Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

This article provides you with an insight into the latest released syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by UBSE. Students who are looking for UBSE Sanskrit syllabus PDF can download it from below.

Aug 1, 2025, 09:55 IST
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Sanskrit syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2024-25. This revised syllabus is crucial for Class 10 UK board students opting for Sanskrit as their second language. Sanskrit is an elective subject, and since the Sanskrit exam is typically lengthy, students should thoroughly understand the syllabus to prepare effectively.

UK Board Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26 

  • The exam will be of 80 marks. 

  • 20 marks will be for the internal assessment. 

  • The paper will be divided into four sections. 

  • Each section will have a separate weightage of marks for the specific topic.

 

UBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

Students can download the complete PDF from the link given below.

UBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus PDF

 

