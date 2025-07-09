Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Hindi Elective Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Elective curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure. The syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year is available to HBSE Class 12 students here. Details regarding the course material, exam structure, and question paper design for 2025–2026 are included in the syllabus. Students in the HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective will be evaluated using a 20-mark practical exam and an 80-mark annual theory exam.

Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Hindi Elective - Code: 523

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Haryana Board 12th Hindi Elective 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Hindi Elective of HBSE

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective: Prescribed Books:

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025–26

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26:

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26