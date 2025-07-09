Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Accountancy 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Jul 9, 2025, 12:35 IST

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: For the academic year 2025–2026, the most recent syllabus has been made available by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Class 9–12 students now have access to the syllabus. The syllabus is available to students on bseh.org.in. We have included the 2025–2026 HBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus in this article.
The syllabus helps students grasp the course material and grading system by serving as a guide. They are more prepared for the test. Students learn about the topics that are more significant through the syllabus. In addition to the syllabus, students might review the general exam instructions.

Haryana Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Accountancy

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

903

Theory Marks

60

Practical Examination

20

Internal Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Accountancy - Code: 523

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr No.

Units

Marks
 

PART A – Accounting for Partnership & Company Accounts

  

1

ACCOUNTING FOR PARTNERSHIP ACCOUNTS
Unit 1 - Accounting for Partnership Firm – Basic Concepts
Unit 2 - Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm– Change in the profit sharing ratio
Admission of aPartner
Unit 3 - Reconstitution Of a Partnership Firm-
Retirement/Death of a Partner
Unit 4 - Dissolution of Partnership Firm

29

2

ACCOUNTING FOR COMPANY ACCOUNTS
Unit 5 - Accounting for Share Capital
Unit 6 - Issue of Debentures

16
 

PART B – Analysis of Financial Statements

  

3

Unit 7 - Financial Statements of a Company

04

4

Unit 8 - Accounting Ratios
Unit 9 - Cash Flow Statement

11
 

OR

  
 

PART B – Computerised Accounting

  
 

Unit 7. Overview of Computerised Accounting System
Unit 8. Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet
Unit 9.Using Computerised Accounting System

15
 

Total

60
 

Practical Examination

20
 

Internal Assessment

20
 

Grand Total

100

DETAILED SYLLABUS CONTENT

Unit - 1 Accounting For Partnership – Basic Concepts

➢ Partnership: features, Partnership Deed. 

➢ Provisions of the Indian Partnership Act 1932 in the absence of partnership deed. 

➢ Fixed v/s fluctuating capital accounts. Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation account division of profit among partners, guarantee of profits. 

➢ Past adjustments (relating to interest on capital, interest on drawing, salary and profit sharing ratio).

Unit - 2 ReconstitutionOf Partnership FirmAdmission Of A Partner

Change in the Profit Sharing Ratio: 

➢ Meaning of reconstitution of partnership firm. 

➢ Sacrificing ratio, gaining ratio, new ratio 

➢ Accounting for revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities. 

➢ Treatment of reserves, accumulated profits and losses. 

➢ Preparation of revaluation account and balance sheet. 

➢ Goodwill [meaning, factors affecting, need for valuation methods for calculation (Average profit method, Super profit method and Capitalization method), adjusted through partners’ capital/ current account.] 

Admission of new partner: 

➢ Effect of admission of a partner on profit sharing ratio. 

➢ Treatment of Goodwill (as per AS 26). 

➢ Adjustments of reserves, accumulated profits and losses. 

➢ Revaluation of assets and Reassessment of liabilities 

➢ Adjustment of capital accounts and preparation of capital, current account and balance sheet.

Unit – 3 ReconstitutionOf Partnership Firm-Retirement / Death Of A Partner

➢ Effect of retirement /death of a partner on change in the profit sharing ratio. 

➢ Treatment of Goodwill (as per AS 26).

➢ Adjustments of reserves, accumulated profits and losses. 

➢ Revaluation of assets and Reassessment of liabilities 

➢ Adjustment of capital accounts and preparation of capital, current account and balance sheet. 

➢ Calculation of deceased partner’s share of profit till the date of death. Preparation of deceased partner’s capital account and his executor’s account.

Unit - 4 Dissolution Of Partnership Firm

➢ Meaning of dissolution of partnership and partnership firm. 

➢ Difference between dissolution of partnership and partnership firm. 

➢ Types of dissolution of a firm. 

➢ Settlement of accounts - preparation of realization account, and other related accounts: capital accounts of partners and cash/bank a/c.

Unit - 5 Accounting For Share Capital 

➢ Features and types of companies. 

➢ Share and share capital: nature and types. 

➢ Accounting for share capital: issue and allotment of equity and preferences shares. 

➢ Public subscription of shares – over subscription and under subscription of shares; issued at par and at premium, calls in advance and arrears (excluding interest). 

➢ Issue of shares for consideration other than cash. 

➢ Concept of Private Placement and Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), Sweat Equity shares. 

➢ Accounting treatment of forfeiture and reissue of shares. 

➢ Disclosure of share capital in the Balance Sheet of a company.

Unit - 6 Issue of Debentures

➢ Debentures: Meaning, types, Issue of debentures at par, at a premium and at a discount. 

➢ Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash. 

➢ Issue of debentures with terms of redemption. 

➢ Issue of debentures as collateral security. 

➢ Interest on debentures. 

➢ Writing off discount / loss on issue of debentures

Unit - 7 Financial Statements of a company

➢ Meaning, Nature, Uses and importance of financial Statement. 

➢ Limitations of Financial Statements. 

➢ Statement of Profit and Loss and Balance Sheet in prescribed form with major headings and sub headings (as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013) 

➢ Types of Financial statements 

Unit - 8 Accounting Ratios 

➢ Meaning, Objectives, Advantages and Limitations of Accounting Ratio. 

➢ Classification and Computation : 

• Liquidity Ratios 

• Solvency Ratios 

• Activity Ratios 

• Profitability Ratios

Unit – 9 Cash Flow Statement

➢ Meaning, Objectives and Benefits of Cash Flow Statement. 

➢ Cash and Cash Equivalents. 

➢ Classification of activities for Preparation of Cash Flow statement (as per AS 3 (Revised) (Indirect Method only). 

➢ Ascertaining Cash Flow from Operating Activities. 

➢ Ascertaining of Cash Flow from Investing and FinancingActivities. 

➢ Preparation of Cash Flow Statement with adjustments.

Haryana Board 12th Accountancy 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Accountancy of HBSE

Competencies

Marks

Percentage

Knowledge

24

40%

Understanding

18

30%

Application

12

20%

Skill

6

10%

Total

60

100%

Accountancy Question Paper Pattern with each section Marks Distribution

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

15

6 Multiple Choice Questions, 3 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 3 Assertion-Reason Questions

15

Very Short Answer Type Question

2

6

Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions

12

Short Answer Type Question

3

6

Internal choice will be given in any 2 options

18

Essay Answer Type Question

5

3

Internal options will be given in all the questions

15

Total

  

30

  

60

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy: Prescribed Books:

  • Accountancy -I Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT 

  • Accountancy -II Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT 

  • Accountancy – Computerized Accounting System Class XII NCERT Publication

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

