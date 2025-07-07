Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Hindi Core 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Hindi Core Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Jul 7, 2025

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th grade Hindi syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th grade. The syllabus is your road map for exam preparation; it will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. A practical exam worth 20 marks, an annual theory examination worth 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

1

2

3

HBSE 12th Hindi Core: Prescribed Books 2025-26

prescribed books

Haryana Board 12th Hindi Core 2025-26: Question Paper Design

qp

To Download HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE 12th Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

