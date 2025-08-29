Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2027

The CBSE Class 11 Physics Half-Yealry Exam 2025 requires thorough practice, especially with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which play a key role in scoring well. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled the top 50 MCQs from previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers, along with detailed answers. These important MCQs cover essential topics from History, Geography, Political Science, and Ecnomics, ensuring a strong revision before the exam. Solve these high-weightage questions to boost your confidence and improve your exam performance. Class 11 Physics MCQs with Answers 1.The significant figures of the number 6.0023 are (a) 1 (b) 5 (c) 4 (d) 2 2. 3. 4. An object travels 24m with a speed of 6m/s and 48m with a speed of 8m/s. Find its average speed. a) 72m/s b) 4m/s c) 7.2m/s d) 6m/s

5.The slope of velocity time graph gives a) distance b) displacement c) acceleration d) speed 6.What is the acceleration if the body starts from rest and travels a distance of ‘s’ m in 2 seconds? 7.Which quantity of a projectile remains unchanged? (A) Momentum (B) Kinetic energy (C) Vertical component of velocity (D) Horizontal component of velocity 8.A particle has initial velocity (3i + 4j) and has acceleration (0.4i + 0.3j). Its speed after 10s is (A) 7unit (B) 7 √2 unit (C) 7 / √2 unit (D) √2 unit 9.3.For a body moving with constant speed in a horizontal circle which of the following remains constant? (A). velocity (B). acceleration (C). centripetal force (D). kinetic energy 10.A light string passing over a smooth light pulley connects two blocks of masses m and M vertically. If the acceleration of the system is g/8, then the ratio of masses

is (A). 8/1 (B). 9/7 (C). 4/3 (D). 5/3 11. 6.A body of mass m collides against a wall with velocity v and rebounds with same speed. Its change of momentum is (A). 2 mv (B). mv (C). - mv (D). zero 12. Maximum value of static friction is called (a)Limiting friction (b)Rolling friction (c)Normal reaction (d)Coefficient of friction 13.A player caught a cricket ball of mass 150 gm moving at a rate of 20 m/s. If the catching process be completed in 0.1 s, then the force of the blow exerted by the ball on the hands of the player is (a) 0.3 N (b) 30 N (c) 300 N (d) 3000 N 14.What a body moves with constant along a circle The work done by the force is (a) No work is done (b) no acceleration is produced in it (c) Its velocity remains constant (d) None of the above 15. If you lift a suitcase from the ground and keep it the table, the work done by you does not depend on

(a) the path taken by suitcase (b) weight of suitcase (c) frame of reference (d) none of the above 16.15.A person is holding a bucket by applying a force of 10 Newton. He moves a horizontal distance of 5 m and then climbs up a vertical distance of 10 m. Find the total work done by him. (a) 100 J (b) 2000 J (c) 50 J (d) 60 J 17.The centre of mass of a rigid body lies (a) inside the body (b) outside the body (c) neither (a) nor (b) (d) either (a) or (b) 18.The time rate of change of angular momentum of a particle is equal to (a) force (b) acceleration (c) torque (d) linear momentum 19.According to the principle of conservation of angular momentum, if moment of inertia of a rotating body decreases, then its angular velocity (a) decreases (b) increases (c) remains constant (d) becomes zero 20.During somersault, a swimmer bends his body to

(a) increase moment of Inertia (b) decrease moment of Inertia (c) decrease the angular momentum (d) reduce the angular velocity 21.Which of the following substances has the highest elasticity? (a) Steel (b) Copper (c) Rubber (d) Sponge 22.There are two wires of same material and same length while the diameter of second wire is two times the diameter of first wire, then the ratio of extension produced in the wires by applying same load will be (a) 1: 1 (b) 2 : 1 (c) 1 : 2 (d) 4 : 1 23.Which law states that the pressure exerted anywhere in a confined incompressible fluid is transmitted equally in all directions? a) Boyle's law b) Archimedes' principle c) Pascal's law d) Bernoulli's theorem 24.Paint-spray gun is based on (a) Bernoulli’s theorem (b) Archimedes’ principle (c) Boyle’s law (d) Pascal’s law 25. The spherical shape of raindrop is due to

(a) Density of the liquid (b) Surface tension (c) Atmospheric pressure (d) Gravity 26.The working of hydraulic machines based on? a) Pascal’s Law b) Newton’s Law of Cooling c) Law of Gravitation d) Ideal Gas Law Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 27.Water is flowing through a horizontal pipe in streamline flow, at the narrowest part of the pipe (a) Velocity is maximum and pressure is minimum (b) Pressure is maximum and viscosity is minimum (c) Both the pressure and velocity are maximum (d) Both the pressure and velocity are minimum 28.Which of the following variables is a thermodynamic state variable? (a) Work (b) heat (c) Internal energy (d) None of these 29.If a system goes from initial to final state without changing internal energy, then the heat supplied to system.............

(a) Is fully utilized for doing work. (b) Is partially utilized for doing work by the system. (c) Is partially utilized for doing work on the system. (d) Not used for doing work 30.Tell which of the following phenomenon are reversible? (a) Water fall. (b) Charging of a battery. (c) Rusting of iron by chemical change. (d) Production of heat by rubbing of hands. 31.A gas is filled in a container at pressure P. If the mass of molecules is halved and their rms speed is doubled. The resultant pressure would be a) 2P b) 4P c)P/4 d) P/2 32.The work done by (or on) a gas per mole per kelvin is called a) Universal gas constant b) Boltzmann’s constant c) Gravitational constant d) Entropy 33.A gas behaves as an ideal gas at a) low pressure and high temperature b) low pressure and low temperature c) high pressure and low temperature

d) high pressure and high temperature 34.According to kinetic theory of gases at absolute zero a) Water freezes b) Liquid helium freezes c) Molecular motion stops d) All of the above are correct 35.1.Which of the following is the correct definition of oscillation? a) A linear motion from one point to another b) A random back-and-forth movement c) A repetitive to-and-fro motion about an equilibrium position d) A circular motion around a fixed point 36.6.The restoring force in simple harmonic motion is directly proportional to: a) Displacement b) Velocity c) Acceleration d) Time period 37.1.Which of the following is the correct definition of oscillation? a) A linear motion from one point to another b) A random back-and-forth movement c) A repetitive to-and-fro motion about an equilibrium position d) A circular motion around a fixed point

38.1.Which of the following properties of wave does not change with change in medium? (a) Frequency (b) Wavelength (c) Velocity (d) Amplitude 39.7.A travelling harmonic wave is represented by the equation y(x,t)=10-3 sin(50+2x) where x &y are in meters and t is in seconds. Which of the following is a correct statement about the wave? (a) The wave is propogating along the -ve X axis with a speed 25m/s. (b) The wave is propogating along the +ve X axis with a speed 100m/s. (c) The wave is propogating along the -ve X axis with a speed 100m/s. (d) The wave is propogating along the +ve X axis with a speed 25m/s. 40.A stationary wave is set up in a resonance air column of a glass tube partially filed with water by holding a tuning fork near the open end , the open end of the tube is (a) always a node (b) always an antinode

(c) sometimes a node and sometimes an antinode (d) neither a node nor an antinode 41.If the density of oxygen is 16 times that of the hydrogen, what will be the corresponding ratio of their velocities of sound waves? (a) 1:4 (b)16:1 (c) 4:1 (d) 1:16 42.Body, thrown upwards with some velocity, reaches the maximum height of 20 m. Another body with double the mass thrown up, with double the initial velocity, will reach a maximum height of (a) 40m (b) 50m (c) 80m (d) 160m 43.If the linear momentum is increased by 50%, then kinetic energy will increase by (a) 50% (b) 100%(c) 125% (d) 25% 44.At the upper most of a projectile, its velocity and acceleration at an angle of (a) 0° (b) 45° (c) 90° (d) 180° 45.The door of a running refrigerator inside a room is left open. The correct statement out of the following ones is

(a) The room will be cooled slightly (b) The room will be warmed up gradually (c) The room will be cooled to the temperature inside the refrigerator (d) The temperature of the room will remain unaffected 46.Which one of the following pairs of quantities has the same dimension? (a) Force and work (b) Momentum and impulse (c) Pressure and force 47.The slope of velocity time graph gives a) distance b) displacement c) acceleration d) speed 48.If the displacement of an object is proportional to square of time, then the object is moving with a) constant acceleration b) uniform motion c) constant velocity d) non uniform motion 49.Which quantity of a projectile remains unchanged? (A) Momentum (B) Kinetic energy (C) Vertical component of velocity (D) Horizontal component of velocity 50.Which of the following remains constant for a projectile fired from the Earth?

(A) kinetic energy (B) momentum (C) horizontal component of velocity (D) vertical component of velocity Class 11 Physics MCQs with answers - Answer Key 1. Option b 2. Option a 3. Option b 4. Ans:7.2m/s 5. c) acceleration 6. d s/2 m/s2 7. Option (D) is correct. 8. B 9. (D) 10. (B) 11. (A) 12. (A) 13. (B) 14. (a) No work is done 15. (a) the path taken by suitcase 16. (a) 100 J, for W = FS cosθ for horizontal θ = 90 and vertical θ = 0, W = 10 x 10 = 100J. 17. (d) either (a) or (b) 18. 19. (b) increases (To conserve angular momentum) 20. (b) decrease moment of Inertia 21. 3.a 22. 7.d 23. .c 24. 9.a 25. 12.b 26. 4.a 27. 19.a 28. 5.d 29. 6.c 30. 9.b 31. 5.a 32. 8.a 33. 9.a 34. 11.c 35. 1.c 36. 1.c 37. 6.a 38. 1.a 39. 7.a 40. 15.b 41. 4.b 42. C 43. C 44. C 45. B 46. 8.b 47. c) acceleration 48. a) constant acceleration 49. Option (D) is correct. 50. C