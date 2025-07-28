Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: The 12th Class Chemistry Syllabus has been released by the Haryana Board. View the most recent Haryana Board Chemistry curriculum for Class 12 and get the Haryana Board 12th grade syllabus. You can focus on subjects like question paper design and course structure with the aid of the syllabus. The article contains the HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025–2026 as well as the primary subjects you will learn throughout the academic year, the course design, the assessment methodology, and useful information. Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 30 marks, an annual theory exam of 70 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Chemistry.

Haryana Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Chemistry Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 856 Theory Marks 70 Internal Assessment 30 Total Marks 100 Haryana Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Chemistry - Code: 856 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Sr. No. Chapters Marks 1. Unit 1: Solutions 8 2. Unit 2: Electro Chemistry 8 3. Unit 3: Chemical Kinetics 7 4. Unit 4: d & f Block Elements 7 5. Unit 5: Co-ordination Compounds 7 6. Unit 6: Halo Alkanes & Halo Arenes 6 7. Unit 7: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8. Unit 8: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9. Unit 9: Amines 6 10. Unit 10: Biomolecules 7 Total 70 Practical 30 Grand Total 100

Unit 1: Solutions 1.1 Types of Solutions 1.2 Expressing Concentration of Solutions 1.3 Solubility: Solubility of a Solid in a Liquid, Solubility of a Gas in a Liquid, 1.4 Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions: Vapour Pressure of Liquid-Liquid Solutions, Raoult’s Law as a special case of Henry’s Law, Vapour Pressure of Solutions of Solids in Liquids 1.5 Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions: Ideal Solutions, Non-ideal Solutions 1.6 Colligative Properties and Determination of Molar Mass: Relative Lowering of Vapour Pressure, Elevation of Boiling Point, Depression of Freezing Point, 4 Osmosis and Osmotic Pressure, Reverse Osmosis and Water Purification 1.7 Abnormal Molar Masses Unit 2: Electrochemistry 2.1 Electrochemical Cells 2.2 Galvanic Cells: Measurement of Electrode Potential, 2.3 Nernst Equation: Equilibrium Constant from Nernst Equation, Electrochemical Cell and Gibbs Energy of the Reaction,

2.4 Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions: Measurement of the Conductivity of Ionic Solutions, Variation of Conductivity and Molar Conductivity with Concentration, 2.5 Electrolytic Cells and Electrolysis: Products of Electrolysis, 2.6 Batteries: Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries 2.7 Fuel Cells 2.8 Corrosion Unit 3: Chemical Kinetics 3.1 Rate of a Chemical Reaction 3.2 Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction: Dependence of Rate on Concentration, Rate Expression and Rate Constant, Order of a Reaction Molecularity of a Reaction, 3.3 Integrated Rate Equations: Zero Order Reactions, First Order Reactions, Half-Life of a Reaction, 3.4 Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction: Effect of Catalyst. 3.5 Collision Theory of Chemical Reactions Unit 4: The d-and f-Block Elements 4.1 Position in the Periodic Table

4.2 Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements 4.3 General Properties of the Transition Elements (d-Block): Physical Properties, Variation in Atomic and Ionic Sizes of Transition Metals, Ionisation Enthalpies, Oxidation States, Trends in the M2+/M Standard Electrode Potentials, Trends in the M3+/M2+ Standard Electrode Potentials, Trends in Stability of Higher Oxidation State, Chemical Reactivity and Eo Values, Magnetic Properties, Formation of Coloured Ions, Formation of Complex Compounds, Catalytic Properties, Formation of Interstitial Compounds, Alloy Formation, 4.4 Some Important Compounds of Transition Elements 4.5 The Lanthanoids: Electronic Configurations, Atomic and Ionic Sizes, Oxidation States, General Characteristics, 4.6 The Actinoids: Electronic Configurations, Ionic Sizes, Oxidation States, General Characteristics and Comparison with Lanthanoids,

4.7 Some Applications of d- and f-Block Elements Unit 5: Coordination Compounds 5.1 Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds 5.2 Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds 5.3 Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds: Formulas of Mononuclear Coordination Entities, Naming of Mononuclear Coordination Compounds, 5.4 Isomerism in Coordination Compounds: Geometric Isomerism, Optical Isomerism, Linkage Isomerism, Coordination Isomerism, Ionisation Isomerism, Solvate Isomerism, , 5.5 Bonding in Coordination Compounds: Valence Bond Theory, Magnetic Properties of Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Valence Bond Theory, Crystal Field Theory, Colour in Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Crystal Field Theory, 5.6 Bonding in Metal Carbonyls 5.7 Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds

Unit 6: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6.1 Classification: On the Basis of Number of Halogen Atoms, Compounds Containing sp3 C—X Bond (X= F, Cl, Br, I), Compounds Containing sp2 C—X Bond . 6.2 Nomenclature 6.3 Nature of C–X Bond 6.4 Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes: From Alcohols, From Hydrocarbons, Halogen Exchange, Reactions of Haloalkanes 6.5 Preparation of Haloarenes 6.6 Physical Properties 6.7 Chemical Reactions: Reactions of Haloarenes 6.8 Polyhalogen Compounds: Dichloromethane (Methylene chloride, Trichloromethane (Chloroform), Triiodomethane (Iodoform), Tetrachloromethane (Carbon tetrachloride) Freons, p, p’-Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) Unit 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 7.1 Classification: Alcohols— Mono, Di, Tri or Polyhydric alcohols, 7.2 Nomenclature 6 7.3 Structures of Functional Groups

7.4 Alcohols and Phenols: Preparation of Alcohols, Preparation of Phenols, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, 7.5 Some Commercially Important Alcohols 7.6 Ethers: Preparation of Ethers, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions Unit 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8.1 Nomenclature and Structure of Carbonyl Group: Nomenclature, Structure of the Carbonyl Group, 8.2 Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones: Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones, Preparation of Aldehydes, Preparation of Ketone, 8.3 Physical Properties 8.4 Chemical Reactions 8.5 Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones 8.6 Nomenclature and Structure of Carboxyl Group: Nomenclature, Structure of Carboxyl Group, 8.7 Methods of Preparation of Carboxylic Acids 8.8 Physical Properties 8.9 Chemical Reactions: Reactions Involving Cleavage of O–H Bond, Reactions Involving Cleavage of C–OH Bond, Reactions Involving –COOH Group, Substitution Reactions in the Hydrocarbon Part,

8.10 Uses of Carboxylic Acids Unit 9 Amines 9.1 Structure of Amines 9.2 Classification 9.3 Nomenclature 9.4 Preparation of Amines 7 9.5 Physical Properties 9.6 Chemical Reactions 9.7 Method of Preparation of Diazonium Salts 9.8 Physical Properties 9.9 Chemical Reactions 9.10 Importance of Diazonium Salts in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds Unit 10 Biomolecules 10.1 Carbohydrates: Classification of Carbohydrates, Monosaccharides, Glucose, Fructose, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides, Importance of Carbohydrates. 10.2 Proteins: Amino Acids, Classification of Amino Acid, Structure of Proteins, 10.3 Enzymes: Mechanism of Enzyme Action. 10.4 Vitamins: Classification of Vitamins 10.5 Nucleic Acids: Chemical Composition of Nucleic Acid, Structure of Nucleic Acid, Biological Functions of Nucleic Acids,

10.6 Hormone Elementary idea (excluding structure) Haryana Board 12th Chemistry 2025-26: Question Paper Design Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Chemistry of HBSE Type of Question Marks Number of Questions Description Total Marks Objective Questions 1 18 09 Multiple Choice Questions, 03 Fill in the blanks, 03 One Word Answer based, 03 Assertion-Reason Questions 18 Very Short Answer Type Question 2 7 Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions 14 Short Answer Type Question 3 5 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 15 Case Study 4 2 Internal choice will be given only in one part of both questions 8 Long Answer Type Question 5 3 Internal choice will be given in all the questions and may be given in the parts 15 Total 35 70