Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th English Core Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Sr. No. Section Skill/Textbook Content No. of Questions Description Marks

1. A Reading Skills Comprehension Unseen Passage 1 (with internal choice) 1 question having 5 MCQ and 5 Objective question of 1 mark each 10

Reading Skills Note Making 1 Note making along with its title 5

2. B Writing Skills Notice, Advertisement, Poster Making 1 (with internal choice) Do any one of given questions 5

Writing Skills Paragraph Writing, Report Writing 1 (with internal choice) Do any one of given questions 5

Writing Skills Letter Writing, Application Writing 1 (with internal choice) Do any one of given questions 5

3. C Grammar Tenses 1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section) Do any two out of three sub questions from each section 2

Grammar Narration 1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section) Do any two out of three sub questions from each section 2

Grammar Voice 1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section) Do any two out of three sub questions from each section 2

Grammar Modals 1 (with 15 sub questions; 3 questions including 1 MCQ from each section) Do any two out of three sub questions from each section 2

4. D Flamingo (Prose) Comprehension Passage 1 (with internal choice) 1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each 5

Flamingo (Prose) Essay Type Question 1 (with internal choice) Do any one of given questions 5

Flamingo (Prose) Short Answer Type Questions 1 (with 5 sub questions) Do any three out of five sub questions of 2 marks each 6

Flamingo (Poetry) Comprehension Passage 1 (with internal choice) 1 question having 5 MCQ of 1 mark each 5

Flamingo (Poetry) Short Answer Type Questions 1 (with 3 sub questions) Do any two out of three sub questions of 3 marks each 6

Vistas Comprehension Passage 1 (with internal choice) 4 questions having 1 mark each 4

Vistas Essay Type Question 1 (with internal choice) Do any one of given questions 5