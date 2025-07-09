Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Hindi Elective 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Hindi Elective Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 9, 2025, 10:57 IST

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Hindi Elective Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Elective curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure. The syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year is available to HBSE Class 12 students here. Details regarding the course material, exam structure, and question paper design for 2025–2026 are included in the syllabus. Students in the HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective will be evaluated using a 20-mark practical exam and an 80-mark annual theory exam.

Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Hindi Elective

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

523

Theory Marks

80

Internal Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Hindi Elective - Code: 523

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

course 1

course 2

Haryana Board 12th Hindi Elective 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Hindi Elective of HBSE

qp

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective: Prescribed Books:

books

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News