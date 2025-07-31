TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
MHT CET Seat Allotment 2025 Result Releasing Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Steps to View Result Online Here

The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 seat allotment result on July 31. Students can check their results at cetcell.mahacet.org using their Application ID and Password. Seat acceptance must be done between August 1 to 3 by verifying details and paying a ₹1,000 fee. Round 2 seat vacancy list will be out on August 4.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 11:06 IST
MHT CET Seat Allotment 2025 Result
The Maharashtra CET Cell will announce the MHT CET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 31, 2025. Students who applied for the MHT CET 2025 counselling for courses like BTech, BPharm, and others can now check if they got a seat. To check your result, go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Students need to enter their Application ID and Password to log in.

To check the MHT CET 2025 seat allotment order, candidates need to log in using their Application ID and Password on the official website. Once logged in, they must accept their allotted seat between August 1 and August 3, 2025. The acceptance process includes self-verifying their details, confirming that all submitted information is correct, and paying the seat acceptance fee online.

All candidates who want to accept the seat they got must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 online. This fee is non-refundable, which means it won’t be returned later.

The CET Cell will share the list of empty (vacant) seats for CAP Round 2 on August 4, 2025. Students who want to join the second round must fill and confirm their option form between August 5 and August 7, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Login Credentials

To check or download the MHT CET 2025 seat allotment letter, students must log in using these two things:

  • Application Number

  • Password or Date of Birth

How to Download MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 Allotment Letter?

Students can follow the given below steps to download their MHT CET CAP Round 1 allotment letter:

  • Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Click on the link that says "MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment".

  • Log in using your Application ID and Password.

  • On your dashboard, find the “Seat Allotment” section.

  • Click on “Download Provisional Allotment Letter”.

  • Save the letter and take a printout. You’ll need it when you go to your allotted college.

Also read: 

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Out at jetskrau2025.com, Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News.

