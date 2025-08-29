NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for August 29, 2025: Check Now!

If you feel stumped with today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 29, 2025, use all the NYT Mini answers, clues, and first-letter hints you need given here. Solving the NYT Mini Crossword answers today is more than entertainment—it’s a proven way to sharpen your mind, relieve stress, and boost your mental flexibility. Research shows that daily puzzles like the NYT Mini keep your memory strong and your mind healthy, making them a win for all ages. Check out today’s NYT Mini crossword clues, get helpful hints, and see the full set of NYT Mini answers today right here. Keep your brain active, celebrate each “aha!” moment, and make the most of your daily NYT Mini routine! NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 29, 2025- Clues Get ready to challenge your brain! Here are the clues for today’s NYT Mini Crossword—August 29, 2025. See how many you can solve before the clock runs out, and enjoy your daily puzzle break!

Across Down 1: Recede, as the tide 1: One might start "Hope you are well" 4: Fictional creature voiced by Rihanna, James Corden or Nick Offerman, in a 2025 animated movie 2: Future tulips 6: Diet that harkens back to prehistoric times 3: Munchkin or Maine Coon 7: It's tough to digest 4: No. on a sunscreen bottle 8: Trippy drug, for short 5: Supportive of

Try to guess the answers before you check the first letters, but no peeking! If you didn't get them, let's check the NYT Mini Crossword Hints by looking at the first letters and guessing some answers together. NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 29, 2025- First Letters First letters in the NYT Mini Crossword are like a gentle guide for your crossword brain.

Use these letter hints to jumpstart your guesses—they’ll often spark the answer before you need the full solution. Notice how those first letters instantly make things clearer and get you moving in the right direction! Across: E, S, P, F, L

Down: E, B, B, S, F If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 29, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → EBB

4 → SMURF

6 → PALEO

7 → FIBER

8 → LSD Down 1 → EMAIL

2 → BULBS

3 → BREED

4 → SPF

