Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 Released at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, steps to download here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya (BLAS) released the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 on July 30, 2025 on its official website, vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on July 13, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now check their roll numbers in the PDF provided below.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 PDF Download

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. In the Bihar Vidhan Sabha pre-result, 290 candidates from the general category, 70 from EWS, 70 from SC, 10 from ST, 120 from EBC, 90 from BC, and 10 females from the BC category were declared successful. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025.