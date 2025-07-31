TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

How to Retrieve RRB NTPC UG Registration Number 2025? Check Recovery Process, and Help Desk Details

The RRB NTPC UG Registration Number 2025 is essential for downloading admit cards, checking exam city slips, and results. Candidates who forgot or lost their RRB NTPC UG registration ID can check steps to recover it and common retrieval issues. This article also provides region-wise RRB NTPC help desk contacts for quick assistance.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 09:28 IST
How to Retrieve RRB NTPC UG Registration Number 2025?
How to Retrieve RRB NTPC UG Registration Number 2025?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip and CBT 1 Exam date for undergraduate-level vacancies. Candidates have to use their registration number to download admit card or check exam city details.

Candidates who have lost or forgotten their RRB NTPC UG Registration Number 2025 should not panic. They can visit the official RRB website and follow the easy step-by-step process to recover it. They can retrieve the registration ID and regain access to all exam-related services.

The RRB NTPC Registration Number is created during the application process and is essential for every stage of the exam. It acts as the unique key for the entire recruitment process. 

What is the RRB NTPC Registration Number?

The RRB NTPC 2025 Registration Number is a unique ID generated for every candidate after successfully submitting the online application form. This number acts as the digital identity in the RRB recruitment system. It is automatically issued by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal.

Candidates will need this registration number to:

  • Download the RRB NTPC admit card.

  • Check application status.

  • View the exam city details.

  • Access exam results.

This number is proof that the application has been successfully accepted by RRB. It is mandatory for all exam-related activities.

How to Recover RRB NTPC UG Registration Number?

Candidates who have lost or forgotten their RRB NTPC UG 2025 Registration Number can recover their registration number. RRB provides an easy way to retrieve it through its official regional websites. The following are the steps to recover RRB NTPC registration number:

Step 1: Check in Registered Email or SMS. Search inbox or messages using keywords like “RRB NTPC Registration ID” or “Application Confirmation” to locate registration details.

Step 2: Go to the official RRB regional website where the application was submitted.

Step 3: Look for the ‘Forgot Registration Number’ or ‘Forgot Credentials’ link under the Login, Admit Card, or Application Status section.

Step 4: Fill in the exact details used during registration:

  • Full Name (as per application)

  • Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)

  • Registered Email ID

  • Registered Mobile Number

Step 5:  The registration number will appear on the screen or will be sent to registered email/SMS. Save it securely for future use.

Step 6: Contact the RRB Helpdesk if candidates can’t recover the ID online or no longer have access to their registered email/phone.

Also Check:

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025
RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips

Importance of RRB NTPC UG Registration ID/Number

The RRB NTPC UG Registration ID/Number is the foundation of the entire recruitment process. This system-generated unique number verifies that application has been successfully recorded in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) database. It acts as the official proof of candidature and connects all exam-related details.

Candidates' identities cannot be validated, and they may be excluded from important exam activities without this ID. It ensures secure login, smooth tracking of data, and proper authentication at every stage of the selection process. Losing it can lead to delays or even disqualification, as it is mandatory for every step from admit card download to final document verification.

Common Issues While Retrieving RRB NTPC Registration ID/Number

The following are the common issues candidates face while recovering RRB NTPC Registration ID/Number:

  1. Incorrect Details Entered

  2. Inaccessible Email or Mobile Number

  3. Wrong RRB Regional Website Used

  4. Heavy Server Load or Technical Errors

  5. Mismatch in Credentials

  6. Outdated Contact Information

RRB NTPC Help Desk Numbers and Official Emails 

Candidates who face any issues related to RRB NTPC 2025 registration number recovery, admit card download, or login problems, can contact the respective RRB regional office. Below is the updated list of RRB NTPC region-wise help desk numbers and official email IDs:

RRB Region

Official Email ID

Help Desk Landline Number(s)

Ahmedabad

as-rrbadi@nic.in

079-22940773, 079-22940858

Ajmer

rrbajmer@rediffmail.com

0145-2425230

Allahabad (Prayagraj)

msrrbald@gmail.com

0532-2224531

Bangalore

enquiry.rrbsbc@gmail.com

080-23330378

Bhopal

msrrbbpl@gmail.com

0755-2740042, 0755-2746660

Bhubaneswar

rrbbbs.od@gov.in

0674-2300973, 0674-2303015

Bilaspur

prashant1410_naik@rediffmail.com

07752-417742, 07752-247291

Chandigarh

rrbcdg@railnet.gov.in

0172-2730093

Chennai

rrbchennai@gmail.com

044-28275323

Gorakhpur

asrrb.gr-up@gov.in

0551-2201209

Guwahati

rrbguwahati.gov@gmail.com

0361-2540815

Jammu & Srinagar

rrb-jk@nic.in

0191-2476757

Kolkata

kolrrb@gmail.com

033-25430108

Malda

santray2003@gmail.com

03512-264567

Mumbai

asrrb-mum@nic.in

022-23071650, 022-23090422

Muzaffarpur

rrbmfp-bih@nic.in

0621-2213405

Patna

rrbpatna-bih@nic.in

0612-2677680

Ranchi

rrb-ranchi@gov.in

0651-2462429, 0651-2787114

Secunderabad

asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in

040-27789546, 040-27821663

Siliguri

rrb.siliguri@gmail.com

0353-2663840

Thiruvananthapuram

rrbtvm.ker@nic.in

0471-2323357, 0471-2332001

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News