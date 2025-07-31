MHT CET Seat Allotment 2025 Result Releasing Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Steps to View Result Online Here

The Maharashtra CET Cell will announce the MHT CET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 31, 2025. Students who applied for the MHT CET 2025 counselling for courses like BTech, BPharm, and others can now check if they got a seat. To check your result, go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Students need to enter their Application ID and Password to log in.

To check the MHT CET 2025 seat allotment order, candidates need to log in using their Application ID and Password on the official website. Once logged in, they must accept their allotted seat between August 1 and August 3, 2025. The acceptance process includes self-verifying their details, confirming that all submitted information is correct, and paying the seat acceptance fee online.

All candidates who want to accept the seat they got must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 online. This fee is non-refundable, which means it won’t be returned later.