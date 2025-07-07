Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Core Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th English Core 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th English Core Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class English syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 English curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Haryana Board Class 12 English Core Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 ENGLISH (CORE) - Code: 501

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

Section

Skill

Content

Marks

Total (Section)

1.

A

Reading Skills

Comprehension of Unseen Passage

10

15
     

Note Making

5

  

2.

B

Writing Skills

Notice, Advertisement, Poster

5

15
     

Paragraph Writing, Report Writing

5

  
     

Letter Writing, Application Writing

5

  

3.

C

Grammar

Tenses

2

10
     

Narration

2

  
     

Articles

2

  
     

Voice

2

  
     

Modals

2

  

4.

D

Textbooks

Flamingo (Prose)

18

40
     

Flamingo (Poetry)

11

  
     

Vistas

11

  
   

Total

Written Exam

80

  
     

Internal Assessment

20

  
   

Grand Total

  

100

  

Detailed Syllabus Content

FLAMINGO (Prose)

  1. THE LAST LESSON - Alphonse Daudet

  2. LOST SPRING - Anees Jung

  3. DEEP WATER - William Douglas

  4. THE RATTRAP - Selma Lagerlof

  5. INDIGO - Louis Fischer

  6. POETS AND PANCAKES - Asokamitran

  7. THE INTERVIEW: PART I - Christopher Silvester

  8. THE INTERVIEW: PART II - An Interview with Umberto Eco

  9. GOING PLACES - A. R. Barton

FLAMINGO (Poetry)

  1. MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX - Kamala Das

  2. KEEPING QUIET - Pablo Neruda

  3. A THING OF BEAUTY - John Keats

  4. A ROADSIDE STAND - Robert Frost

  5. AUNT JENNIER'S TIGERS - Adrienne Rich

VISTAS (SUPPLEMENTARY READER)

  1. THE THIRD LEVEL - Jack Finney

  2. THE TIGER KING - Kalki

  3. JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE EARTH - Tishani Doshi

  4. THE ENEMY - Pearl S. Buck

  5. ON THE FACE OF IT - Susan Hill

  6. MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: THE CUTTING OF MY LONG HAIR - Zitkala Sa

  7. MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: WE TOO ARE HUMAN BEINGS - Bama

GRAMMAR (In detail)

  1. TENSES - Filling suitable forms of verbs given in bracket

  2. NARRATION - Change direct speech into indirect speech & vice-versa

  3. ARTICLES - Types of Articles, use of A, An & The, Omission of articles.

  4. VOICE - Active and Passive Voice

  5. MODALS - All Modals

READING SKILLS

  1. Unseen Passage

  2. Note Making

WRITING SKILLS

  1. NOTICE, ADVERTISEMENT, POSTER

  2. PARAGRAPH, REPORT WRITING

  3. LETTER WRITING, APPLICATION WRITING

Haryana Board 12th English Core 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 English Core of HBSE

Sr. No.

Section

Skill/Textbook

Content

No. of Questions

Description

Marks

1.

A

Reading Skills

Comprehension Unseen Passage

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQ and 5 Objective question of 1 mark each

10
   

Reading Skills

Note Making

1

Note making along with its title

5

2.

B

Writing Skills

Notice, Advertisement, Poster Making

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
   

Writing Skills

Paragraph Writing, Report Writing

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
   

Writing Skills

Letter Writing, Application Writing

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5

3.

C

Grammar

Tenses

1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)

Do any two out of three sub questions from each section

2
   

Grammar

Narration

1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)

Do any two out of three sub questions from each section

2
   

Grammar

Voice

1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)

Do any two out of three sub questions from each section

2
   

Grammar

Modals

1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section)

Do any two out of three sub questions from each section

2

4.

D

Flamingo (Prose)

Comprehension Passage

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each

5
   

Flamingo (Prose)

Essay Type Question

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
   

Flamingo (Prose)

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 5 sub questions)

Do any three out of five sub questions of 2 marks each

6
   

Flamingo (Poetry)

Comprehension Passage

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each

5
   

Flamingo (Poetry)

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 3 sub questions)

Do any two out of three sub questions of 3 marks each

6
   

Vistas

Comprehension Passage

1 (with internal choice)

4 questions having 1 mark each

4
   

Vistas

Essay Type Question

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
   

Vistas

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 4 sub questions)

Do any two out of four sub questions of 2 marks each

8

HBSE Class 12 English Core: Prescribed Books:

  1. Flamingo-Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT) 

  2. Vistas (Supplementary) -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)

HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

