Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 Released at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, steps to download here

Bihar Vidhan Security Guard Sabha Result 2025: BLAS has released the Security Guard Prelims Result 2025 in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortliested for next phase of examination. Get here direct link and other important information.

Jul 31, 2025, 18:44 IST
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya (BLAS) released the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 on July 30, 2025 on its official website, vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on July 13, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now check their roll numbers in the PDF provided below.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 PDF Download

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. In the Bihar Vidhan Sabha pre-result, 290 candidates from the general category, 70 from EWS, 70 from SC, 10 from ST, 120 from EBC, 90 from BC, and 10 females from the BC category were declared successful. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025

PDF Download

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 – Overview Table

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Pre Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format, which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The Bihar Vidhan Sabha aims to recruit eligible candidates for 69 vacancies. Check the table below for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Pre-Result 2025 Overview

Feature

Details

Organization

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya (BLAS)

Post Name

Security Guard (Suraksha Prahari)

Total Vacancies

69

Exam Date

13th July 2025

Result Release Date

30th July 2025

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification

Official Website

vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in

How to Check the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025?

Candidates can check the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 by downloading the direct pdf link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025 from the official website.

  • Visit the official website: vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage navigate to the “Results” section.
  • Click on the link titled “Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Result 2025.”
  • Ctrl + F search your roll number
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

