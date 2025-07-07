Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Core Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class English syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 English curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.
Haryana Board Class 12 English Core Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 ENGLISH (CORE) - Code: 501
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sr. No.
|
Section
|
Skill
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Total (Section)
|
1.
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension of Unseen Passage
|
10
|
15
|
Note Making
|
5
|
2.
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Notice, Advertisement, Poster
|
5
|
15
|
Paragraph Writing, Report Writing
|
5
|
Letter Writing, Application Writing
|
5
|
3.
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Tenses
|
2
|
10
|
Narration
|
2
|
Articles
|
2
|
Voice
|
2
|
Modals
|
2
|
4.
|
D
|
Textbooks
|
Flamingo (Prose)
|
18
|
40
|
Flamingo (Poetry)
|
11
|
Vistas
|
11
|
Total
|
Written Exam
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Detailed Syllabus Content
FLAMINGO (Prose)
-
THE LAST LESSON - Alphonse Daudet
-
LOST SPRING - Anees Jung
-
DEEP WATER - William Douglas
-
THE RATTRAP - Selma Lagerlof
-
INDIGO - Louis Fischer
-
POETS AND PANCAKES - Asokamitran
-
THE INTERVIEW: PART I - Christopher Silvester
-
THE INTERVIEW: PART II - An Interview with Umberto Eco
-
GOING PLACES - A. R. Barton
FLAMINGO (Poetry)
-
MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX - Kamala Das
-
KEEPING QUIET - Pablo Neruda
-
A THING OF BEAUTY - John Keats
-
A ROADSIDE STAND - Robert Frost
-
AUNT JENNIER'S TIGERS - Adrienne Rich
VISTAS (SUPPLEMENTARY READER)
-
THE THIRD LEVEL - Jack Finney
-
THE TIGER KING - Kalki
-
JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE EARTH - Tishani Doshi
-
THE ENEMY - Pearl S. Buck
-
ON THE FACE OF IT - Susan Hill
-
MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: THE CUTTING OF MY LONG HAIR - Zitkala Sa
-
MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: WE TOO ARE HUMAN BEINGS - Bama
GRAMMAR (In detail)
-
TENSES - Filling suitable forms of verbs given in bracket
-
NARRATION - Change direct speech into indirect speech & vice-versa
-
ARTICLES - Types of Articles, use of A, An & The, Omission of articles.
-
VOICE - Active and Passive Voice
-
MODALS - All Modals
READING SKILLS
-
Unseen Passage
-
Note Making
WRITING SKILLS
-
NOTICE, ADVERTISEMENT, POSTER
-
PARAGRAPH, REPORT WRITING
-
LETTER WRITING, APPLICATION WRITING
Haryana Board 12th English Core 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 English Core of HBSE
|
Sr. No.
|
Section
|
Skill/Textbook
|
Content
|
No. of Questions
|
Description
|
Marks
|
1.
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension Unseen Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQ and 5 Objective question of 1 mark each
|
10
|
Reading Skills
|
Note Making
|
1
|
Note making along with its title
|
5
|
2.
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Notice, Advertisement, Poster Making
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Writing Skills
|
Paragraph Writing, Report Writing
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Writing Skills
|
Letter Writing, Application Writing
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
3.
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Tenses
|
1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)
|
Do any two out of three sub questions from each section
|
2
|
Grammar
|
Narration
|
1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)
|
Do any two out of three sub questions from each section
|
2
|
Grammar
|
Voice
|
1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)
|
Do any two out of three sub questions from each section
|
2
|
Grammar
|
Modals
|
1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)
|
Do any two out of three sub questions from each section
|
2
|
4.
|
D
|
Flamingo (Prose)
|
Comprehension Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each
|
5
|
Flamingo (Prose)
|
Essay Type Question
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Flamingo (Prose)
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 5 sub questions)
|
Do any three out of five sub questions of 2 marks each
|
6
|
Flamingo (Poetry)
|
Comprehension Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each
|
5
|
Flamingo (Poetry)
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 3 sub questions)
|
Do any two out of three sub questions of 3 marks each
|
6
|
Vistas
|
Comprehension Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
4 questions having 1 mark each
|
4
|
Vistas
|
Essay Type Question
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Vistas
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 4 sub questions)
|
Do any two out of four sub questions of 2 marks each
|
8
HBSE Class 12 English Core: Prescribed Books:
-
Flamingo-Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)
-
Vistas (Supplementary) -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)
HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26:
|HBSE CLass 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
