|
Blood
|
Kamala Das
|
NON-FICTION
|
1.
|
Freedom
|
G.B.Shaw
|
2.
|
The Mark on the Wall
|
Virginia Woolf
|
3.
|
Film-making
|
Ingmar Bergman
|
4.
|
Why the Novel Matters
|
D.H. Lawrence
|
5.
|
The Argumentative Indian
|
Amartya Sen
|
6.
|
On Science Fiction
|
Isaac Asimov
|
DRAMA
|
1.
|
Chandalika
|
Rabindranath Tagore
|
2.
|
Broken Images
|
Girish Karnad
|
GRAMMAR
|
1.
|
Integrated Grammar
|
READING SKILLS
|
1.
|
Unseen Passage
|
2.
|
Unseen Poem/Stanza
|
WRITING SKILLS
|
1.
|
Paragraph Writing
|
2.
|
Report Writing
|
3.
|
Application For Job
Haryana Board 12th English Elective 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 English Elective of HBSE
|
Sr. No.
|
Section
|
Skill/Textbook
|
Content
|
No. of Questions
|
Description
|
Marks
|
1.
|
A
|
Reading Skills
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension Unseen Passage
|
1 (with internalchoiceAny six out of the given eight)
|
1 question with 4 MCQs and 4 objective type questions of 1 mark each.
|
6
|
Comprehension Unseen Poem
|
1 (with internalchoiceAny six out of the given eight)
|
1 question with 4 MCQs and 4 objective type questions of 1 mark each.
|
6
|
2.
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Application for Job, ParagraphWriting, Report Writing
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any two of given three questions
|
5x2= 10
|
Grammar
|
Integrated Grammar
|
1
|
1 question with 8 MCQs of 1 mark each
|
10
|
3.
|
C
|
Literature Kaleidosco pe
(Short Stories, Poetry, NonFiction)
|
Comprehension Passage from Poetry
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question with 1 MCQ and 4 very short type questions of 1 mark each
|
5
|
Comprehens ion Passage from Short Stories
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question with 1 MCQ and 4 very short type questions of 1 mark each
|
5
|
Essay Type Questions from Short Stories, Poetry and NonFiction
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any two out of the given three questions
|
10
|
Short Answer Type Questions from Short Stories, Poetry and NonFiction
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any four out of the given five sub questions of two marks each
|
8
|
4.
|
D
|
Drama
|
Essay Type Questions from Chandalika
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one out of the given questions
|
5
|
Essay Type Questions from Broken Images
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one out of given questions
|
5
|
Short Answer Type Questions from Chandalika and Broken Images
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any four out of the six sub questions of two marks each
|
8
|
Literary Terms
|
Very Short Answer Type Question
|
1
|
1 question with 2 sub questions with 1 mark each
|
2
|
TOTAL
|
12
|
80
HBSE Class 12 English Elective: Prescribed Books:
1. Kaleidoscope -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)
HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26:
HBSE CLass 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
